Russia Reopens De Facto Border With Georgia's Breakaway Region Of South Ossetia

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on reopening the de facto border with Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia.

The Russian government’s press service said on September 15 that Mishustin's decree also lifted limitations for crossing the de facto border by crews from sea and river vessels, and Russian experts involved in checking the quality of Russian aircraft and equipment at nuclear stations.

The de facto border was closed in early April to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The separatist government in South Ossetia said on September 14 that the restrictions to cross the de facto border and general restrictions to slow the outbreak in the breakaway region remain valid until midnight.

Moscow recognized South Ossetia and Georgia’s other breakaway region, Abkhazia, as independent nations after Russia and Georgia fought a brief war in August 2008.

Only a handful of other countries, however, have followed the Kremlin's lead, which has kept Russian forces in both regions since.

