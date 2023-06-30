News
Ruble Sinks To Over 15-Month Low Versus Dollar On Political Risk Concerns
The Russian ruble slumped to a more than 15-month low against the dollar on June 30, weighed down by domestic political risk concerns after an aborted armed mutiny over the weekend and lacking support drivers. "The ruble continues to crumble," Alor Broker said in a note. Capital controls have helped insulate the ruble against geopolitics since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march toward Moscow reverberated through markets and left questions over President Vladimir Putin's grip on power. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
U.S. Says Not Consulted Before Kosovo Declared Serbian Groups 'Terrorist'
The United States says Kosovo's government did not consult Washtington before its decision this week to declare two Serbian groups "terrorist" organizations amid ongoing tensions with minority Serbs in northern Kosovo and with neighboring Serbia.
In a statement to RFE/RL's Balkan Service, the U.S. State Department condemned the recent violence that injured dozens of NATO KFOR peacekeepers in clashes with protesting Serbs and encouraged accountability but said Pristina's move "should have been coordinated."
"This decision should have been coordinated with Kosovo's closest international partners, including those who have a primary responsibility for ensuring Kosovo's stability," the State Department said in response to RFE/RL questions.
"We again urge Kosovo to refrain from unilateral steps as we work with all parties to resolve the current crisis."
Three Kosovar police officers returned home on June 26 after a court in the central Serbian city of Kraljevo ordered their release following their detention by Serbian authorities earlier this month along the border between Serbia and Kosovo.
The officers' detentions marked an escalation weeks after clashes in three Kosovar Serb-majority municipalities in late May.
Pristina announced on June 29 that it had declared two groups -- Civil Protection and the Brigada Sever (Northern Brigade) -- terrorist organizations.
It said their members were behind the unrest in northern Kosovo.
"Based on the assessments of the Kosovo security institutions, the illegal formation Civil Protection and its components, and the Northern Brigade represent a serious and direct threat to the constitutional order and security of Kosovo," Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said.
Without providing evidence, he said those groups carried out actions "with terrorist elements" such as armed attacks on members of the Kosovo Police, the European Union's Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), and KFOR soldiers.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said the designation "will not affect anyone who had not committed a criminal offense before the declaration of [Civil Protection and Northern Brigade] as terrorist organizations," including previous members.
The State Department statement said, "Those responsible for the attacks [on KFOR peacekeepers] should be held accountable, following due process and with full transparency."
Kosovo and Serbia's Western partners including the United States and the European Union have urged an immediate deescalation of the situation, including through new elections and the withdrawal of police from municipal buildings at the center of a dispute over mayoral seats.
Pristina tried to forcibly install ethnic Albanian mayors in four municipalities with ethnic Serbian majorities after by-elections that were boycotted by local Serbs, resulting in overall turnout of under four pecent.
The mayors' seats had been vacated in protest in November 2022 amid a dispute over cross-border documents.
Serbia does not recognize its former province's 2008 declaration of independence and supports and finances a "parallel system" in many aspects of life for Serbs in northern Kosovo.
Pristina describes that system as illegal and an infringement of Kosovar sovereignty.
The European Union and United States have encouraged talks between Belgrade and Pristina for over a decade aimed at a road map to normalize Serbian-Kosovar relations.
More Russians Renounce Citizenship Amid Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
Prominent Russian nationals continue to renounce their citizenship as the Kremlin presses its war in Ukraine. Well-known economist Andrei Movchan, 55, who currently resides in Britain and holds a Cypriot passport, said on Facebook on June 29 that he had renounced his Russian citizenship. Also on June 29, the RBK news agency, citing Forbes, said that Russian tycoon Igor Makarov also renounced his Russian citizenship recently and is now a Cypriot citizen. Since Russia launched its aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, scores of wealthy Russians residing abroad have renounced their citizenship. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Hungary, Poland Block EU Summit Over Migration
Poland, backed by Hungary, has staged a revolt against European Union migration reforms, leading to deadlock that on June 30 stretched into a second day at the bloc's summit. The bloc's countries struck a deal in early June on a long-stalled revision of the bloc's asylum rules, but Poland and Hungary fiercely oppose the plans. The agreement aims to share the hosting of asylum seekers across EU countries, with those who refuse having to pay money to the ones that take in migrants.
Hungary Opposes EU Plan To Grant More Money To Ukraine
Hungary rejected the European Commission's plans to grant more money to Ukraine and is not willing to contribute additional money to finance the EU's increased debt-service costs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on June 30. Orban, speaking on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, said it was a "ridiculous" request from the commission that Hungary should contribute more money, when Budapest -- along with Poland -- has not received funds from the EU's Recovery Fund amid a rule-of-law dispute. On June 29, EU leaders declared they would make long-term commitments to bolster Ukraine's security.
Ukraine's Military Claims 'Success' And 'Getting Stronger' Amid Heavy Fighting, Zaporizhzhya Fears
Ukraine's military has claimed some "success" in fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, while concerns persist over the possibility of battles threatening catastrophe at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
The reports of heavy fighting as Russia's full-scale invasion grinds through its 16th month followed a message of support from EU leaders gathered for a two-day summit in Brussels in which the bloc's 27 members vowed "sustainable military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on June 30 that Russia's "main efforts" continued to focus on the areas around Lyman, Bakhmut, and Mariyinka, where "heavy fighting continues."
Kyiv said that "tough battles" were continuing but its troops continued to pressure Russian forces on the flanks of the embattled city of Bakhmut.
It said Ukrainian forces were "having success [and] getting stronger," and "pushing [Russians] out of previously captured positions." It said Russian resistance was continuing, though.
RFE/RL cannot confirm battlefield claims in areas of the heaviest fighting.
Russian drone and missile strikes were reported in a number of areas overnight.
Anatoly Kurtyev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhya city council near Europe's largest nuclear plant, and the military said no civilians were injured and there was no major damage from a nighttime Russian attack there.
"The night was restless again, but as of this morning the situation in Zaporizhzhya is stable," Kurtyev said via Telegram.
The governor of the Zaporizhzhya region had announced on June 29 that authorities were conducting rapid-response drills in the area around the nuclear plant to hone coordination efforts in the event of an "emergency situation."
Kyiv recently accused Russia of planning a "terrorist" attack at the facility, which it has controlled since early in the invasion.
Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, said on June 29 that he had written to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assure them that "We do not intend to blow up this NPP [nuclear power plant], we have no intention of doing so."
The International Monetary Fund meanwhile said its executive board finished a review that would allow Ukraine immediate access to nearly $900 million to support its state budget. The cash injection through the so-called Extended Fund Facility was approved in March.
With reporting by Reuters
Bolivia Seals $1.4 Billion Lithium Deals With Russia's Rosatom, China's Guoan
Bolivia has signed lithium agreements with Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom and China's Citic Guoan Group, the South American country's government said on June 29, as it looks to develop its huge but largely untapped resources of the battery metal. The deals follow a similar agreement in January with giant Chinese battery maker CATL after a lengthy bidding process as firms looked to secure supply. Governments, mining firms, battery markets, and carmakers worldwide from Tesla to BMW are scrambling to secure supply of the metal, which is key for the batteries needed to power a major shift toward electric vehicles. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
IMF, Pakistan Reach $3 Billion Standby Deal
Pakistan could get temporary relief for its ballooning foreign debt with a new standby arrangement worth $3 billion announced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington on June 29. The economy has been stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt, while months of political chaos have scared off potential foreign investment. Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has plummeted, and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output. "I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month standby arrangement in the amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion)," IMF official Nathan Porter said in a statement.
EU Leaders Vow Ukraine Military Support 'For As Long As It Takes'
A two-day summit of European Union leaders dominated by talk of the Ukraine war and boosting defenses continued overnight on June 29-30 with a statement reiterating commitments "to provide sustainable military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."
The leaders of the bloc's 27 members also said they "stand ready to contribute, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term, deter acts of aggression, and resist destabilization efforts."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A majority of the EU's members are also in NATO, and the transatlantic alliance is expected to seek ways to provide nonmember Ukraine additional security guarantees but stop short of full Ukrainian membership at an upcoming NATO summit on July 11-12.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg joined the EU summit and highlighted perceived weaknesses in Russia's leadership that spilled into the open during the June 24 mutiny by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prighozhin and thousands of his mercenaries.
"The mutiny we saw at the weekend demonstrates that there are cracks and divisions within the Russian system," Stoltenberg said. "At the same time, it is important to underline that these are internal Russian matters."
Speaking by video link to the EU gathering, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the recent failed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia demonstrated the country's "weakness," adding that this will aid Kyiv in its fight against Moscow's brutal 15-month-old invasion.
"We are seeing their weakness, which we so badly need," he said.
"The weaker Russia is, and the more its bosses fear mutinies and uprisings, the more they will fear to irritate us. Russia's weakness will make it safe for others," he added.
The comments come as Kyiv has said it is making gains in "fierce" fighting in the country's east but also as deadly Russian shelling continues to take a toll on the civilian population in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has pushed both for additional military aid, especially advanced fighter jets, and NATO membership for his country.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters ahead of the summit that "it's important that we consult and say we're ready to hold on for the long term, with financial and humanitarian support that's necessary for Ukraine but also when it comes to weapons."
In a reference to the June 24 Wagner rebellion, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned ahead of the summit that "a weakened Putin is a greater danger," adding that "Now we have to look at Russia as a risk because of internal instability."
Since launching a counteroffensive earlier in June, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast.
The claims could not be independently verified.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
IMF Completes Ukraine Loan Review, Allowing $890 Million Withdrawal
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board on June 29 completed its first review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program, allowing Kyiv to immediately withdraw $890 million for budget support as it mounts a major offensive against Russia's invasion. The board's approval brings Ukraine's withdrawals under the program launched on March 31 to around $3.6 billion so far. The IMF said Ukrainian authorities had made "strong progress" toward meeting reform commitments under "challenging conditions," meeting quantitative performance criteria through April and structural benchmarks through the end of June. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Protest In North Macedonia Against Proposed Gender-Equality, Identity Laws
Thousands of people gathered in protest in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, against draft laws on gender equality and identity in a demonstration supported by the Catholic Church, the Islamic religious community, and other religious communities in the small Balkan nation. Church leader Archbishop Stefan said the proposed laws would violate the “sanctity of the family formed by one man and one woman…. We will defend our dearest children from unacceptable and insulting new ideologies.” To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Israeli Intelligence Agency Says It Conducted Operation Inside Iran To Capture Cyprus Terror Suspect
Israeli Mossad agents claimed they conducted an operation inside Iran to capture the suspected leader directing an alleged Iranian plot to attack Israelis in Cyprus.
Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in a statement on June 29 identified the suspect as Youssef Shahbazi Abbasalilu and alleged that he had "received detailed instructions and weapons from senior officials [of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)]."
Mossad published a video of what it said was an interrogation of the suspect.
In the video, the man -- who speaks Persian with an Azeri accent -- says he was commissioned by his superior to identify Israeli and Jewish targets in Cyprus and to attack them. Mossad identified the superior as a senior IRGC leader.
He also said he surveilled the target and took photos of the person’s home in Cyprus but that he fled the island and returned to Iran after being alerted that police were searching for him.
He said he had worked with Iranians, Pakistanis, and Cypriots in the operation.
It was not immediately clear from the video if the suspect was speaking under duress.
Mossad did not say when its operation took place or provide more details on the alleged planned attack in Cyprus.
Israeli officials said the suspected attacker was operating from northern Cyprus, a statelet that is recognized only by Turkey and divides the Mediterranean island.
Iran did not immediately comment on the report.
EU-member Cyprus also has not responded to the reports from Israel, but a senior official told reporters that the EU island nation would not tolerate any terrorist acts on its territory.
Iran and Israel are bitter enemies, and Tehran has vowed the destruction of the Jewish state.
The United States and others in the West have accused Iran of supporting extremist activity in the region, charges Tehran has denied.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
- By dpa
Top Russian General's Whereabouts Unknown In Wake Of Wagner Revolt
As Russian President Vladimir Putin tries to reassert control after a failed uprising by the Wagner mercenary force, the Kremlin is remaining silent about the conspicuous absence of the deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine. Speculation about General Sergei Surovikin has been growing since he fell out of public view after the aborted weekend revolt by Wagner fighters, who have been heavily involved in Moscow's 16-month assault on Ukraine. Surovikin's whereabouts were a matter for the Defense Ministry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax on June 29, following reports that the general had been detained.
Turkmenistan Opens Arkadag, The City Built From Scratch To Honor Its Former President
Turkmenistan on June 29 officially opened the city of Arkadag -- a development started from scratch and named in honor of the current president’s father, who led the nation in an authoritarian, cultlike manner for 15 years before giving up power. Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who ruled from 2006 to 2022, was also known as Arkadag (the Protector). He handed power over to his son, Serdar, in 2022. The “smart” city, designed for 70,000 people and costing billions of dollars to construct, is 30 kilometers south of the capital, Ashgabat. The vast majority of Turkmenistan's citizens live in poverty despite the country's abundant resources of natural gas. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service, click here.
Canada, Partners Take Iran To International Court Of Justice Over Downed Jet
Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine are to move to the International Court of Justice in their bid to hold Iran accountable for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces in 2020, they said on June 29. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet near Tehran in January 2020 were citizens from those four countries, which created a coordination group that seeks to hold Iran to account. Iran says its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 jet and blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air-defense operator. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former U.S. Vice President Pence Visits Ukraine, Reassures Zelenskiy Of Support In Fight Against Russia
KYIV -- Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, in a surprise visit to Ukraine, assured President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of his strong support for Kyiv’s "courageous" fight against the Russian invasion.
"Freedom is winning in Ukraine,” Pence told reporters on June 29 after meeting with Zelenskiy. “Now more than ever, we need to keep faith with the courageous fighters here in Ukraine who are standing for freedom and pushing back on Russian aggression."
Pence, who has been a strong advocate of aiding Ukraine since the Russian invasion of February 2022, is a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, running against his former president, Donald Trump, and several other candidates.
Pence is far behind Trump in the polls in the race for the nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election. Some leading candidates in his party have expressed more reluctance to aid Ukraine than has Pence, although Kyiv enjoys strong backing by both parties in Congress.
“I’m here because it’s important that the American people understand the progress that we’ve made and how support for the Ukrainian military has been in our national interest,” Pence said in remarks to NBC News.
Pence, who spent about 12 hours in Ukraine, also stopped in Moshchun, Bucha, and Irpin -- towns formerly occupied by Russian forces and the site of brutal killings of local citizens.
According to the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelenskiy thanked Pence for the support shown by both major U.S. parties for Kyiv’s fight against Russia.
"This support is not only with weapons, which is a top priority today. The United States provides us with financial assistance, humanitarian, and political support,” Zelenskiy said.
“We appreciate that both major U.S. parties -- Republican and Democratic -- remain united in supporting Ukraine. And, of course, we feel the strong support of the people of the United States," he added.
In June, the Biden administration provided defense aid packages of $2.1 billion and $500 million to Ukraine, bringing total support since February last year to more than $43 billion.
The office said Zelenskiy also informed Pence “in detail" about the situation on the battlefield and shared the Ukrainian assessment of recent events in Russia and how they will affect security in the region.
Prior to announcing his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, Pence in March 2022 made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian border with Poland, crossing into the country to help deliver aid to refugees escaping the war during the first days of the invasion.
With reporting by Reuters
Blinken: Hard Work Still Needed On Armenia-Azerbaijan Disputes Following Meeting
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on June 29 said hard work remains to be done to reach an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan after the conclusion of three days of talks in Washington between the two Caucasus countries' foreign ministers. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov were meeting in an attempt to settle decades-long disputes and to seek a permanent solution to the crisis over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is populated by ethnic Armenians but lies within Azerbaijani territory. Blinken cited agreement on some matters but didn't provide details. The ministers didn't comment.
Former Senior Iranian Judiciary Official Released After Serving Less Than Three Years of 58-Year Sentence
Akbar Tabari, a senior official in Iran's judiciary, has been released from prison after serving less than three years of a 58-year sentence for serious financial fraud.
The news was confirmed on June 28 by Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran's Prisons Organization, during a program on Iranian state television.
Tabari, who held senior financial and executive positions within the Iranian judiciary for nearly 20 years, was arrested in July 2019.
He was eventually sentenced to 31 years in prison for leading a bribery network and receiving multiple bribes, 12 1/2 years for money laundering, and more than 15 years for other undisclosed crimes.
Mohammadi stated that Tabari's release was due to a "judicial authority's decision within legal parameters," a reference to Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, the head of Iran's judiciary.
Iran is one of the world's most corrupt countries, according to Transparency International, which ranked it 150th out of 180 countries in its 2021 Corruption Perception Index.
Tabari's release has raised questions about the fairness of Iran's judiciary in cases involving high-ranking officials.
Unlike the immediate review and severe punishments meted out to opponents of the regime, including those arrested in the recent nationwide protests, the process of reviewing the charges of officials and their affiliates is often slow, and the execution of the sentence is usually suspended after a short period of time.
Mohammadi also confirmed the release of Mehdi Hashemi, the son of former prominent Iranian politician Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, and Mohammad Ali Najafi, the former minister of education and a former mayor of Tehran.
Hashemi was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 50 lashes in 2015 for "participation in bribery, embezzlement, assembly, and collusion to commit crimes against the country's security."
Najafi, who was released in April this year following a "leader's pardon," was sentenced to five years in prison after killing his second wife in June 2019. His sentence was annulled after he paid a sum of money to the victim's family.
Iran has recently executed at least seven anti-government protesters in hasty trials, triggering strong condemnation from human rights activists and numerous Western governments.
Critics have labeled these legal proceedings as sham trials, citing issues of inadequate legal representation and rushed decisions made behind closed doors.
Navalny Associate Zhdanov Says Jailed Father Under Pressure In Penal Colony
Ivan Zhdanov, a self-exiled associate of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, says his 68-year-old father, Yury Zhdanov, who is also imprisoned in a penal colony, is being harassed.
Zhdanov was sent to prison for three years in February last year after a court ruled that he violated restrictions imposed on him after he was handed a suspended prison sentence in December 2021 in a corruption case that critics said was politically motivated.
Ivan Zhdanov tweeted on June 29 that somebody placed a razor blade among his father’s belongings. According to the internal order regulations of the penal colony, possession of sharp items by inmates is not allowed and is punishable.
Although his father found the razor blade and threw it away, the penitentiary administration filled out a protocol on violation of regulations against him, Ivan Zhdanov said.
"[My father's] attitude to the situation is philosophical, as usual. But what scoundrels and bastards [the guards are]," Zhdanov tweeted.
Yury Zhdanov was initially handed a three-year suspended sentence on charges of fraud and forgery over an alleged recommendation he made to the city administration to provide a local woman with a subsidized apartment. It later turned out that the woman's family had previously received housing allowances.
Yury Zhdanov has rejected the charges. The apartment was later returned to municipal ownership in accordance with a court decision and no one among those who made the decision was held responsible.
Ivan Zhdanov, who is the former chief of Navalny’s Anticorruption Foundation (FBK), has accused Russia's presidential administration of trying to pressure him by arresting his father. He left the country in 2021 and currently resides abroad.
Navalny's FBK was known for publishing investigative reports about corruption among Russia's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
In 2021, FBK and other groups associated with Navalny were labeled as extremist and banned in Russia.
Iranian Students Issue Protest Statements Against Security Forces' Brutality
Students from two Iranian universities have issued statements of protest following the brutal treatment of a student demonstrator by a security officer at Tehran's Allameh University.
The June 26 incident, during which a security officer violently struck a student's head against stone steps, occurred in the context of a dispute over Iran's strict dress code enforcement.
The incident was triggered by the university's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering the head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for female students.
Whe students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, their protest was met with violence by security forces.
In response to the incident, Allameh University students issued a statement which declared that "nothing will go back [to what it used to be like]," and stating, "We, who have become 'We' for almost a year, have no word for you except one: no."
On June 27, students from North Tehran's Azad University issued a statement in support of their Allameh University colleagues in which they decried the "audacity of the university security measures against the protesting student at Allameh University."
The students' statement, which called for universities "free from gender discrimination and political, religious, and ideological exclusion," came amid growing tensions within Iran's universities, which have been at the forefront of protests and gatherings against the Iranian regime.
The students also drew attention to the death in the custody of morality police in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which ignited the current wave of nationwide protests, and urged further protests to ensure that the incident at Allameh University would not be repeated.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency says that at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment or flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Russian Blogger Gets Eight Years In Prison For Online Comments On War In Ukraine
A military court in Moscow sentenced blogger Roman Ushakov on June 29 to eight years in prison over his comments on Telegram on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ushakov was found guilty of distributing "false" news about Russia armed forces, rehabilitation of Nazism, and inciting hatred. The court also barred him from administering websites for three years. Ushakov, who was arrested in December, said earlier he was tortured with electric shock during interrogations. In his last testimony at the trial Ushakov said he repents for what he did and asked the court to hand him a lenient sentence, promising "to stay away from the Internet from now on." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian KGB Adds Jailed Journalist Mazheyka To Terrorist List
MINSK -- Belarusian Committee of State Security (KGB) has added imprisoned journalist Henadz Mazheyka to its list of alleged terrorists.
Mazheyka was sentenced to three years in prison in March for writing an article about a deadly raid by KGB officers on a Minsk apartment in September 2021.
Vyasna (Spring) human rights group said on June 29 that Mazheyka was among several other persons added to the list, bringing the total number of individuals on the list to 1,073, of whom 322 are Belarusian citizens.
Mazheyka, a former correspondent for the Belarusian edition of the Moscow-based Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, was sentenced in late March after a Minsk court found him guilty of allegedly inciting social hatred and insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Mazheyka was arrested in October after he was extradited from Russia. He was initially charged with inciting social hatred. Investigators said later they had found audio material with Mazheyka's voice "insulting Lukashenka" and filed an additional charge against the journalist.
Mazheyka is one of dozens of Belarusians detained across the country on similar charges related to a shooting in Minsk in late September 2021, in which an IT worker and a KGB officer were killed.
Little is known about the shooting, during which Andrey Zeltsar, an employee of the U.S.-based EPAM Systems IT company, allegedly shot dead KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk before being himself killed.
The arrests were connected to comments posted on social media about the incident. Multiple individuals have received prison terms on charges related to comments about the incident.
Belarusian authorities blocked Komsomolskaya Pravda's website after Mazheyka published an article about Zeltsar.
In the article, a classmate of Zeltsar remembers him as a decent person.
Authorities claimed at the time that "an especially dangerous criminal" had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for "individuals involved in terrorist activities."
Lukashenka has issued thinly veiled threats to people who post comments on social media praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk.
Brussels Unveils New Package To 'Bring Moldova Closer' To The EU
The European Union has assembled a new support package meant to mitigate the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on Moldova and "bring the country closer" to the 27-member bloc, the European Commission has announced.
The package has five priority areas, commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on June 28.
The five areas are focused on facilitating economic development and connectivity, reforms, energy, security, and strategic communication, the statement said.
“Moldova has stood firmly in solidarity and in defense of European values," the statement quoted von der Leyen as saying.
The EU has already earmarked 1.2 billion euros ($1.31 billion) "to help Moldova in facing multiple crises since the autumn of 2021," it said.
One of Europe's poorest countries, Moldova, a country of 2.7 million wedged between EU and NATO member Romania and Ukraine, has been confronted with further instability by Russia's war in Ukraine. Moldova's history is deeply intertwined with Romania, the two neighbors sharing a common history, culture, and language.
Moldova has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees and has voiced fears of a potential Russian invasion aided by Russian troops stationed in its breakaway Transdniester region.
Last year in June, Moldova became a candidate for EU membership along with Ukraine in a huge boost to the pro-Western aspirations of President Maia Sandu's government, which has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country.
"Despite the enormous consequences Russia's war of aggression is having on the country, Moldova is taking great strides to advance on its European future. With today's package, the EU shows we stand by Moldova and we will work to accelerate your European integration and reforms. Moldova's future lies in the EU," von de Leyen said.
The European Commission statement said that following its proposal earlier this month, up to 600 million euros ($656 million) from the bloc's Neighborhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument could be reallocated to "programs to increase support for other neighborhood countries, including Moldova" between 2024-2027.
Russia Adds Novaya Gazeta Europe Newspaper To List Of 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russia has declared the Latvia-based Novaya Gazeta Europe newspaper an "undesirable" organization amid the government's ongoing crackdown on civil society and independent organizations. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on June 28, saying the newspaper publishes "false information" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Novaya Gazeta Europe was established by Russian journalists after the Kremlin launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. The newspaper's chief editor, Kirill Martynov, vowed that his periodical would continue its operations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarusian Prosecutor Seeks 10 Years In Prison For Son Of Former Presidential Hopeful Babaryka
MINSK -- The prosecutor in a high-profile trial in Minsk has asked a court to convict and sentence to 10 years in prison Eduard Babaryka, the son of former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021.
Eduard Babaryka was a member of his father's election campaign staff when the two were arrested two months before the August 2020 presidential vote and Viktar Babaryka was unable to officially register as a presidential candidate.
Vyasna (Spring) human rights group says Prosecutor Alyaksandr Karol on June 28 asked the Minsk regional court to find Eduard Babaryka guilty of all charges, including tax evasion, money laundering, assisting in the organizing of mass disorder, and inciting hatred, adding that the defendant must be handed a 10-year prison term.
Judge Uladzimer Areshka is expected to pronounce the verdict and sentence on July 5, Vyasna said.
Eduard Babaryka, who along with his father was arrested in June 2020, went on trial on May 22. He rejects all charges as politically motivated.
In July 2021, the 59-year-old Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Last month, Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) cited sources as saying Viktar Babaryka was rushed from a penal colony to a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk with a collapsed lung and signs of multiple beatings. His exact whereabouts have not been known since late April.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians who say the balloting was rigged. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security officials cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters were killed in the violence, and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Occupied, Militarized Crimea2
In Address To Nation, Putin Says Wagner Soldiers Who Took Part In Revolt Can Join The Army Or Go To Belarus3
Putin's Regime 'Is Over,' Says Analyst, And 'Something New Is Starting In Russia'4
Ukrainians Attempting To Enter Russia Face Days-Long Wait On Border5
Africa Or Death? Prigozhin Unlikely To Remain In Belarus For Long6
Crimean Beaches 'Nearly Empty' Amid Russian Military Buildup7
British Intel: Ukraine Making 'Steady Progress' In Counteroffensive8
'Who Ends Up Getting Screwed In The End?': Relatives Of Wagner Fighters Seethe At Aborted Mutiny, Fate Of Loved Ones9
After Prigozhin's Mutiny, Russia's Elites Wait For The Fallout10
Zelenskiy, Biden Talk By Phone Following Failed Mutiny In Russia, Discuss Counteroffensive, NATO
Subscribe