Russian Protesters Brave Detentions, Freezing Cold In Siberia, Far East

Protesters rallied across Russia on January 31 in support of jailed opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Aleksei Navalny. As people marched through the streets chanting "Freedom for Navalny!" in Yekaterinburg, demonstrators were blocked and detained in Novosibirsk. In Yakutsk, protesters braved temperatures as low as -43 degrees Celsius to hold a demonstration, while in Vladivostok the protest started with a dance on the frozen sea.