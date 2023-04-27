News
Russia Rejects U.S. Request To Visit Journalist Gershkovich Amid Visa Fight
Russia has rejected a U.S. Embassy request for a consular visit with jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich next month, saying the move is in response to Washington's refusal to issue entry visas to Russian journalists who planned to accompany Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his trip to the United Nation's session in New York this week.
In a statement on April 27, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had informed the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that "its request for a consular visit on May 11 this year with U.S. citizen Gershkovich, detained on charges of spying, has been rejected."
"At this point other possible retaliation measures are being worked out, of which the U.S. side will be properly informed," the statement says.
The U.S. Embassy did not immediately comment on the statement.
Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was arrested in Russia in late March on allegations of espionage that he, his publication, and U.S. officials have strongly denied.
With relations between the two superpowers already around their worst since the end of the Cold War due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the situation worsened when reporters from Russia were not granted visas to cover Lavrov's visit to the UN, where he was chairing a Security Council meeting this week.
Lavrov said Moscow "will not forgive" Washington for denying the visas.
The U.S. State Department has not commented on Russia's claim over the visa denials, saying it could not speak on specific visa requests because of privacy rules.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
He was then placed in pretrial detention until at least May 29 in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
The U.S. State Department on April 10 designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release, as have international journalist organizations. U.S. President Joe Biden also called on Russia to release him.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
Hired by The Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Lawmakers In Serb Entity Vote To Quit Bosnia's Constitutional Court
The parliament of Republika Srpska has voted to quit the ethnic Serb entity's participation in the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina amid an ongoing dispute with the central government and the representatives of the international community over property rights.
The measure was adopted by the National Assembly of Republic of Srpska on April 26 with 47 votes out of the 68 deputies present. The legislature has a total of 83 seats.
Republika Srpska, the ethnic-Serb entity that along with the Bosniak-Croat Federation makes up the Bosnian state, has tried multiple times to implement a property law that would allow it to transfer state property under its jurisdiction.
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-1993 Bosnian War.
Dodik -- who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has argued that the property law aims to ensure that assets located on its territory including local governments, public companies, public institutions, and other departments belong to the Serbian entity.
But Bosnia's Constitutional Court has stated that the national parliament must adopt a property law that would be valid across Bosnia and not only in one of the country’s two entities.
Under the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-1995 Bosnian War, an administrative system was established under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
The constitution of Bosnia forged in the Dayton accords provides for a nine-member Constitutional Court.
Four members are elected by the parliament of the Bosniak-Croat Federation and two are named by Republika Srpska legislature, while the remaining three are elected by the president of the European Court for Human Rights in consultation with the central tripartite presidency of Bosnia.
Those three judges cannot be Bosnian citizens or nationals of any of Bosnia's neighboring countries.
Ethnic Serb legislators have justified their move to withdraw from the Constitutional Court by saying the body has been making "anti-Dayton" and "anticonstitutional" decisions.
The April 27 vote appears to be the latest in a series of moves meant to destabilize the central Bosnian state after Dodik, who leads the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the largest party in the assembly, repeatedly threatened to push for the independence of Republika Srpska unless the dispute over the country's assets is resolved in the Serb entity's favor.
Withdrawing the ethnic Serb judges would still allow the remaining members of the court to make decisions.
However, Republika Srpska's prime minister, Radovan Viskovic, told the parliamentary debate ahead of the vote that the court will lose its "legality and legitimacy" following the Serb withdrawal.
Currently, there is only one ethnic Serb member of the court, Zlatko Knezevic, after the mandate of Miodrag Simovic expired in November when he turned 70 and the parliament has yet to choose a replacement.
Three Iranian Female Journalists Summoned Over Articles Amid Crackdown On Press
Three prominent Tehran-based journalists -- Saeedeh Shafiei, Mehrnoush Zarei, and Nasim Soltanbeigi -- have been summoned separately to Evin's Moghaddasi Courthouse on charges that their reporting produced "propaganda against the system."
The activist HRANA news agency reported on April 27 that the journalists received separate summonses asking them to appear within five days to present their defense against the charges at the Evin Courthouse.
The summonses come amid increased scrutiny of media professionals in the country, as the authorities attempt to tighten control over the dissemination of information amid widespread protests on issues ranging from living conditions, wages, and a lack of rights and freedoms.
A report by the Tehran Journalists' Association showed that since the nationwide protests intensified following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation, some 70 journalists have been arrested and several others summoned to appear in court.
In the cases against Shafiei, Zarei, and Soltanbeigi, the government has cited their articles and writing as evidence of producing "propaganda against the system." They deny the charges.
Soltanbeigi was first arrested last December at Tehran's Khomeini International Airport while attempting to travel abroad. After being detained for over a month, she was temporarily released on bail on February 7 until the end of the legal proceedings.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She was held for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
Zarei, a veteran Iranian journalist, was arrested by security forces in Tehran on January 22. She was subsequently transferred to the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence detention center. Like Soltanbeigi, Zarei was released on bail in late February.
Similarly, Shafiei was arrested by security forces in Tehran on January 22. She was temporarily released on bail of 5 billion Iranian rials (approximately $9500) on February 8 until the end of the legal proceedings.
The new summons come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini died just days after being detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
The protests have seen more than 500 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Fines Wikimedia Over Refusal To Remove Information On Military Unit
A Moscow court on April 27 fined the Wikimedia Foundation, owner of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, 2 million rubles ($24,440) for failing to remove information about a military unit involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is the 10th fine handed to Wikimedia in Russia over information related to Moscow's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, launched in February 2022. In total, Wikimedia has been ordered to pay in Russia about 17 million rubles ($207,750) in fines for such "offenses." Wikimedia has said information Russian authorities have complained about was properly sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Fugitive Police General Kudebaev Apprehended In Turkey, Returned To Kazakhstan
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's prosecutor-general says the former chief of police of the southern region of Almaty, General Serik Kudebaev, who fled the country to evade trial for abuse of office in a case related to the deadly mass unrest that rocked the country in January 2022, has been apprehended.
Berik Asylov told journalists on April 27 that Kudebaev had been detained in Turkey and extradited to Kazakhstan recently. He did not elaborate.
Almaty regional police said earlier that Kudebaev, who was ordered not to leave Almaty, might have illegally crossed the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in late March and left Kyrgyzstan from the airport in Bishkek for Turkey.
Kudebaev is one of dozens of former law enforcement officials and individuals close to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to face various charges following January 2022 anti-government protests that were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead.
Earlier this week, a court in Astana handed former National Security Committee chief Karim Masimov, who was known as a close Nazarbaev ally, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the same trial.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of actions since the unrest to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation.
In the wake of the deadly unrest last year, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some relatives faced criminal charges.
In mid-February, Toqaev signed a law that canceled Nazarbayev's elbasy status.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Armenia Calls For Larger International Presence To Ease Tensions Around Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has called for a bigger international presence to ease rising tensions with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh after Russia appointed one of its most senior army commanders to lead a peacekeeping force in the breakaway region.
Speaking during a government session on April 27, Pashinian accused Azerbaijan of provocation by installing a checkpoint in the Shushi region (Susa in Azeri), effectively cutting off four communities.
Yerevan already accuses Baku of inciting tensions with the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the mostly Armenian-populated region with Armenia.
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has said the checkpoint was set up in response to "safety concerns in light of Armenia's continued misuse of the road for the transport of weapons and other illegal activities."
Baku says the blockade, which began on December 12, is the work of Azerbaijani "eco-activists" -- generally seen as acting at the behest of the government. Azerbaijani officials say that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, an assertion Yerevan bluntly rejects.
Pashinian accused Baku of not only increasing tensions in the region, but also blaming it for deepening a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"This should be the subject of attention of all of us, the international community," he said.
"Other than the Russian Federation, no one should control the Lachin Corridor," he added.
Pashinian's call came as French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna began a visit to Azerbaijan to hold talks on easing tensions in the South Caucasus. Armenia has already appealed to the International Court of Justice over the checkpoint.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have clashed over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. Russia has some 2,000 peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh after brokering a cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020.
Russia said on April 26 it had appointed Colonel General Aleksandr Lentsov, the deputy commander in chief of the Russian ground forces, as the head of the peacekeeping force, replacing Major General Andrei Volkov, a more junior officer.
Moscow did not elaborate on the decision, but it came after Pashinian and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone.
Armenian officials have been critical of Moscow for seemingly allowing the blockade to continue. The Kremlin is notorious for violently breaking up domestic protests, but Russian peacekeepers have so far made no effort to reopen the road to Nagorno-Karabakh by force.
Prosecutor Seeks 12 Years For Former Chief Of Navalny's Team In Bashkortostan
UFA, Russia -- The prosecution has asked a court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, to convict and sentence Lilia Chanysheva, the former leader of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team, to 12 years in prison.
Chanysheva's lawyer Ramil Gizatullin said that the prosecutor also asked the Kirov district court on April 26 to fine Chanysheva 700,000 rubles ($8,550).
The prosecutor is also seeking five years in prison for Chanysheva's co-defendant, Rustem Mulyukov.
Chanysheva, 41, was arrested in November 2022 and later charged with the organization of an extremist community, public calls for extremist activities, and propagating the activities of a noncommercial organization that encroaches on citizens' privacy and rights.
Chanysheva's trial started on March 1 with Judge Azamat Bikchurin accepting a prosecutors' request to hold the proceedings behind closed doors.
Chanysheva headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court and had them branded "extremist."
The request was accepted, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive, since the organization she worked for was disbanded before it had been legally classified as extremist.
Amnesty International has urged the Russian authorities to release Chanysheva "immediately," insisting that the extremism charges were "false" and should be dropped.
Navalny himself has been in prison since February 2021, after he was arrested the month prior upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
Several of the opposition leaders and Kremlin critic's associates have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many of Navalny's close associates fled the country amid pressure from the Russian authorities.
Bishkek Court Approves Ministry Request To Shut Down RFE/RL's Operations In Kyrgyzstan
BISHKEK -- A court in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, has accepted a request from the Culture Ministry to shut down the operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk -- a decision the company called "outrageous" -- over the broadcaster's refusal to remove a video on clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
RFE/RL lawyer Timur Sultanov said immediately after Judge Cholpon Karimbaeva pronounced her decision on April 27 that the ruling will be appealed to the Bishkek City Court as "during the process we presented our arguments based on the law and constitution. Unfortunately, the court did not hear us."
Added RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly: "RFE/RL will appeal the court's outrageous decision.... Our history has shown us that when people want truthful information that is censored by their government, they will find ways to access it."
The ministry requested the halt in media operations by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service in January, citing Radio Azattyk's refusal to remove from the Internet a video about clashes in September 2022 along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after it refused to take down the video in question, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The authorities said the decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
RFE/RL has said it "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was also frozen after the websites were blocked, while in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
The Kyrgyz government's decision to block Radio Azattyk's websites has been criticized by domestic and international human rights watchdogs, Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
RFE/RL lawyer Sultanov said the Lenin district court's decision on April 27 "answered the question" as to whether "Kyrgyz citizens have a right to receive and share true information or if that right is just nominally written in the constitution."
Two Crimean Tatar Activists Detained After Homes Searched
Police in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea region have detained two Crimean Tatar activists, Edem Ismailov and Bari Bariyev, for unspecified reasons after searching their homes on April 27, the Crimean Solidarity human right groups says. Two days earlier, another Crimean Tatar activist, Abdureshit Dzhepparov, was also detained in Crimea without explanation. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on the Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. Dozens of Crimean Tatars have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms by Russian authorities on extremism charges since then. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Kremlin Welcomes Xi-Zelenskiy Call On Ukraine, But Says Russia's Aims Remain The Same
The Kremlin said on April 27 it welcomed anything that could bring an end to the Ukraine conflict closer when asked what it thought of a phone call the day before between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia still needed to achieve the aims of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. On April 26, the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders spoke for the first time since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, fulfilling a long-standing goal of Kyiv, which had publicly sought such talks for months. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Police Chief In Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Melitopol Killed In Explosion
An explosion early in the morning on April 27 in Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Melitopol killed the Moscow-installed district police chief, occupying Russian officials said. Ivan Fedorov, the legally elected mayor of Melitopol, identified the slain officer as Oleksandr Mishchenko, the chief of the city's Pryazovske district who supported the occupying troops and remained in his post under their regime. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Hungarian Government To Submit Judicial Bill To Parliament To Unlock EU Funds
After talks with the European Commission, Hungary's government will submit a key judicial-reform bill to parliament as part of its efforts to unlock suspended EU funds, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her official Facebook page on April 27. "We have the green light from Brussels (to the judicial bill)," Varga said. Hungary could receive some 5.8 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in free grants and a further 9.6 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest's nationalist government implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fire On Passenger Train In Southern Pakistan Kills At Least Seven
A fire that broke out on a train traveling from the southern Pakistani city of Karachi to Lahore killed at least seven people -- four of them children -- late on April 26, railway officials said. Railways official Mohsin Sial said the train caught fire in the Khairpur district, some 500 kilometers north of Karachi. Authorities said the bodies of a man and four children were found in the burnt train while an elderly woman died of burns in hospital. Another woman died after jumping from the window of the moving train. An investigation has been opened, authorities said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Belarusian Ex-Presidential Candidate Babaryka Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Beaten In Prison
Former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021 on corruption charges he and human rights activists say were politically motivated, has been hospitalized after reportedly being severely beaten in prison.
Medical personnel at a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk told RFE/RL on April 27 that Babaryka was in the facility's surgery unit.
No further information was provided but Mediazona quoted hospital staff as saying that Babaryka's status was "satisfactory."
Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) cited sources as saying Babaryka was taken to the hospital overnight on April 24-25 with signs of multiple beatings.
Exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged the Belarusian authorities to allow his lawyers and relatives to see him and to let the public see how he looks.
"Any other acts will be considered as the premeditated infliction of bodily harm and threat to his life," Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement.
The 59-year-old Babaryka was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July 2021 on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called trumped-up and political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was arrested in June 2020 as he was trying to register as a candidate to run against Lukashenka in a presidential vote critics and observers say was massively rigged.
Three days before Babaryka's arrest, Belarusian authorities took control of the bank and detained several top executives on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security forces cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and driving most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters were killed in the violence and rights organizations say there is credible evidence that some of those detained were tortured.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Ukraine In 'Strong Position' To Retake Territory, NATO Chief Says
Military aid from allies and partners has substantially improved Ukraine's prospects to liberate territories occupied by Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on April 27, as Kyiv reported that heavy fighting was under way for control of Bakhmut, the eastern city that has been at the epicenter of Russia's offensive.
Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, said that "more than 98 percent" of the combat vehicles pledged by the allies have already been delivered.
"That means over 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks, and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition," he said at a news conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel.
"In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armored brigades. This will put Ukraine in the strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," Stoltenberg said.
It wasn't immediately clear how many troops were involved in the training, but in Western militaries, a brigade has between 3,000-5,000 soldiers.
The alliance chief, however, cautioned that "we should never underestimate Russia" despite the "unprecedented" military support that Ukraine received from its partners and allies.
Moscow was "willing to send in thousands of troops with very high casualty rates," he said.
Stoltenberg's statements came amid reports that Kyiv was preparing a long-anticipated counteroffensive that could be launched once the weather warmed and the terrain improved.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the notorious Wagner mercenary group that is spearheading Russia's assault on Bakhmut, said on April 26 that Kyiv would most likely launch its counteroffensive, which he called "inevitable," at the start of next month.
The Ukrainian side has not commented on Prigozhin's statement.
Russian forces meanwhile continued to strike residential areas in Ukraine, local officials said.
Russians shelled a residential quarter of the southern city of Kherson, killing one person, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on April 27.
Overnight, Russia struck the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv with surface-to-air missiles, killing at least one civilian and wounding several others.
Russian troops targeted Mykolayiv with four S-300 missiles, killing one person, the head of regional military administration, Vitaly Kim, said on Telegram, adding that at least one high-rise building and two private residential buildings were hit in the city.
"High-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building [in Mykolayiv]," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on April 27.
The mayor of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych, said part of the city was left without electricity following the strike.
Mykolayiv region and its capital have been frequently targeted by Russian shelling over the past months.
Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
In Donetsk region, heavy fighting continued on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update on April 27.
"The attacker is concentrating its main efforts on offensive operations in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, where the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 54 attacks during the past 24 hours. The fiercest battles continue in Bakhmut and Maryinka," the military reported.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, the spokesman for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television on April 26 that Russian forces were razing Bakhmut to the ground.
"The Russians are destroying buildings in Bakhmut to prevent our soldiers from using them as fortifications," Cherevatiy said.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russia Names New Chief Of Nagorno-Karabakh Peacekeepers As Tensions Rise Between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Russia has appointed a new head of its peacekeeping force in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as tensions remain high between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the mostly Armenian-populated region with Armenia.
The Russian Defense Ministry on April 26 announced the appointment of Aleksandr Lentsov to replace Andrei Volkov, without providing a reason.
The announcement came hours after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian during which the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed, according to RFE/RL's Armenian Service, citing government information.
A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said the discussion between Putin and Pashinian focused on "resolving practical tasks to ensure stability and security in the region." It added that they confirmed the importance of observing previous agreements reached by Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.
Armenia has voiced increasing frustration that the Russian peacekeeping force deployed in 2020 as part of a Russian-brokered cease-fire to end a six-week war has failed to keep open the Lachin Corridor. Tensions have flared in recent months over blockades on the road by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters, and the availability of food in Nagorno-Karabakh has become acute due to irregular deliveries.
Lentsov is already in Nagorno-Karabakh, and on April 26 was to hold negotiations with the Azerbaijani side regarding the removal of a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, according to Samvel Babaian, leader of Nagorno-Karabakh’s United Motherland party.
"From today, they should start the negotiations and start the actions, in my opinion, [and] after a couple of days it should be clear what they have done. Now let's see how much they will be able to prevent this circus from continuing," Babaian said.
Lentsov has served as an adviser to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and until 2020 was deputy commander in chief of the Russian military's ground forces. Lentsov in 2014-15 was active in Ukraine as the head of a so-called joint center for cease-fire control, coordination, and stabilization in the eastern Donbas region.
His appointment comes three days after Azerbaijan’s State Border Service accused the Armenian side of shuttling “continuing military supplies from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.” The claim has repeatedly been denied in both Yerevan and Stepanakert.
The Armenian side, for its part, accused Azerbaijan of seeking a pretext for isolating Karabakh Armenians.
Russian media quoted an Armenian spokesperson on April 24 as saying the country had appealed to the International Court of Justice over Azerbaijan's installation of the checkpoint, calling it a "flagrant violation" of Baku's obligation to ensure free movement.
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said the checkpoint was set up in response to "safety concerns in light of Armenia's continued misuse of the road for the transport of weapons and other illegal activities."
With reporting by Reuters
Six Pakistani Policemen Killed In Operation Against Criminal Gang
Six Pakistani policemen were killed on April 26 in an exchange of gunfire with a gang of kidnappers in the country's Sindh Province. Police officials told RFE/Rl's Radio Mashaal that armed gang members kidnapped the son of a local businessman in the Dera Ala Yar district of Balochistan and transported him to the nearby Jacobabad district. The police chief of Dera Ala Yar district, Sardar Hassan Khan Musakhel, told Radio Mashaal that a group of police chased the kidnappers. In an exchange of gunfire, six policemen were killed and another policeman injured. Balochistan's chief minister ordered an inquiry into the incident. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S. Envoy Calls Hungary's Call For A Ukraine Cease-Fire 'Cynical'
The Hungarian government's call for a cease-fire in Ukraine is "cynical" given large swathes of the country are occupied by invading Russian forces, the U.S. Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said on April 26. The U.S. envoy did not mention Prime Minister Viktor Orban by name, but Orban has repeatedly called for a cease-fire and peace talks. "When we hear politicians advocate for appeasement masquerading as peace, let's be very clear: One man can make peace today,” Pressman said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pressman made the comments during a panel discussion in Budapest. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Clashes Erupt In Restive Iranian Province After Teen Dies In Accident With Police Car
Clashes have erupted between security forces and civilians in the southeastern Iranian city of Fanouj amid protests sparked by the death of a teen when his motorcycle collided with a police car.
In response to the protests on April 25, the deputy of the police command in the region, Ali Rahimi, said expert teams have been dispatched to investigate the possible role of police officers in inciting the violence after the accident, which left 16-year-old Samir Gerdehani dead.
Although the situation in the town, located in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, has been described by police as "calm" and "normal," residents said tensions remain high amid claims that officers fired on the crowd during the protest.
Officials have not commented on what caused Gerdehani's death.
Videos on social media show protesters throwing rocks at a police station, with the sound of gunshots in the background. Local sources, including the news site Haalvsh, reported that police officers fired on the crowds, leaving several people injured.
Haalvsh reported that in addition to Gerdehani, three other motorcyclists also were injured after being hit by a police vehicle, while three others were injured from gunfire. One of the wounded is in a coma, Haalvsh added, quoting sources.
The province of Sistan-Baluchistan in the southeast of Iran has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
In Zahedan on September 30, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown to quell the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following Amini's death.
Sunni Muslims make up a majority of the population in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan provinces, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Group Leader Accuses Russian 'Decision-Makers' Of Treason For Lack Of Ammunition In Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the notorious Wagner mercenary group, has accused “decision-makers” in Russia of treason for not providing his troops and military units of Russia's regular armed forces with ammunition needed to fight in Ukraine.
"A criminal group did not give us ammunition,” Prigozhin said in a five-minute audio statement posted on Telegram on April 26 in which he reiterated his claim that ammunition is being stockpiled in depots but not delivered to the battlefield.
Prigozhin claimed his troops have no ammunition to fight against Ukrainian artillery because of "treason" by unspecified top Russian officials, pledging to reveal names "when the time comes."
“I think what is happening today is a crime against Russia and Russian people. The criminals must be held accountable," he said.
Prigozhin said that Ukraine's armed forces will most likely start an expected counteroffensive in early May "to cut our flanks that we are unable to cover" because of the lack of ammunition.
"We are doing all we can with that minimal quantity of ammunition we have now," Prigozhin said in the statement, in which he noted that many Wagner mercenaries had died, were wounded, or had left the group after their contracts expired.
"Those thugs who make decisions, they must be held responsible to the mothers, children, and wives of those who perished, because instead of one person, several people are dying at once. Instead of one person, five die when storming a building, because we do not have ammo."
Prigozhin has previously referred to fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut as a "meat grinder" and has clashed with Russian military officials over ammunition supplies. Ukrainian and Western military officials have said that Russian conscripts and Wagner forces were being treated like "cannon fodder" in the war.
Prigozhin also said those responsible for supplying Wagner troops and regular Russian armed forces with ammunition "are sitting on the ammo like roosters sit on eggs" instead of sending it to the battlefield.
He used the word “petukhi” (roosters) instead of the word for hens. The word “petukhi” is used among criminal groups across the former Soviet Union as a homosexual insult.
Prigozhin added that the Ukrainian armed forces' counteroffensive is "inevitable," adding that Wagner will be able "to stand here for two to three more weeks until the last bullet remains in the assault rifle's magazine."
In an apparent attempt to justify his troops' possible defeat, he added: "In general, the private military group Wagner has completed its historical mission."
Prigozhin's statement comes less than two weeks after he urged the Kremlin to declare that the goals of what Moscow calls its “special military operation in Ukraine” have been achieved and to stop the fighting, emphasizing that “many of those who yesterday supported the special operation, today either have doubts or are categorically opposed to what is happening.”
Czechs Put Russian Patriarch Kirill On Sanctions List Over Comments On War In Ukraine
The Czech government has made the head of the Russian Orthodox Church the first person on its national sanctions list due to his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on April 26. Patriarch Kirill, 76, was listed by his civil name, Vladimir Mikhailovich Gundyayev, on the sanctions roster, which is posted on the Foreign Ministry's website. The sanctions mean he is barred from entry into the Czech Republic and banned from any financial transactions with Czechs. "His frequent public remarks supporting the war in Ukraine, justifying atrocities committed by Russian troops there, those are all clear evidence that can be publicly found," Lipavsky said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Trial Begins Of Yevgeny Roizman, One Of The Last Prominent Kremlin Critics Not Behind Bars
Yevgeny Roizman, the former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and one of the last prominent opposition figures left in Russia who is not behind bars, went on trial on April 26 on a charge of "repetitively discrediting the armed forces" involved in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The outspoken Kremlin critic was arrested in August 2022 and charged over statements he made on YouTube about Russia's war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
The 60-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges at the first session of the trial on April 26, after having said earlier that "all risks are clear. It is about up to three years in prison. My mood is OK. I understand everything."
After a brief hearing, the judge adjourned the trial until May 10.
Since his arrest, Roizman has been barred from communicating with anyone without permission, using the Internet, telephones, mail, and attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
In mid-March, while awaiting trial, Roizman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on a separate charge about the alleged distribution of extremist symbols.
Since leaving the post of mayor of the country's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children, and he is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike. His penchant for crude language to mock authorities has proven popular with his supporters.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian Army.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism regarding the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”
Roizman's trial came the same day another Kremlin critic, jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, was in court on terrorism charges that appear to be part of the government's escalating clampdown on dissent.
Last week, a court sentenced Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticizing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Tsikhanouskaya Condemns Belarusian Nuclear Arms Plans On Chernobyl Anniversary
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has condemned authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's acceptance of a plan to place Russian nuclear arms in Belarus, saying on the 37th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear accident that the move shows that he learned nothing from the disaster.
Belarusians "learned the lesson and know what a nuclear disaster is about," but "dictators did not," she said in an April 26 video statement on YouTube marking the world's worst nuclear disaster. She later appeared in Vilnius to mark the anniversary and protest Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow could deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus -- which borders Ukraine and three NATO nations -- by July, a move Lukashenka has agreed with.
Russian authorities have repeatedly raised the specter of the potential use of nuclear weapons since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the frequency of the warnings increasing as the conflict drags on.
Putin's announcement on moving the nuclear weapons sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible."
Tsikhanouskaya said in her statement that "74 percent of Belarusians are against [the plans to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus]," but "their opinions were not taken into consideration."
"[Lukashenka's] regime insists that it will be capable to control the nuclear arms. But is unable even to control its own nuclear power plant built in Astravets. How many incidents did take place there? Five? Ten? But we understand that radiation does not make a difference between ranks and posts. Absolutely everyone is exposed," Tsikhanouskaya said.
She also called on Belarusians residing abroad to hold marches in the cities in which they live.
"Become the voices of millions of Belarusians who are against the plans to place nuclear weapons in Belarus," Tsikhanouskaya said.
Tsikhanouskaya's comments come 37 years after an explosion and fire caused by a reactor meltdown at the Chernobyl power plant -- located 110 kilometers north of Kyiv near the border with Belarus -- sent clouds of lethal nuclear material across much of Europe.
The city of Pripyat, home to some 50,000 people near the power plant, was evacuated along with other communities in a 30-kilometer exclusion zone around the radioactive wreckage.
Dozens of people, particularly firefighters and other first responders, died as a direct result of the disaster, but radiation poisoning is believed to have killed thousands more across Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and other countries in the years that followed.
In 2016, a crumbling "sarcophagus" used to contain radiation from the smoldering reactor was replaced with a $2.3 billion metal dome in a bid to stop future leaks. More than 200 tons of uranium remain buried inside.
Uzbek Journalist Abdullaev Detained In Turkey
Noted Uzbek journalist Bobomurod Abdullaev has been detained in Turkey on unspecified charges and his family says they fear he will be tortured if returned to the Central Asian country.
Abdullaev's daughter, Kamola Qodiri, who is a university student in Turkey, told RFE/RL on April 26 that police in Turkey's northwestern city of Eskisehir detained her father two days earlier.
Qodiri claimed that her father was detained most likely at the request of Uzbek authorities and may face arbitrary arrest and torture if extradited to Tashkent.
The 50-year-old journalist has resided in Germany in recent years. It is not known when and why he travelled to Turkey.
Abdullaev first became known in 2017 after police arrested him and three other men on a charge of calling for a change to Uzbekistan's constitutional order by force.
Those charges stemmed from a series of articles under the byline Usmon Haqnazarov, which was apparently used by more than one person.
Abdullaev denied the charge at the time, saying he was doing his job as a journalist.
In May 2018, Abdullaev was convicted on charges of producing "anti-government propaganda." But he was cleared of the more serious charge of conspiracy against the state -- and was then released.
However, in 2020, Abdullaev fled the country for Kyrgyzstan after Uzbek investigators launched a probe against him on charges that still remain unknown.
Media reports in Uzbekistan suggested the case against Abdullaev then was linked to his social media posts critical of President Shavkat Mirziyoev written under the pen name Qora Mergan (Black Shooter).
In August 2020, Kyrgyz authorities detained Abdullaev and extradited him to Tashkent.
The United States and human rights groups expressed concern that he would be subjected to persecution and possible torture in Uzbekistan. However, when he arrived in Uzbekistan, he was immediately released under supervision pending an investigation.
In October 2020, Abdullaev said the criminal investigation against him was dropped.
The United States welcomed the decision at the time.
- By AP
China's Xi Talks With Ukraine's Zelenskiy By Phone
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appealed for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call on April 26 with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, warning "there is no winner in a nuclear war," state media said, in a long-anticipated conversation after Beijing said it wanted to act as peace mediator. Xi's government will send a "special representative" to Ukraine for talks about a possible "political settlement," said a government statement reported by state TV. China has tried to appear neutral in the war but has refused to criticize Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by AP, click here.
