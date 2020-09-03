Russia Resumes International Flights To Egypt, U.A.E., Maldives

MOSCOW -- Russia is resuming international flights with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), and the Maldives.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order, published on September 3 authorizing three flights a week to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as well as two flights a week to Dubai, U.A.E., and to the Maldives's Velana International Airport.

The frequency of air service to Switzerland are to be increased from one to four flights a week.

Russia's anti-coronavirus crisis center will continue to "monitor the situation and work on expanding the list of countries with which air traffic can be resumed," according to the order.

Regular air service between Russia and other countries was halted at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, regular flights to the Belarusian capital, Minsk, continued until mid-summer.

On August 1, the government allowed flights to Britain, Tanzania, and Turkey to resume.

Air service was restored between Russia and Switzerland in mid-August.

With reporting by TASS