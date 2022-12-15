Russia Concerned By Blocking Of Route From Armenia To Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian troops stepped up the pace of their relentless attacks on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 15, as Moscow continued to pound the entire front line in the east after a largely failed drone attack on Kyiv and a deadly bombardment on Kherson in the south.

The General Staff said Russians are seeking to stabilize their tactical positions around Kupyansk in the eastern Harkov region and Zaporizhzhya in the southeast.

"The enemy carried out 31 air strikes and 8 missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Donetsk region, and also fired 61 rockets from multiple rocket systems," the General Staff reported, adding that the threat of air and missile strikes by Russian troops on civilian infrastructure remains high throughout Ukraine.

On December 14, a swarm of Russian drones damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv but was largely repelled by the Ukrainian air-defense system, while a new round of Russian shelling of the recently liberated city of Kherson killed two people -- a woman and an 8-year-old boy.

As Moscow kept up the unabated pressure on the whole front line and continued to target civilian areas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on December 14 that Russia's capability to launch a "major offensive may be restored" by the end of January or February.

"They definitely still hope that they will be able to break through our lines and advance deeper into Ukraine," Kuleba told foreign journalists in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, according to CNN.

Kuleba said there are signs that Russia still has its sights set on larger portions of Ukraine and its huge missile attacks have turned the "entire country into a front line."

The latest wave of attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was doing everything it could to obtain more modern and powerful antiaircraft systems and had made important progress on the issue this week.

WATCH: In the woods of eastern Ukraine, a team of volunteers are scraping the dirt from a corpse and searching for anything that might identify who it was.

Zelenskiy was speaking after several media outlets quoted senior U.S. officials as saying an announcement on Washington's plans to provide the Patriot missile-defense system to Ukraine could be made as soon as December 15.

The Washington Post on December 14 reported that the U.S. administration is also planning to send equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into smart bombs, allowing a high degree of accurate targeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on December 14 said no "Christmas cease-fire" was on the cards after nearly 10 months of devastating war in Ukraine and warned that Russia would "definitely" consider Patriot systems in Ukraine a legitimate target for Russia.

Russia and Ukraine are not currently engaged in talks to end the fighting that started with Moscow's unprovoked invasion and killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more, and reduced cities and towns to rubble.

"There is no calm on the front line," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 14, describing Russia's destruction of towns in the east with artillery "so that only bare ruins and craters" remain.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and CNN