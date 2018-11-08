Russia Resets Computer On International Space Station After Malfunction

Russia has rebooted one of three computers aboard the International Space Station (ISS) after a malfunction was detected two days ago.

Dmitry Rogozinthe head of Russian space agency Roskosmos, wrote on Twitter on November 8 that the computer's operations had been restored.

"At 12:04:50 Moscow time, the central computer on the ISS was rebooted. The three-channel configuration was restored," Rogozin tweeted.

On November 6, Roskosmos said that one of the three computers on the station's Russian module malfunctioned, but gave assurance that the defect had no impact on the safety of the crew aboard the ISS -- American Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian Sergei Prokopyev, and German Alexander Gerst.

The malfunction followed last month's aborted launch of a new station crew. U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksei Ovchinin landed safely after their Russian booster rocket failed two minutes into the October 11 flight.

The next crew, Oleg Kononenko (Russia), Anne Charlotte McClain (United States), and David Saint-Jacques (Canada), was initially scheduled to be sent to the ISS in late December, but that launch was rescheduled after the October 11 accident.