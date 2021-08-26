Accessibility links

Russia

Kremlin Says It Will Watch Taliban Actions Before Taking Position On Afghan Administration

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (file photo)

The Kremlin says it will wait to see how the Taliban acts after taking over Afghanistan before deciding on its position toward the militant group.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing in Moscow on August 26 that Russia was interested in maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan and would likely continue contacts with the United States on issues arising there.

"We think that the Taliban's dominance, the de facto rise to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan, and their taking most of the country under their control is de facto an accomplished process," Peskov said.

"We believe that we will definitely have to very closely monitor the steps that the Taliban takes in the future in terms of ensuring law and order and the safety of people -- first and foremost, the country’s citizens -- and also the security of Russian diplomats and diplomatic workers, which is crucial for us," he added.

Russia has voiced concern that a proposal by Washington to allow refugees from Afghanistan to resettle in Central Asia could undermine stability in the region.

Moscow has also said it does not want to see U.S. troops in Central Asia because it would make the region a target for attacks.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

