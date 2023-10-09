News
Yury Shevchuk, Russian Rock Musician Known For Anti-War Stance, Recovering From Heart Attack
Yury Shevchuk, leader of popular Russian rock group DDT, is being treated in Israel after he experienced a heart attack last month. The 66-year-old Shevchuk is expected to return to the stage in December. Concerts by Shevchuk's group were canceled several times in Russia last year over his open protesting of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In August last year, Shevchuk was fined 50,000 rubles ($500) for harshly criticizing President Vladimir Putin and the invasion during a concert in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Serbia-Kosovo Accusations Get Personal After Pristina IDs Attack Suspect With Ties To Vucic's Son
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denied his son had anything to do with a deadly armed attack on police in neighboring Kosovo last month that caused European shock waves, after Kosovar authorities cited documents found at the scene belonging to a close acquaintance of 25-year-old Danilo Vucic.
Kosovo police are still investigating what they describe as a "terrorist" operation with alleged Serbian support involving around 30 heavily armed gunmen at the Banjska monastery in a mostly Serb-populated northern municipality on September 24.
But Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla on October 8 made public identity documents of a Serb he described as one of the younger Vucic's "closest associates" and said investigators are looking for a possible link between Danilo Vucic and the attack.
One ethnic Albanian policeman died and another was injured before three Serb suspects were killed in the siege and firefight before many of the assailants reportedly escaped into the rugged terrain around Banjska.
Milan Radoicic, a Belgrade ally whose Serbian List is Kosovo's main ethnic-Serb party, has admitted to organizing and taking part in the incident after spending two days in Serbian custody earlier this month. Kosovar police had shown images of him heavily armed among the monastery assailants along with identity documents from the scene. He is still thought to be in Serbia.
Svecla has shown documents found at the scene belonging to Milorad Jevtic, whom he described as "one of the closest associates of Danilo Vucic, son of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic." He said the documents proved Jevtic "was in the unit that attacked Kosovo police."
Svecla said Jevtic had accompanied the Serbian president's son on four of his last five visits to Kosovo.
"It remains for security authorities and investigations to discover whether aside from Vucic and senior Serbian state structures, his son was also involved in the planning and organization of the terrorist attack in Banjska," Svecla said.
President Vucic parried any suggestion of his son's involvement and lashed out at Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti by name, suggesting he was "a coward" for "targeting" Vucic's family.
"Danilo, of course, has nothing to do with anything, except that he loves Serbia and Kosovo and Metohija as its part, in accordance with the UN Charter," the Serbian president said on social media alongside a photo of himself with his son.
Serbia rejects sovereignty for its former province, which it calls Kosovo and Metohija, since Pristina declared independence in 2008 in a move now recognized by more than 100 countries.
Danilo Vucic has been photographed alongside ultranationalist Serbs accused of ties to organized crime, prompting President Vucic to defend his son and lash out at media for intruding on his family.
In July, Serbia's defense minister accused Kosovar authorities of trying "to humiliate" the younger Vucic at gunpoint after stopping his vehicle on the way to a commemoration days earlier of the epic 14th-century Battle of Kosovo, a source of Serb national pride.
In his post, President Vucic mentioned the June incident and went on to accuse Kurti of also "insulting" his daughter.
He repeated an accusation he leveled soon after the September 24 incident, saying Kurti and his government's policies were "killing and terrorizing the Serbian people."
Kurti, Svecla, and Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani have all alleged official Serbian involvement in the Banjska attack -- a charge Vucic has vehemently denied.
As fears skyrocketed of a sharp escalation between the tense Balkan neighbors, Western officials earlier this month welcomed Serbia's pledge to reduce its military presence near the border but also reinforced NATO’s KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.
Dozens of KFOR troops were injured in violence that accompanied Serb protests in Zvecan against the Kurti government's attempt in late May to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors after elections in mostly Serb areas that were boycotted by all but about 4 percent of locals.
Sveclja said on October 8 that Jevtic was also among those who committed violence in May, unrest that prompted Pristina to outlaw two informal Serb groupings known as Northern Brigade and Civil Defense.
EU-mediated talks to normalize Serbia-Kosovo relations have foundered for more than a decade, and Vucic and Kurti have seemingly dug in further since EU officials touted as a breakthrough oral commitments each purportedly made in February.
Siberian Anti-War Activist Reportedly Kidnapped In Kazakhstan
A Siberian activist for the Soprotivlenie (Resistance) movement for the independence of the Republic of Sakha-Yakutia in Russia, Aikhal Ammosov (aka Igor Ivanov), has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown individuals in Kazakhstan, the movement and Ammosov's friends said on October 9. Ammosov's associates told Sota Telegram channel that in recent days, Kazakh police have been following the activist. Ammosov, known for his criticism of Russia over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine and who was fined three times for his anti-war protests, moved to Kazakhstan last year after police launched a probe against him on a charge of discrediting the Russian armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Jailed Belarusian Activist Gets Additional One-Year Prison Term
The Rechytsa district court in Belarus's southeastern region of Homel sentenced activist Palina Sharenda-Panasyuk, who finished serving a prison term in early August but was not released, to one year in prison on a charge of "blatantly violating her penitentiary's internal regulations." Sharenda-Panasyuk, an activist of the European Belarus movement, was initially arrested in 2021 and sentenced to two years in prison for insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and allegedly assaulting a police officer. She was scheduled to be released on August 6 but instead was remanded in custody and the new charge was brought against her. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Noted Kazakh Journalist Again Handed 20-Day Jail Term On Libel Charge He Rejects
Noted Kazakh journalist Amangeldy Batyrbekov was sentenced to 20 days in jail on October 9 in the southern town of Saryaghash for publishing "false information" about a manager of a local prosecutor’s office. Batyrbekov rejected the sentence and told RFE/RL, he will appeal it. In July, Batyrbekov served a 20-day jail term for insulting a local lawmaker. The Almaty-based media rights watchdog Adil Soz (A Just Word) called the journalist’s incarceration in July "arbitrary" and urged the authorities to release Batyrbekov, who has faced legal proceedings on what they called politically motivated libel charges in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Chechen Trial Of Russian Teen Who Burned Copy Of Koran Postponed
The trial of 19-year-old Nikita Zhuravel, who publicly burned a copy of the Koran in the Russian city of Volgograd, was moved to October 13 after he was not brought to the courtroom for unspecified reasons in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya on October 9. Zhuravel was arrested in May on a charge of "insulting believers' feelings." The case against him was launched in Chechnya, instead of Volgograd, due to "requests by residents of the Chechen Republic." In August, the 15-year-old son of Chechnya's authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam Kadyrov, severally beat Zhuravel in his cell, which prompted a public outcry across Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russian State Duma Council Asks To Set Stage For Debate On 'De-Ratifying' Nuclear Pact
The Russian State Duma’s Council has asked its Committee for International Issues and the Foreign Ministry to set a schedule for debates by October 18 on the proposed revocation of Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).
The Council on October 9 announced its decision after its members convened to discuss the issue amid heightened concerns over the possibility that Moscow may resume nuclear tests while waging war against Ukraine.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin initiated the Council's discussions after President Vladimir Putin said last week that his country could de-ratify the 1996 treaty, noting that Washington had not ratified it.
The U.S. State Department said on October 6 that de-ratifying the treaty “by any State Party needlessly endangers the global norm against nuclear explosive testing.”
Russia should reach an "equal footing" with the United States "by not wielding arms control and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric in a failing attempt to coerce other states," the State Department's spokesman said.
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov reacted to the U.S. Department’s statement, saying on October 9 that “Washington's inaction forces us to reinstate the balance within CTBT. Disruption of the global strategic parity is unacceptable.”
The CTBT has been signed by 187 countries and ratified by 178 but cannot go into force until eight holdouts -- China, Egypt, Iran, Israel, North Korea, India, Pakistan, and the United States -- have signed and ratified it.
Though the United States has not ratified the treaty, it has observed a moratorium on nuclear weapon test explosions since 1992 and says it has no plans to abandon the treaty.
Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, various pro-Kremlin politicians and public figures, including government officials, have spoken about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons or at least resuming nuclear testing.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that the possible de-ratification of the treaty did not mean that Russia would resume nuclear tests.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
Russia Launches High Treason Case Against Kremlin Critic Over His Anti-War Stance
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on October 9 that it has launched a probe on a high treason charge against noted Russian lawyer and outspoken Kremlin critic Ilya Novikov, saying he "joined Ukrainian territorial defense groups" fighting against Russian troops invading Ukraine. In June, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys annulled Novikov’s license to practice law. Novikov, who is currently based in Ukraine, has sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin online for the ongoing war against its western neighbor. In November 2022, the Interior Ministry added Novikov to its wanted list on unspecified charges. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Keeps Ban On Gasoline Exports And Exports Of Diesel By Railway
Russia's ban on gasoline exports and cross-border sales of diesel by railway remains in place, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said on October 9. On October 6, Russia lifted a ban on pipeline diesel exports via ports, removing the bulk of restrictions imposed on September 21. Speaking at a televised government meeting, Novak also mentioned other measures, such as reinstating subsidies, known as damper payments, to oil refineries in full.
Romania, Hungary Evacuate Citizens From Israel By Air
Bucharest has evacuated 245 Romanian citizens, including two groups of pilgrims, from Israel aboard four planes, Romania's Foreign Ministry said on October 9.
Two planes belong to Romania's national carrier, Tarom, and two are privately operated, the ministry said.
A total of 800 Romanians have left Israel over the past two days, and an approximately similar number remains there, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said.
Earlier on October 9, Hungary announced that it has evacuated 215 Hungarians from Israel by air on two planes overnight and they have safely landed in Budapest. (RFE/RL's Romanian Service)
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Urges Western Unity As He Draws Parallels Between Attack On Israel And Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Western unity and more engagement in solving international crises, drawing a parallel between the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas militants and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The only difference is that Israel has been attacked by a terrorist group while Ukraine was attacked by a terrorist state," Zelenskiy told NATO's Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen via video link on October 9.
"The intentions declared are different, but the essence is the same," he added.
"This is not the time to withdraw from the international arena into internal disputes. This is not the time to isolate ourselves. This is not the time to remain silent or pretend that the terror on one continent does not affect global affairs," the Ukrainian president said.
He was referring to a weekend attack by the militant group Hamas inside of Israel that killed some 250 people at a music festival, triggering a massive battle that has seen hundreds more killed both in the Jewish state and in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian military claimed some success in its operations in the eastern and southern regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya as regional officials reported that Russian strikes have continued to cause victims among civilians over the past day.
"Partial success in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka [south of Bakhmut]," the General Staff said in its daily report early on October 9.
Since the start of their counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in offensive operations in the area of Bakhmut, a town captured earlier this year by Russian forces after months of some of the bloodiest fighting in the war.
The Ukrainian military also reported that it had successfully conducted attacks in the Melitopol direction of Zaporizhzhya in the south.
Ukrainian troops have been attempting to reach the city of Melitopol in an attempt to cut off a land bridge that links Russian-occupied territory in the east to the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
In total, Ukrainian forces fought 37 close-quarter battles over the past 24 hours along the entire front line, the military said. The claims could not be independently verified.
Meanwhile, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration of the southern region of Kherson reported that one person was killed and 18 others, including two children, were wounded by Russian shelling in the region.
The previous day, a Russian attack left a dozen people wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby, the regional governor said.
Russia has regularly shelled the Ukrainian-controlled part of Kherson since Moscow withdrew from the regional capital last year.
Meanwhile, UN and local investigators are searching for answers at the site of a Russian missile strike on the small Ukrainian village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region that killed more than 50 people earlier in the week.
The investigators have made a preliminary conclusion that nearly all those killed were civilians, according to a UN statement shared with the Associated Press.
“My initial conversations with local residents and survivors indicate that virtually all those killed were civilians and that the target itself, a busy village cafe and store, was also clearly civilian,” Danielle Bell, who led the team that visited Hroza on October 7, was cited as saying in the UN statement.
“What happened here is yet another tragic reminder of the deadly impact Russia’s invasion has had on Ukraine’s civilians,” Bell added.
With reporting by AP
UN Food Agency Says It Has Started Distributing Aid To Quake-Stricken Areas Of Afghanistan
Aid workers have reached some earthquake-stricken areas of western Afghanistan and started distributing emergency food supplies to those affected as rescue efforts continued after a series of powerful earthquakes caused widespread destruction and reportedly killed more than 2,000 people in the quake-prone mountainous country's worst natural disaster in years.
Wahid Amani, a spokesman for the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) has told RFE/RL that emergency aid has been delivered to several hundred people in Herat Province so far.
"We are prepared to deliver emergency food aid to some 20,000 people" Amani said, adding that the UN food agency was ready to increase that number to 70,000 people.
In addition to the WFP, teams from the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) have rushed to the areas of Herat worst affected by the temblors. WHO employees are already in the field helping with the efforts to rescue and treat people still under the rubble, the Afghan branch of the WHO told RFE/RL.
The WHO has put the number of those affected to more than 11,000 people.
Alaa Abouzeid, the head of the WHO's emergency response in Afghanistan, said women and children make up about two-thirds of those hospitalized.
"Two-thirds of those with severe injuries who are admitted in the hospital I saw yesterday [in Herat] are children and women," Abouzeid told Reuters.
Volunteers have transported truckloads of food, tents, and blankets to the worst-stricken areas some 30 kilometers northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province.
The rugged area is difficult to reach, and local officials have given conflicting casualty tolls from the earthquake.
On October 8, a member of the Taliban-led government said the updated death toll had surpassed 2,000.
Mullah Janan Sayeeq, a spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters, told a news conference that 2,440 people were dead, about 10,000 were injured, and that more than 2,000 houses had been damaged or destroyed.
Afghanistan's disaster agency said on October 8 that 2,053 people had been killed.
Neither estimate could not be independently confirmed.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has some 700,000 people in the city and the surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the largest of the temblors at a magnitude of 6.3, with the latest aftershock coming about 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Zindah Jan, which has a population of about 70,000 people.
“This earthquake was preceded by a 6.3 earthquake that occurred approximately 30 minutes before,” the USGS said.
Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zindah Jan district in Herat Province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Five Teenagers Injured In Nagorno-Karabakh Fuel Explosion Travel To U.S., Belgium For Treatment
The Armenian Health Ministry said on October 8 that five teenagers injured in an explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 29 have been transferred to the United States and Belgium for treatment. The ministry said the latest transfers join at least 12 others being treated in France, Bulgaria, and Italy. Separatist authorities in Karabakh said at least 68 people were killed and 290 injured in the explosion as they lined up for fuel to make the journey from the breakaway region to Armenia amid a military offensive by Azerbaijani forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Former Hungarian President Laszlo Solyom Dies At Age 81
Laszlo Solyom, a former president of Hungary, has died at age 81 following a long illness, his office said on October 8. Solyom, the first chief justice of the country’s Constitutional Court from 1990-98, served as the third president of the post-communist Hungarian Republic, in office from 2005 to August 2010. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Hungarian Service, click here.
Aliyev Says Azerbaijan Ready To 'Instantly' Begin Georgia-Hosted Talks With Armenia
TBILISI -- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said his country is willing to “instantly” begin peace talks with Armenian leaders “here in Georgia” if Yerevan agrees to negotiations following Baku’s victory last month over ethnic-Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
“We need Georgia's involvement in this situation,” Aliyev said following meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi on October 8.
“We expect the same from Armenia. And if it agrees, we will start [talks] instantly, with the involvement of the relevant agencies, bilateral, and trilateral meetings here in Georgia," Aliyev added.
Garibashvili stated his readiness to engage Tbilisi in the peace process and said that "we have always held Georgia a neutral, impartial position."
“We are still committed to our role in establishing this mediation or friendly format. Tbilisi is always ready to take part in this process. All three countries in the South Caucasus should be able to resolve the issues of the region and our further development," Garibashvili said.
Separately, European Council President Charles Michel has said leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet in Brussels at the end of October for talks.
The remarks come after Aliyev refused to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian for scheduled talks on the sidelines of a European leaders’ summit in Grenada, Spain, on October 5, saying he wanted close ally Turkey to participate in the sessions and complaining of the presence of France, which he claims is biased in favor of Yerevan.
On October 8, Aliyev's office said in a statement "that due to the well-known position of France, Azerbaijan did not participate in the meeting in Granada."
Azerbaijan’s lightning military operation last month succeeded in retaking Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic-Armenian separatist control for three decades, leading to a mass exodus to Armenia of more than 100,000 residents, nearly all of the region’s population. Most expressed unwillingness to live under Azerbaijani rule.
The European Parliament said the situation with Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s retaking of the breakaway region “amounts to ethnic cleansing.”
In a resolution adopted on October 5, the legislature said it “strongly condemns threats and violence committed by Azerbaijani troops.”
Baku has said its military operation was conducted under international law and pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians, but officials in Yerevan and some international figures expressed fears of ethnic cleansing.
Authorities in Yerevan have also said they are worried that Azerbaijan is planning a full-scale invasion of Armenia.
North Korea-Russia Rail Traffic Surges, Suggesting Arms Supply, Says Think Tank
Rail traffic along the North Korea-Russia border spiked this week to its highest level in years, suggesting arms supply by Pyongyang to Moscow after their leaders discussed deeper military cooperation, a U.S. think tank said on October 6. Satellite imagery showed an "unprecedented" 73 or so freight cars at Tumangang Rail Station in the North Korean border city of Rason, the Beyond Parallel Project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report.
At Least 16 Civilians Wounded In Two Attacks In Ukraine
At least 16 civilians have been wounded in Russian attacks in the south and east of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said.
A Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on October 8 left a dozen people wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby, the regional governor said.
“The Kherson region experienced another terrible night,” governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials said four people including a nine-year-old girl were injured in a Russian rocket strike on Kostyantynivka near the front line in the Donetsk region early on October 8.
Meanwhile, UN and local investigators are searching for answers at the site of a Russian missile strike on the small Ukrainian village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region that killed more than 50 people earlier in the week.
The investigators have made a preliminary conclusion that nearly all those killed were civilians, according to a UN statement shared with the Associated Press.
“My initial conversations with local residents and survivors indicate that virtually all those killed were civilians and that the target itself, a busy village cafe and store, was also clearly civilian,” Danielle Bell, who led the team that visited Hroza on October 7, was cited as saying in the UN statement.
“What happened here is yet another tragic reminder of the deadly impact Russia’s invasion has had on Ukraine’s civilians,” Bell added.
Moscow denies targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion, a position it repeated on October 6 in response to the Hroza strike. Thousands have been killed in a Russian bombing campaign that has hit apartment blocks and restaurants as well as power stations, bridges, and grain silos.
The village cafe was obliterated and whole families perished after the missile strike on October 5 during a ceremony for Andriy Kozyr, a soldier from Hroza who died last winter fighting Russia's invading forces in eastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily briefing on October 8 that its forces were making slow progress in the areas of Melitopol in the south and Bakhmut in the east. It also reported "partial success northeast of Andriyivka," in the Donetsk region, less than 10 kilometers from Bakhmut.
According to Ukraine's military, over the past 24 hours, the Russian military launched eight missile and 34 air strikes and carried out 37 attacks with rocket salvo systems on both Ukrainian troop positions as well as civilian sites.
With reporting by AP
Chechen Leader Says Russian Presidential Election Should Be Postponed Or Limited To Putin As Single Candidate
Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechnya region and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has said that a presidential election due next March should either be postponed because of the war in Ukraine or limited to Putin. “It is quite obvious that such a large-scale event will be taken advantage of and will be used for provocations by many unfriendly countries, including the entire collective West. Our enemies will try to shake up the situation within the state,” Kadyrov wrote on Telegram. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Thousands Now Feared Dead After Quakes Strike Western Afghanistan
Rescue efforts continued October 8 in western Afghanistan a day after a series of powerful earthquakes left a wave of destruction and killed more than 2,000 people in what is being described as the worst such natural disaster in years in the quake-prone mountainous country.
The death toll from the magnitude-6.3 earthquake remains unclear with estimates varying widely.
Preliminary figures following the October 7 quake put the death toll at 100-320.
However, early on October 8, a member of the Taliban-led government said the updated death toll had surpassed 2,000.
Mullah Janan Sayeeq, a spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Disasters, told a news conference that 2,440 people were dead, about 10,000 were injured, and that more than 2,000 houses had been damaged or destroyed.
The epicenter of the first earthquake was some 40 kilometers northwest of Herat, which has some 700,000 people in the city and surrounding area. It was followed by at least three major aftershocks.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the largest of the temblors at a magnitude of 6.3, with the latest aftershock coming about 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Zindah Jan, which has a population of about 70,000 people.
“This earthquake was preceded by a 6.3 earthquake that occurred approximately 30 minutes before,” the USGS said.
Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zindah Jan district in Herat Province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.
The World Health Organization in Afghanistan said it dispatched 12 ambulance cars to Zindah Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals.
The quake caused panic, said Banafsha, a resident of Jibril district in Herat Province, in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"It was around 11:15 in the morning when the first earthquake occurred. After that, there were several other tremors, all the people ran out of the houses, no one stayed at home because they were afraid of the earthquake and other tremors,” Banafsha said.
Faisal, a resident of Herat city, said he spent the night with his wife and children in the open air.
“Last night, we went outside in the city and stayed under a tent because we were afraid of a possible aftershock,” he told Radio Azadi.
“Many people spent the night outside. Our family was also terrified and very scared. The children were very scared.”
Ali Ahmad Naab, the head of the communications department of the Young Merchants Union in Herat, told Radio Azadi that “even now, we are trying to gather [our group’s] members from the area and take them to the help earthquake victims.
“People are coming together to help save those who are possibly left under the rubble, God willing,” he added.
AP reported that people in Herat had rescued a baby girl from a collapsed building after she had been buried in debris. A video showed the child being eased from the ruins from out of the hands of her mother, but it was unclear if the mother had survived.
The Swiss-based Doctors Without Borders (MSF) set up five medical tents at the Herat Regional Hospital with the ability to handle up to 80 patients at a time.
Meanwhile, Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan has said that he will donate the money he receives for the 2023 Cricket World Cup to the victims of the earthquakes in Herat.
Khan wrote on social media that he will also launch a fund-raising campaign to call upon those who can support those affected by the disaster.
Earthquakes are common in the Herat region of northwest Afghanistan and across the nearby border with Iran.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
UN Agency Launches Effort To Aid Ethnic Armenians Fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh
The UN refugee agency and partners are seeking $97 million to provide “urgent humanitarian aid” for ethnic Armenians who have fled Nagorno-Karabakh after the breakaway region was retaken by Azerbaijan last month in a lightning military operation. The UN's office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the Armenia Emergency Refugee Response Plan (RRP), launched on October 7, brings together 60 partners, including 43 national nongovernmental organizations, and looks to cover aid efforts for the next six months through March 2024.
Iranian Activist Mohammadi Celebrates Her Nobel Peace Prize In Prison Cell, Family Says
Imprisoned Iranian women's rights activist Narges Mohammadi celebrated winning this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in her Iranian prison cell with fellow detainees, her family said on October 7.
"Narges learned she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize yesterday afternoon (October 6) from messages sent from the men's unit, where they have easier access to telephones on Fridays," family members told AFP. "Narges and her cellmates erupted in joy and celebrated this victory in their cell."
The Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo on October 6 said it was honoring the 51-year-old for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”
In a statement released through The New York Times following the announcement, Mohammadi said the honor only strengthened her resolve to fight oppression, even if it means spending the rest of her life behind bars.
“I will never stop striving for the realization of democracy, freedom, and equality,” she said. “Standing alongside the brave mothers of Iran...I will continue to fight against the relentless discrimination, tyranny, and gender-based oppression by the oppressive religious government until the liberation of women.”
WATCH: The husband of jailed Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has told RFE/RL the award is actually for the protest movement that swept the country in 2022. Speaking in Paris on October 6, Taghi Rahmani said: "Narges has received the prize as a symbol and as one of the activists of this movement."
The award was widely applauded by the international community, while Iran denounced it as a "biased and political" action.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media that Mohammadi's “fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for human rights is essential and universal.”
Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan, a rights advocate who won the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, wrote that the Iranian activist is "a courageous defender of Iranian women.... I hope this award further invigorates her campaign and elevates the voices of all Iranian women protesting against a repressive regime."
Prominent Iranian activist Masih Alinejad wrote that recognition for "brave" Mohammadi was "very bittersweet for Iranians," noting that "every day in Iran women are being harassed and bullied by morality police."
Mohammadi's campaign for freedom of expression and women's rights has prompted the Islamic regime to arrest her 13 times, convict her five times, and sentence her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.
She is serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years' imprisonment -- she has not seen her family in more than eight years -- on charges that include spreading propaganda against the state.
“Although the years of her absence can never be compensated for us, the reality is that the honor of recognizing Narges’s efforts for peace is a source of solace for our indescribable suffering,” a family statement said.
“For us, who know that the Nobel Peace Prize will aid her in achieving her goals, this day is a blessed day,” it added.
Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the second Iranian woman, after human rights activist Shirin Ebadi won the award in 2003.
“This prize means that the world is paying attention to the activities that are being done in Iran [against] the rights of women. The world sees how the establishment represses women,” Ebadi told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda after the announcement. “As I have repeatedly said, democracy will enter Iran through the gate of women’s rights.”
Mohammadi's husband, Taghi Rahmani, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the Nobel announcement “opens a window for the fight for democracy, for human rights, civil equality.
“I think this is important. It’s not just a prize for Narges. It brings attention to resistance that is ongoing in Iran for freedom, democracy, and civil equality," he added.
First arrested 22 years ago, Mohammadi has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail over her unstinting campaigning for human rights in Iran. She has most recently been incarcerated since November 2021.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Iranian Activist Tavakoli Starts Five-Year Prison Sentence
Iranian political activist Majid Tavakoli has begun his sentence in the notorious Evin maximum security prison in Tehran, the newspaper Emtedad reported on Telegram on October 7. According to the report, the political activist will have to serve five years in prison. The well-known student leader and activist has been arrested several times in the past, including during the nationwide protests in late 2022, according to human rights activists. Earlier this year, a court sentenced him to five years in prison. Numerous celebrities and activists have been targeted by the Iranian judiciary for critical statements or their activism and have been imprisoned or sentenced.
Kyiv Says 200 New Firms Developing Combat Drones
Ukraine has increased drone production a hundredfold in the past year following the full-scale invasion by Russia, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Two hundred companies alone have started developing new combat drones, media reports quoted him as saying on October 7. "Now the progress of a drone from development to purchase is as short as possible," Shmyhal said. He added that Ukraine's defense industry had radically changed its approach and the state arms company Ukroboronprom had been modernized. While Ukraine initially dominated thanks to drones from the Turkish manufacturer Bayraktar, Russia later caused severe damage with the mass-produced Iranian Shahed drones.
Local Member Of Putin-Backed Political Party Killed In Blast In Occupied Ukrainian City
Vladimir Malov, a local official of the party backed by President Vladimir Putin, was killed in a vehicle explosion in the Russia-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the regional governor and Russian media reported on October 7. RIA Novosti initially reported that Malov, local secretary of the United Russia Party, had been seriously injured but later reported he had died in the hospital in the latest in a string of attacks against Russia-backed authorities in occupied regions of Ukraine. Volodymyr Saldo, the Kremlin-imposed governor, later confirmed the death in a Telegram post. To read the story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
UN Warns Pakistan That Forcibly Deporting Afghans Could Lead To Severe Rights Violations
Forcibly deporting Afghans from Pakistan could lead to severe human rights violations -- including the separation of families and deportation of minors, the UN warned on October 7. Pakistan announced a crackdown on migrants living in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, telling them to return home by October 31 to avoid mass arrest and expulsion. The government denies targeting Afghans and says the focus is on people who are in the country illegally, regardless of their nationality. It said it is setting up a hotline and offering rewards to people who tip off authorities about such migrants.
Scenes Of Death, Destruction In Ukraine's Northeast Following Missile Strike
