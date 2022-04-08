News
At Least 30 Dead In Russian Rocket Attack On Ukrainian Rail Station
At least 30 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a railway station in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine's state railway company said two Russian rockets had struck the station in Kramatorsk, which is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.
"Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station," Ukrainian Railways said in a statement.
It later added, "According to operational data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station."
Video and images posted on social media appeared to show dozens of dead civilians next to backpacks and suitcases they were carrying with them.
European Parliament President Warns: 'If Ukraine Falls, We All Fall'
The war in Ukraine is a test of whether the European Parliament can show courage and leadership and act as a strong defender of democracy, the legislature's president, Roberta Metsola, has told RFE/RL's Georgian Service.
In the wide-ranging interview on April 7, Metsola challenged the European Union to step up now and do more for Ukraine, which for years has looked to the West and aspired to join democratic institutions.
"We need to make a choice. We are either going to save Ukraine or turn our backs and if we turn our back to Ukraine, that means we turned our backs to a country that looked up to us as the democratic leader, as a global political power stands for freedom around the world," Metsola said.
Metsola, a Maltese politician who has been president of the European Parliament since January, said it was clear that after her recent visit to Kyiv, the country doesn't just need more military equipment, it needs weapons that its troops already know how to use to ensure they are quickly put to use.
Europe's response, she added, should be increased in ways such as how the Czech Republic on April 5 sent T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.
The amount the EU has pledged thus far -- 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in financial assistance -- was unprecedented, she said, but "Ukraine needs to survive. We need to help, make sure that Ukraine wins this war because otherwise all of Europe would fail."
The current level of political will was also unprecedented, she said, noting there was "huge public opinion" behind it that allows the EU to go further than it's gone before, not just on defense spending but also on energy policy.
She called for stronger embargoes on more energy sources from Russia, with the ultimate aim of zero energy dependence on the Kremlin because "we need to buy our energy from our friends and not from our foes."
While she understands that there are different realities in different countries as prices rise, the EU is going into an uncertain period in terms of supply and food shortages. She said the turbulence meant leadership will become even more valuable.
"This is where political will has to be at the forefront of all decisions that are taken, be a political, economic, financial, whatever is needed," she said.
"We need to make a choice -- we are either going to save Ukraine or turn our backs. And this is where I think we as a European Parliament and I president should be at the forefront -- fighting for the first option."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Georgian Service
Senior EU Officials Head To Kyiv For Talks With Ukrainian President
Two senior EU officials are heading for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the first visit by Western leaders since the alleged Russian atrocities in Bucha emerged earlier this week.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, set off by train from the small southern Polish town of Przemysl, just 13 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The airspace over Ukraine is closed because of the war.
In mid-March the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic traveled to Kyiv by train. Last week, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola visited the city.
The West has tightened sanctions on Russia following international condemnation of apparent executions of civilians in the streets of Bucha, a northern suburb of Kyiv.
Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha, and around 50 of them were executed. Moscow denies the accusations
In response to those alleged Russian atrocities, von der Leyen proposed a fifth sanctions package targeting Russia on April 5.
Representatives of the 27 EU states gave their backing to this late on April 7, including an import ban on coal, wood, and vodka, sources told dpa.
Zelenskiy said late on April 7 that the situation in Borodyanka -- another town northwest of Kyiv retaken from Russian forces -- is "significantly more dreadful" than in Bucha.
Video from Borodyanka showed search-and-rescue teams using heavy equipment to dig through the rubble of a building that collapsed. Hundreds of people were feared buried.
On the battlefield, Ukraine says after withdrawing from Kyiv's outskirts, Russia is regrouping to try to gain full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been partly held by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.
The besieged southern port of Mariupol, where the mayor said over 100,000 people were still trapped, was also a target.
The British Defense Ministry said on April 8 that Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the city of Izyum, which remains under their control.
Ukraine said it aimed to establish up to 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate trapped civilians on April 8, but civilians trying to flee besieged Mariupol will have to use private vehicles.
The 10 planned safe corridors announced by Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk were all in southern and eastern Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Bild
Microsoft Says Disrupts Hacking Attempts By Russian Military Spies
Microsoft Corp says it has disrupted hacking attempts by Russian military spies aimed at breaking into Ukrainian, European Union, and U.S. targets.
In a blog post on April 7, the tech firm said a group it nicknamed "Strontium" was using seven Internet domains as part of an effort to spy on government bodies and think tanks in the EU and the United States, as well as Ukrainian institutions such as media organizations.
Microsoft did not disclose by name any of the targets.
Strontium is Microsoft's moniker for a group others often call Fancy Bear or APT28 -- a hacking squad linked to Russia's military intelligence agency.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message from Reuters seeking comment.
Ukraine has been targeted by hacking attempts since Russian forces invaded the country in February.
With reporting by Reuters
Pink Floyd Releases First New Song In Nearly Three Decades To Aid Ukraine
The British rock band Pink Floyd has released its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, featuring the vocals of a Ukrainian singer who quit an international tour to fight for his country and was wounded.
Hey Hey Rise Up features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox.
The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv's St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.
Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was "a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music."
After Russia's invasion, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the United States to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defense unit.
Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song.
He said: "I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future."
Gilmour said he had a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren and he was feeling "the fury and the frustration" of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
"We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become," Gilmour said on the band's website.
Pink Floyd said all the proceeds from the track, which samples Khlyvnyuk singing a World War I protest song, will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.
Pink Floyd, founded in London in the mid-1960s, is best known for their influential 1970s albums including The Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, and The Wall.
Original member Roger Waters quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together for the 1994 album The Division Bell. After keyboard player Richard Wright died in 2008, Gilmour said he doubted Pink Floyd would perform together again.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Congress Votes To End Favorable Trade Status For Products From Russia, Belarus
The U.S. Congress has voted overwhelmingly to remove favorable trade status for goods from Russia and Belarus and to ban the import of Russian oil and other energy products.
In a rare display of unity, the Senate passed both bills unanimously. The House of Representatives passed the bills with huge majorities -- 420-3 on the trade bill and 413-9 on the oil embargo legislation -- clearing the way for the bills to be sent to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign them into law.
The trade legislation relegates Russia and Belarus into a group with Cuba and North Korea as the only countries denied most-favored-nation status -- also known as permanent normal trade relations -- by the United States.
The status requires countries to guarantee one another equal tariff and regulatory treatment. Ending it for Russian and Belarusian products will mean higher tariffs on those products in the U.S. market.
The United States imported just under $30 billion in goods from Russia last year, including $17.5 billion in crude oil.
The energy measure puts into law Biden's previous executive order banning imports of Russian oil, natural gas, coal, and other petroleum products.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said the legislation delivers a "painful, severe" financial blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine and overseeing alleged war crimes against civilians.
"Putin must absolutely be held accountable for the detestable, despicable war crimes he is committing against Ukraine: the images we have seen coming out of that country...are just pure evil," Schumer said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) hailed the latest action as a sign that the United States was "unwavering" in its commitment to support Ukraine and hold Russia to account.
"Putin's aggression and barbaric war crimes have horrified the world and demand a strong response," she said in a statement.
The trade legislation directs the U.S. Trade Representative's Office to work to persuade other members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to suspend most-favored-nation status for Russia, work to get the WTO to suspend Russia's membership, and work to block Belarus's entry into the WTO.
With reporting by AFP
Blinken Reaffirms U.S. Commitment To Send More Weapons To Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington will not let anything stand in the way of sending Ukraine more of the weapons it needs in its fight against Russia.
Speaking to reporters on April 7 at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Blinken said the United States is looking at what new weapons it can send to Ukraine. He said there’s a greater determination than ever to stand with Ukraine.
Blinken also said Russia must decide if it wants to engage in meaningful diplomacy with Ukraine.
Blinken said the killings of civilians in the town of Bucha are not a major factor in peace talks but said it is likely that Russian forces are carrying out more "atrocities" in parts of Ukraine.
"For every Bucha, there are many more towns Russia has occupied and more towns that it is still occupying, places where we must assume Russian soldiers are committing more atrocities right now," Blinken said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier on April 7 pressed NATO for more weapons amid expectations that Russia is repositioning its forces before launching a major offensive in southeastern Ukraine.
The best way to help Ukraine is to provide the country with everything it needs to put Russian President Vladimir Putin in his place and defeat the Russian Army, Kuleba said.
Kuleba said he expects his country will be supplied by NATO with all of the weapons it needs to defend itself, but he said the outstanding question is when the arms would arrive.
“The discussion is not about the list of weapons. The discussion is about the timeline,” he said, adding that the more weapons Ukraine gets and the sooner they arrive, the more human lives will be saved.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Unknown Activists Vandalize Villas In Italy Owned By Pro-Kremlin Propagandist
Italian media say unknown activists have vandalized two villas in Italy that belong to leading pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.
The Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on April 7 that unknown individuals threw red paint into the swimming pool at Solovyov's villa in Pianello del Lario near Lake Como.
Walls also were splashed with red paint with the words "Killer" and "No War" scrawled on the villa's entrance.
Separately, unknown persons tried to set fire to another villa belonging to Solovyov in the nearby town of Menaggio. Firefighters were called to extinguish the fire, Italian media reported.
The mayor of Menaggio, Michele Spaggiari, said that Solovyov was last in the villa in the summer of 2021.
Italian authorities impounded all of Solovyov’s villas and other properties in the country in early March as part of international sanctions imposed on those seen as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia Suspended From UN Human Rights Council For 'Systematic Abuses'
The UN General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" by invading Russian troops in Ukraine.
The resolution received 93 votes in favor, 24 against, and 58 abstentions.
The U.S.-initiated resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly expressed "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his gratitude to the UN members who voted in favor of suspending Russia from the Geneva-based 47-member council, which is the UN’s leading human rights organization.
The rebuke marked only the second time a country has been dismissed from the council, which was founded in 2006. Libya's suspension in 2011 was the first.
The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the suspension, calling the move "illegal and politically motivated, aimed at ostentatiously punishing a sovereign UN member state that pursues an independent domestic and foreign policy."
But U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the vote.
"A country that is perpetrating gross and systematic violations of human rights should not sit on a body whose job it is to protect those rights," he said.
Russia was in its second year of a three-year term on the council, whose decisions are not legally binding but send important political messages. It also can authorize investigations.
The suspension bars Moscow's delegation from speaking and voting at council meetings, but its diplomats can still attend debates.
The world has been outraged by images from the Ukrainian town of Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops showing bodies of civilians who appear to have been executed and left in the streets or buried in mass graves.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this week called for the expulsion of Russia from the UN Security Council "so it cannot block decisions about its own aggression."
Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Serhiy Kyslytsya, said Russia had committed “horrific human rights violations and abuses that would be equated to war crimes and crimes against humanity.”
He called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “beyond the pale” and said Moscow “is not only committing human rights violations, it is shaking the underpinnings of international peace and security.”
Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Gennady Kuzmin had urged members to vote no.
“What we’re seeing today is an attempt by the United States to maintain its dominant position and total control,” he said prior to the vote. “We reject the untruthful allegations against us, based on staged events and widely circulated fakes.”
Kyslytsya responded to Russia’s complaints about the proceeding, saying: “We have heard, many times the same perverted logic of the aggressor trying to present itself as the victim.”
He also cautioned members of the General Assembly against abstaining, quoting Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel: “Indifference is always the friend of the enemy, for it benefits the aggressor -- never his victim, whose pain is magnified when he or she feels forgotten.”
Among the 24 countries that voted against the resolution was China, a Moscow ally that has steadfastly abstained from criticizing the invasion of Ukraine. Others were Iran, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Belarus, and Syria.
Several African countries, including South Africa and Senegal, joined Brazil, Mexico, and India in abstaining.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Senior Kazakh Official Calls Bucha Killings A 'Tragedy' That Needs Investigation
NUR-SULTAN -- The chairman of the Kazakh Senate, Maulen Ashimbaev, has called the mass killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha when it was under the control of occupying Russian troops "a tragedy that needs an international investigation."
"How and why it happened must, of course, be determined with the participation of international organizations, Western countries, other countries," Ashimbaev told reporters on April 7.
"This is what the Ukrainian people are waiting for, and what the world community is waiting for. At this point, it is important to stay away from emotional assessments and accusations. I am confident that a wide-scale and thorough UN-led investigation must be conducted to find what exactly happened in Bucha," he said.
Grisly images emerged this week of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv that was recaptured from Russian invaders. Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone and around 50 of them were executed. Some of the corpses had their hands tied behind their backs.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called the killings "war crimes" and "genocide." Western countries have ramped up sanctions against Russia, which has denied the accusations, in reaction to the deaths.
Kazakhstan is a close ally of Russia, which provided troops to Kazakhstan through the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in January to help stabilize the situation when massive protests turned deadly.
Russian Nobel Laureate Muratov Doused With Red Paint By Unknown Attacker
Dmitry Muratov, the editor in chief of one of Russia's leading independent newspapers, Novaya gazeta, said he was attacked by an assailant who threw a mixture of red paint and acetone on him.
Muratov, co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, was on a train bound from Moscow to Samara on April 7 when the attack occurred.
A photo of Muratov posted by the newspaper on Telegram showed his head, shirt, hands, and arms covered in red paint.
Muratov said the attacker shouted, "Muratov, here's to you for our boys."
He told the new European edition of Novaya gazeta about the attack, saying that his eyes were burning badly.
Novaya gazeta, a leading independent Russian newspaper, suspended operations last month after it said it received warnings from Russian authorities.
The newspaper said it had been warned twice by Roskomnadzor, meaning the state communications regulator was open to pursue closing the independent outlet down through legal action.
Earlier on April 7, journalists from Novaya gazeta who fled Russia amid the ongoing crackdown on independent reporting said they have launched a new media outlet that aims to cover news and developments in Russia and around the world in Russian and several other languages.
Kirill Martynov, the former editor of Novaya gazeta's unit on political issues, will be the editor in chief of Novaya gazeta Europe, the publication said in a statement on its website.
"We know that we have readers around the world who are waiting for verified information," the statement said.
"That is why we, Novaya gazeta journalists who were forced to leave their country because of a de facto occupational ban being in put into effect, are pleased to announce that we have launched Novaya gazeta Europe -- an outlet that shares our values and standards."
The statement did not say where the newspaper would be based.
Russia has placed strict limits on how media can describe the war Moscow launched in Ukraine. According to the regulator, media must follow official government communications only for what Moscow calls a “special military operation.” Usage of the words "war" or "invasion" with regard to the fighting in Ukraine is banned.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed into a law legislation that punishes those who distribute what is deemed "false information about the Russian Army" in their reports about Ukraine, with a prison sentence of as much as 15 years.
Several other Russian media outlets have already opted for suspending operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report, and the Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL.
Exiled Tajik Blogger's Mother Jailed On Charge Seen As Politically Motivated
DUSHANBE -- The mother of exiled blogger Sherzod Mamadjonov has been sentenced to six years in prison on an extremism charge that the outspoken government critic has called a politically motivated attack on his family.
A court in Dushanbe sentenced Shohida Mamadjonova on April 7 after finding her guilty of providing online support to the banned political parties Group 24 and Islamic Renaissance of Tajikistan, which the court said were aimed at disrupting the Central Asian state's constitutional order.
Mamadjonova pleaded not guilty but did say she was "sorry" for commenting on her son's videos that were critical of the Tajik government.
Her lawyers said they will appeal the court's ruling.
Domestic and international rights groups have for years criticized authoritarian leader Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, for using the security forces and other levers of power to sideline opponents and suppress dissent.
Mamadjonova was arrested in February after she was summoned to a police station in the town of Vahdat, near Dushanbe.
Her son, Sherzod (aka Abdurahmon) Mamadjonov, who lives in Germany, is known in Tajikistan for a blog criticizing the government for its restrictive policies toward practicing Muslims.
He said earlier that his mother had been summoned by the police several times, where they ordered her to persuade her son to return to Tajikistan.
Russia Accuses Google Of 'Fake' News On YouTube, Bans Advertising
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has accused Google of violating Russian law and said it will take punitive measures against the giant tech company, including an advertising ban on the platform and its information resources.
In its April 7 statement, Roskomnadzor said Google's YouTube video-sharing platform "turned into one of the key platforms spreading fake news" about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that Russian authorities call a "special military operation."
The statement says that the materials in question on YouTube "discredit the Russian Federation's armed forces," and that the measures against Google, which include a warning on search engines saying it is violating Russian law, would remain in place until it complied with legislation.
Google has yet to comment on the move.
Last month, Roskomnadzor demanded Google stop the spread of videos on its YouTube platform that it said were "threatening Russian citizens."
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish information about the war in Ukraine only if it is provided by official sources.
It also has forbidden to describe what several Western states have called an "unjustified and unprovoked" attack on Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
Over the past year, Russia has intensified its crackdown on opposition voices, forcing the closure of most independent media outlets and limiting freedom of information.
On March 4, Roskomnadzor blocked Facebook, claiming the world's largest social-media platform was discriminating against Russian media and information resources such as RT, RIA Novosti, and Sputnik.
The next day, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other independent media outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Some Russian journalists have left Russia after their companies had to stop or suspend operations following the criminalization of the coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Several have since started up their own streams on YouTube to cover and discuss the ongoing war.
G7 Condemns 'In Strongest Terms' Russian 'Atrocities' In Bucha
The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries has condemned "in the strongest terms" what it calls the "atrocities" committed by Russia in the town of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine.
"Haunting images of civilian deaths, victims of torture, and apparent executions, as well as reports of sexual violence and destruction of civilian infrastructure show the true face of Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people," foreign ministers from the G7 said in a joint statement on April 7.
"The massacres in the town of Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities and severe violations of international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights, committed by the aggressor on Ukrainian soil," it added.
Grisly images emerged this week of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv that was recaptured from Russian invaders. Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone, and around 50 of them were executed. Moscow denies the accusations.
The G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, said in the statement that it was ready to further assist Ukraine in defending itself from Moscow's unprovoked invasion "including with military equipment and financial means."
"We underscore that those responsible for these heinous acts and atrocities, including any attacks targeting civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure, will be held accountable and prosecuted," the statement said.
"Together with international partners, the G7 will sustain and increase pressure on Russia by imposing coordinated additional restrictive measures to effectively thwart Russian abilities to continue the aggression against Ukraine," it added.
In Moscow, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on April 7 that Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail.
Quoted by state-run TASS, he also said the situation provided room for new business opportunities, as foreign companies leaving Russia would make space for others.
War Crimes Case In Germany
Meanwhile in Germany, two former government officials have filed documents to open a war crimes probe with federal prosecutors against Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Former Justice Minister Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger and former Interior Minister Gerhart Baum said on April 7 that they want to use German laws allowing prosecution of serious crimes committed abroad to bring to justice those they consider responsible for atrocities in Ukraine.
Germany's application of the rule of "universal jurisdiction" led to the first conviction of a senior Syrian official for crimes against humanity earlier this year.
Lawyer Nikolaos Gazeas, who compiled the 140-page criminal complaint on their behalf, said it targets not just the Russian leadership, including Putin and the 32 members of his Security Council, but also "a whole series of members of the Russian military."
The crimes detailed in the complaint range from the attack on a nuclear power plant to the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol, he said.
Gazeas added that federal prosecutors could also use information obtained by intelligence agencies when deciding whether to launch a case.
He cited specifically a April 7 report by weekly Der Spiegel that Germany's foreign intelligence agency had intercepted radio messages between Russian soldiers discussing the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
While prosecutors at the International Criminal Court have also launched an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine, Gazeas said parallel probes in multiple jurisdictions made sense and could be mutually reinforcing.
"The law is a weapon in this situation," said Baum said, "and we want to use it."
With reporting by AP, TASS, and Reuters
Russian Historian Dmitriyev Transferred To Notorious Mordovia Prison
A historian and local head of the Memorial human rights group in Russia's northwestern Karelia region has been sent to an unspecified prison in Mordovia -- an area historically associated with some of Russia's more brutal prisons, including Soviet-era labor camps for political prisoners.
Last week, Yury Dmitriyev was transferred from a detention center in Karelia's capital, Petrozavodsk, to a penal colony in the town of Nadvoitsy in Karelia.
The Memorial Human Rights Center said on April 7 that Dmitriyev left Nadvoitsy and was currently on his way to the town of Yavas in Mordovia.
The notorious system of correctional colonies in Mordovia, established during the 1930s as part of the Soviet Union's feared gulag system, is still known as one of the harshest prison systems in the former Soviet Union.
The high-profile case against Dmitriyev dates back to 2016, when the historian, who has spent decades researching extrajudicial executions carried out in Karelia under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, was arrested over photographs of his foster daughter that investigators found on his computer.
The authorities said the images were pornographic but Dmitriyev said they were made at the request of social workers concerned about the child’s physical development.
He was acquitted in April 2018, but the Karelia Supreme Court upheld an appeal by prosecutors and ordered a new trial. He was rearrested in June 2018 and then charged with a more serious crime of sexual assault against a minor.
In July 2020, Dmitriyev was sentenced to 3 1/2 years on a conviction for "violent acts of a sexual nature committed against a person under 14 years of age." He has rejected the case, insisting that he is being targeted because of his research into the crimes of Stalin's regime.
Prosecutors, who had asked for 15 years in prison in the high-profile case, said the original sentence was "too lenient" and appealed it. Dmitriyev's defense team also appealed, insisting its client was innocent.
In September 2020, weeks before he was due to be released because of time served, the Supreme Court of Karelia accepted the prosecutors' appeal and added another 9 1/2 years onto Dmitriyev's sentence.
Dozens of Russian and international scholars, historians, writers, poets, and others have issued statements in support of the scholar, while the European Union has called for Dmitriyev to be released.
Dmitriyev's research has been viewed with hostility by the government of President Vladimir Putin. Under Putin, Stalin has undergone a gradual rehabilitation, and the Russian government has emphasized his leadership of the Soviet Union while downplaying his crimes against the Soviet citizens.
Under Stalin, millions of people were executed, sent to labor camps, or starved to death in famines caused by forced collectivization.
During World War II, entire ethnic groups were deported to remote areas as collective punishment for alleged collaboration with the Nazis.
U.S. Senate Approves Bill On Lend-Lease For Arms Supplies To Ukraine
The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a bill that will help President Joe Biden send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine as it tries to defend itself from an invasion by Russia.
The bill approved by the Senate late on April 6 provides enhanced authority for Biden to enter into agreements with Kyiv to lend or lease defense items to Ukraine to protect civilian populations from the Russian military invasion, as well as for other purposes, without having to heed export regulations that can slow the process down.
In presenting the legislation, called the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer referred to the killings of civilians in Ukraine as "pure evil," adding that Russian troops were carrying out a "genocide" in Ukraine.
"When we murder wantonly innocent civilians because of who they are, whether it be their religion, their race, or their nationality, that is genocide, and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is guilty of it," Schumer said.
The lend-lease program was last used during World War II, when the United States provided assistance to allied countries that fought against Nazi Germany, mostly to the Soviet Union and Great Britain. Many historians say it helped tip the balance of the war in favor of the allies.
The bill must still be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by Biden.
French Foreign Minister Summons Russia's Ambassador Over Bucha Tweet
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says he has summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris over an "obscene" tweet that tried to portray the massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as fake.
"Faced with the obscene and provocative communication from the Russian Embassy in France on the Bucha atrocities, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador," France's top diplomat said in a tweet on April 7.
"We will continue to fight against all Russian manipulation of information about the war in Ukraine," he added.
Several European Union countries have ordered Russian diplomats out this week amid global outrage after news emerged of alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, northwest of the capital, Kyiv.
Journalists have seen the bodies of dozens of people, many of them shot at close range and some with their hands tied behind them, left on the streets of Bucha since Russian troops retreated last week.
Moscow has claimed the accusations are false and the embassy in Paris on April 6 posted a photo claiming to show bodies being placed in a street in Bucha with the caption: "Film set, town of Bucha."
The tweet was later deleted, but some responded to Le Drain's tweet by reposting the photo while decrying Russia's propaganda attempts.
The embassy also has a post from a man it claims is a former Ukrainian lawmaker who says the Bucha massacre was "staged."
U.S. President Joe Biden said on April 6 that the Justice Department's chief war crimes prosecutor was meeting his French counterpart to assist in a potential war crimes trial "to identify and hold accountable those responsible for atrocities in Ukraine."
It's also not the first time the Russian Embassy in Paris has been accused of improper tweets during the war, which Moscow launched on February 24.
On March 25, the ambassador was summoned to the French Foreign Ministry to protest "unacceptable" tweets issued by the embassy showing crude cartoons depicting Europe and the United States.
Kazakhstan To Lift Coronavirus Restrictions At Border Checkpoints
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan plans to lift all coronavirus restrictions at checkpoints along its borders with Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan as of April 11.
The decision was made by the coronavirus task force on April 6 based on the fact "the epidemiologic situation in the country has stabilized."
Restrictions also will be lifted at Kazakhstan's airports for individuals arriving in the country by plane.
However, travelers will still need to provide either a negative PCR test result or proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Kyrgyzstan has been urging Kazakhstan to open border checkpoints for some time now, as Kyrgyz citizens have been able to travel to Kazakhstan only by air since spring 2020.
Russia lifted coronavirus restrictions at its checkpoints along the Kazakh borders on March 30, exactly two years after they were shut down due to coronavirus.
Ukraine Chides Hungary For Russia Stance, Urges It To Be On 'Right Side Of History'
Ukraine has chided Hungary for its stance on Russian energy supplies, saying it is "damaging" European Union unity and undermining attempts by the West to force Russia to end its unprovoked war.
"The reluctance of the Hungarian leadership to acknowledge Russia's undeniable responsibility for the atrocities of the Russian Army in Bucha, Irpen, Hostomel, and other settlements means to consciously strengthen Russia's sense of impunity and encourage it to commit new atrocities against Ukrainians," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on April 7.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and did not veto European Union sanctions against Moscow, even though he said he didn't agree with them.
But he has also refrained from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejected the idea of curbs on oil and gas imports from Russia, saying that would wreck Hungary's economy.
That stance helped him secure a fourth consecutive term with a landslide election victory on April 3 and Budapest announced earlier on April 7 that it continues to receive Russian nuclear fuel for power plants by air since shipping by rail via Ukraine was no longer a possibility.
Nikolenko said that with the election now behind it, Budapest is moving "on to the next step -- to help Putin continue his aggression against Ukraine."
He said Hungary's break with the EU on accepting Moscow's demand that gas supplies be made in rubles was a sign of how the government was undermining sanctions against Russia and raising questions as to why Budapest was offering to host peace talks.
"Against this background, proposals to hold peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Budapest look cynical. If Hungary really wants to help end the war, here's how to do it: stop destroying unity in the EU, support new anti-Russian sanctions, provide military assistance to Ukraine, and not create additional sources of funding for Russia's military machine," Nikolenko said.
"It is never too late to get to the right side of history."
Austria Becomes Latest EU Country To Expel Russian Diplomats
Austria has become the latest EU member to expel Russian diplomats.
A spokesperson for Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg announced on April 4 that four Russian diplomats were being forced to leave for acting in a way incompatible with their diplomatic status, joining a group of countries in the European Union that have taken similar action this week.
Unlike those other EU countries, which include France, Italy, and Germany, the spokesperson did not say the move was because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the alleged Russian atrocities committed there.
The three diplomats working at Russia's embassy and one based in Salzburg must leave the country by April 12, she said.
EU countries have ordered Russian diplomats out this week amid global outrage after news emerged of alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha, north of the capital, Kyiv.
Journalists have seen the bodies of dozens of people, many of them shot at close range and some with their hands tied behind them, left on the streets of Bucha since Russian troops retreated last week.
Without offering any evidence, the Kremlin has claimed the deaths are fake.
In what amounts to one of the biggest diplomatic breakdowns of recent years, 206 Russian diplomats and embassy staff have been told since April 4 they are no longer welcome to stay by governments in Italy, France, Germany, and elsewhere.
In addition to that, more than 100 are reported to have already been thrown out since the beginning of Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and The Guardian
Runners From Russia, Belarus Barred From Boston Marathon
Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been barred from taking part in this year's Boston Marathon, the latest such sporting ban to follow Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russian and Belarusian athletes living in their respective countries are barred from the April 18 race, the Boston Athletic Association said on April 6.
However, Russian and Belarusian citizens not residing in either country would be allowed to take part, but not under the flag of either nation.
"Like so many around the world we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine," Boston Athletic Association chief executive Tom Grilk said.
"We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine," Grilk added in a statement.
The Boston Marathon, one of the world's major running events, is returning to its traditional April slot this year after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russia has been increasingly isolated by the sporting world following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russia from all international competitions, including the World Cup, while organizations such as Formula One have cancelled events in Russia.
Belarus, whose territory has been used in the invasion, has been punished as well.
Based on reporting by AFP
Ukraine Presses NATO For Weapons As Moscow Faces More Sanctions For Alleged Atrocities
Ukraine is pressing NATO for more weapons amid expectations that Russia is repositioning its forces before launching a major offensive in southeastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on April 7, as well as with ministers from the Group of Seven, who pledged "additional restrictive measures" on Russia and a "readiness to assist further, including with military equipment and financial means, to allow Ukraine to defend itself against Russia’s aggression and to rebuild Ukraine."
The G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, also condemned "in the strongest terms" what it calls the "atrocities" committed by Russia in the town of Bucha and other areas of Ukraine.
"Haunting images of civilian deaths, victims of torture, and apparent executions, as well as reports of sexual violence and destruction of civilian infrastructure, show the true face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and its people," foreign ministers from the G7 said in a joint statement on April 7.
"The massacres in the town of Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities and severe violations of international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights, committed by the aggressor on Ukrainian soil," it added.
Kuleba said he and G7 ministers had discussed how they could take military, economic, and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to the next level.
"Ukraine proposes a fair deal: the world provides us with all the support we require; we fight and defeat [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in Ukraine," he said on Twitter after the meeting in Brussels.
Kuleba called for the dispatch of more planes, air-defense systems, missiles, and military vehicles from NATO allies.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels that Washington will not let anything stand in the way of sending Ukraine more of the weapons it needs in its fight against Russia.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said NATO was discussing how to increase its help to Ukraine with “different military weapons.”
"We are looking closely with our partners how we can support Ukraine in the future, more intensively and more coordinated, because they have a right of self-defense and we will support this right of self-defense together with different partners," she said at the NATO meeting.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of derailing talks with Russia by changing its negotiating stance. He accused Ukraine of walking back its proposal that international guarantees of its security don’t apply to Crimea.
Russian illegally annexed the Black Sea peninsula in 2014 and wants Ukraine to acknowledge Moscow’s sovereignty over it.
Lavrov also accused Ukraine of modifying a provision in a draft deal it had submitted earlier that said that military drills on Ukrainian territory could be organized with the consent of all guarantor countries, including Russia.
Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak, however, rejected Lavrov's claims, saying Lavrov was not directly involved in negotiations and his statements were "of purely propagandistic significance."
Podolyak told Reuters that Moscow was trying to divert attention away from the events in Bucha.
"That is how any such statements should be regarded," he said.
Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on April 7.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that despite the waves of sanctions already imposed on Russia, the West needed to ratchet up sanctions further -- while also putting an end to Russian oil and gas imports -- to force Moscow to end its aggression.
Economic concerns should not come above punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as "war crimes," he said.
"Once and for all, we can teach Russia and any other potential aggressors that those who choose war always lose," Zelenskiy said in an address to the Greek parliament. "Those who blackmail Europe with economic and energy crisis always lose."
Washington on April 6 announced new measures, including sanctions on Putin's two adult daughters and a major bank. However, the European Union failed to approve a new round of measures, including a ban on Russian coal imports, on April 6, though Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said the package could be passed on either later on April 7 or April 8.
WATCH: Current Time asked people in several cities across Russia: "Did you hear about the Ukrainian city of Bucha?" Many echoed the Kremlin's line that images of atrocities were "fake." Some Russians, however, expressed shock and called the killings "horrible," while others were too afraid to share their true feelings.
Speaking at the April 7 NATO meeting, Borrell also said the EU would discuss an embargo on Russian oil, possibly on April 11.
The pressure to hit Moscow harder follows international condemnation of apparent executions of civilians in the streets of Bucha.
Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone, and around 50 of them were executed. Moscow denies the accusations.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he has summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris over an "obscene" tweet that tried to portray the massacre in Bucha as fake.
"Faced with the obscene and provocative communication from the Russian Embassy in France on the Bucha atrocities, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador," France's top diplomat said in a tweet on April 7.
After pulling out of areas near Kyiv, Russian forces are now regrouping to gain full control over the eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian officials say. The besieged southern port of Mariupol, where its mayor said over 100,000 civilians are still trapped, was also a target.
"Evacuate! The chances of saving yourself and your family from Russian death are dwindling every day," said Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region.
WATCH: The village of Borodyanka, 50 kilometers from Kyiv, was severely damaged by Russian air strikes. According to Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova, the worst situation with civilian casualties is in Borodyanka. Collapsed buildings have not been cleared and the number of victims has not yet been determined. RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service reporter Levko Stek listened to locals’ stories about what Russian troops did in the city.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 10 evacuation corridors were agreed on April 7 but that Mariupol residents would need their own vehicles to leave.
The U.S. Senate planned to take up legislation on April 7 to end normal trade relations with Russia and to codify President Joe Biden’s executive action banning imports of Russian oil. The trade suspension would allow Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports.
The United States and the United Kingdom boycotted an informal meeting on April 6 of the UN Security Council called by Russia to press its baseless claims that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine.
But the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on April 6 that its allies must go further.
"Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war," he said. "My goal is to impose an embargo on the supply to Russia of technology, equipment, minerals, and ores (and) rare earth dual-use minerals and thus stop the production of weapons in Russia."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and dpa
Armenia, Azerbaijan Make Progress Toward Peace Deal
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to start drafting a bilateral "peace treaty" and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during fresh talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.
"We have decided all together to launch a concrete process, to prepare a possible peace treaty and to address all necessary elements for such a treaty," Michel told reporters late on April 6 after his trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that lasted for more than four hours.
"I am confident that tonight we took an important step in the right direction," he said. "It doesn't mean everything is solved. But it means that we made progress."
In a written statement issued shortly afterward, Michel said Aliyev and Pashinian pledged to "move rapidly" toward a comprehensive treaty meant to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They will instruct their foreign ministers to "work on the preparation" of such a deal, the head of the European Union's main decision-making body added.
The Armenian government's press office confirmed these instructions in a statement on the late-night talks.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity. Pashinian has publicly stated that they are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over Karabakh.
Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said last week that Yerevan will also raise the issue of Karabakh's status with the Azerbaijani side. The Armenian government statement on the Brussels talks made no mention of that issue.
Michel said after the talks that the two sides now had a better understanding of possible parameters of the deal. But he did not elaborate.
The top EU official also announced that Aliyev and Pashinian agreed to "convene a joint border commission by the end of April."
"The mandate of the joint border commission will be to delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the border line," he said.
The Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders already agreed to set up such a commission during their November 2021 talks in Sochi hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was expected that Russian officials will actively participate in the commission's work.
It was not immediately clear whether Yerevan and Baku had agreed to exclude Russia from any role in the border demarcation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Says Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Will Have 'Enormous' Repercussions
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the war in Ukraine will have "enormous economic repercussions" in the country and beyond.
Yellen told U.S. lawmakers on April 6 that the rising price of energy, metal, wheat, and corn that Russia and Ukraine produce "is going to escalate inflationary pressures as well."
Russia's invasion, "including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world," she told the House Financial Services Committee.
"Spillovers from the crisis are heightening economic vulnerabilities in many countries that are already facing higher debt burdens and limited policy options as they recover from COVID-19," Yellen said.
Her remarks were part of her annual testimony on the state of the international financial system, which placed particular emphasis on the war in Ukraine and sanctions that the United States has imposed on Russia in response.
The sanctions "are pushing up the price of energy. It's a price that's important to pay to punish Russia for what it's doing in Ukraine," she added.
Along with touching on the need for food and energy security and debt sustainability globally, Yellen called on Congress to provide support to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. The two institutions provide grants and humanitarian funds financing to the world's poorest and most vulnerable.
Yellen also told lawmakers that President Joe Biden wants Russia expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum, and the United States will boycott "a number of G20 meetings" in Indonesia later this year if Russian officials show up.
Indonesia holds the G20 presidency this year and plans to host a finance meeting in July and a leaders summit in November.
Her comments raised questions over the future of the G20, which has been the premier global economic and policy forum since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By Current Time
If Blinken Could Address Russians, He Would Ask How War In Ukraine Answers Any Of Their Needs
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says if he were able to address the Russian people about the war in Ukraine, he would ask them how the war is answering any of their needs.
Blinken, who was interviewed on April 6 for the Russian-language Telegram account of the U.S. State Department, acknowledged that he cannot speak to the Russian people because of restrictions imposed on the media by the Russian government.
"I wish I could effectively deliver a message to the Russian public. The fact of the matter is, I can't speak on Russian television," he said. "Most social media is blocked or I would be blocked from speaking to it."
But he said if it were possible, he would ask Russians how aggression in Ukraine "is doing anything to make a difference in your lives" and how it helps them send their kids to school, provide food for their families, and save some money to build a better future, which he said are the same needs of Americans, Europeans, Ukrainians, and people all over the world.
Answering a question posted by Current Time, Blinken said Russians were being fed "a steady diet of propaganda that doesn't reflect the facts," and that's why they are unable to make their own judgments about the situation.
Blinken said he would remind Russians that U.S. President Joe Biden last year told President Vladimir Putin repeatedly that the preference of the United States was to have a more stable, predictable relationship with Russia.
The two countries have many "big things" that they should be working on, he said, citing economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as examples.
"These are things that affect Americans and Russians and people all over the world. That's what we should be spending our time on," he said. "But tragically, because without reason, Vladimir Putin decided to attack Ukraine, the world is now focused on this."
The tragedy is not about the Russian people, rather the choice that Putin made -- "a choice that does nothing to advance the lives of Russians," he said.
Separately, Blinken said in a news release that Washington was united with its allies and partners to ensure that Russia pays a severe price for causing death and destruction in Ukraine, citing in particular "the horrors in Bucha."
Blinken cited economic sanctions that were announced earlier against Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, and Alfa Bank, one of the largest private banks in Russia, which he said "continue to sustain President Putin's aggression against Ukraine."
The sanctions also target several individuals, including Putin's two adult daughters and all 21 members of Russia's National Security Council, including former President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, "for their role and authority in crafting the Kremlin's brutal policies and resulting abuses."
The new sanctions follow the approval on April 5 of $100 million in new security assistance to help Ukraine "meet a continued need for additional anti-armor systems," Blinken said.
The new military assistance is the sixth of arms, equipment, and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It brings U.S. military assistance to almost $2.5 billion since September, and $4.5 billion since 2014, Blinken said.
