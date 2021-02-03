Russia To Resume Rail And Air Connections With Four Ex-Soviet Republics

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on resuming and increasing rail and air connections with four former Soviet republics after months of restrictions imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.



According to decrees signed by Mishustin on February 3, passenger trains from next week will resume service between Moscow and the Belarusian capital, Minsk, as well as between Moscow, St. Peterburg and Russia's western Kaliningrad exclave via Belarus.

The number of flights between Moscow and Minsk will also be increased from three to five per week, and weekly flights from Rostov-on-Don and St. Peterburg to Minsk will resume.



As of February 8, there will be more flights from Moscow to the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, as well, increasing from one to three per week.



Mishustin also signed a decree resuming two flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan and four flights from the Russian capital to Armenia each week as of February 15.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax