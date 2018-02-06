Russia Repatriates Body Of Su-25 Pilot Killed In Syria

The body of Russian air force pilot Major Roman Filipov, who was killed after his Su-25 plane was shot down over rebel-held territory in Syria on February 3, has been returned to Russia.

Russian Defense Ministry officials said on February 6 that Filipov's body was recovered with the assistance of Turkish authorities. They did not reveal how Filipov's body was retrieved.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 6 signed a decree posthumously awarding Filipov the title "Hero of Russia."

According to the decree published on the Kremlin’s website, Filipov was given the title "for heroism, bravery, and courage performed while carrying out his service duties."

Russia has been conducting military operations in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government since September 2015.

But the downing of Filipov's plane was the first time Syrian rebels have shot down a Russian warplane.

In July 2016, Syrian opposition forces used a shoulder-launched missile to shoot down a Russian-made Syrian helicopter manned by a Russian crew.

In all, Russia has reported losing four jets and four helicopters during the Syrian campaign, including two jets that crashed while trying to land on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and an Su-24 bomber that was shot down by Turkey in November 2015.

