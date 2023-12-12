Russian Court Confirms RFE/RL's Kurmasheva To Remain In Custody

The Supreme Court of Russia's Tatarstan region on December 12 confirmed a lower court's decision to hold veteran RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva in custody but reduced her detention term by one day, until February 4.

On December 1, a court in Kazan extended the detention of Kurmasheva, who has been in custody since October 18, by two months until February 5.

Kurmasheva, a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.

She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in Kazan, where both of her passports were confiscated. She was not able to leave Russia since then, as she awaited the return of her travel documents.

Authorities on October 11 fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($103) for "failure to inform Russian officials about holding a second citizenship."

Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The Investigative Committee said its investigation found that while the Russian Justice Ministry did not add her to the list of foreign agents, she failed to provide documents to be included on the registry.

The committee said Kurmasheva was being charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of "foreign agents" who carry out "purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia," which, if received by foreign sources, "can be used against the security of the country."

Kurmasheva and RFE/RL have both rejected the charge.

On December 4, a court in Kazan rejected an appeal filed by Kurmasheva’s lawyers against the decision in October to fine her 10,000 rubles for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.



Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.

On December 10, a protest was held in Kazan against the crackdown inside Russia on independent journalists, including Kurmasheva.

Protesters held placards including, "Alsu Kurmasheva is a journalist, not a criminal," and "No one should die for the right to tell the truth," before security forces moved in and removed any signs mentioning the detained RFE/RL journalist.

On November 30, Kurmasheva was recognized by leading Russian human rights group Memorial as a political prisoner.

In March, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny.

Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.