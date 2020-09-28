Russia Reports More Than 8,000 New COVID-19 Cases For First Time Since June

Russia has reported more than 8,000 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest one-day tally since June, as President Vladimir Putin called on citizens to follow measures to prevent its spread.

The number of Russian citizens testing positive for COVID-19 reached 8,135 on September 28, the country's coronavirus center reported. It represents the highest one-day increase since June 15.

Russia has registered a nearly 75 percent increase in new cases since late August amid an easing of restrictions and as children return to school. Russia is among several European countries that has experienced a sharp increase over the past month.

Putin told a virtual government meeting that "the result of our joint efforts to fight the spread of the infection depends on everyone." He said he didn't want to have to impose restrictions that could hurt the economy.

Like many other countries, Russia imposed a lockdown on its economy that has hurt many businesses, including restaurants and hotels.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has called on companies in the capital to let more employees work from home to help contain the spread of the virus.

The city's police are also enforcing the use of masks and gloves in the transportation system.

Russia has registered the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases, with more than 1 million.

Based on reporting by Kommersant and RBK