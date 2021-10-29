Russian Blogger Jailed For Accessing Secret Data

A blogger from Russia's second largest city, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to five years in prison for illegally obtaining classified information.



A Moscow court found 37-year-old Andrei Pyzh guilty of accessing data on the construction designs and technical systems of sensitive facilities in the capital region.



According to Moscow prosecutors, Pyzh illegally received the classified information between December 2018 and August 2020.



Earlier reports said the dual Russian-Ukrainian national was suspected of passing information about the Moscow metro system to Ukraine.