Russian Prosecutor Seeks 8 Years For Journalist Over Ukraine War Coverage

Relatives and close associates paid their respects at a brief funeral service in Moscow for opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison under mysterious circumstances, as thousands of supporters gathered at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God amid a heavy police presence and Kremlin warnings against demonstrations.

Among the crowd to arrive and pay their respects at the service on March 1 was U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, along with several other Western diplomats.



A photo of Navalny's open casket appeared on social media. In it, his mother and father could be seen sitting next to their son, whose body was covered from the shoulders down by red and white roses. Dozens of others, including clergy members, stood behind.

The coffin was then carried out of the church as many threw flowers at the hearse where Navalny's casket had been loaded to be taken to the nearby Borisovskoye Cemetery for burial.

Some of those gathered broke down metal fences to get closer to the vehicle, but there were no signs of clashes with police.



The general public was not allowed to file past the coffin. At large Orthodox ceremonies, mourners are typically given a chance to file past the open casket.

Video from the entrance to the cemetery showed the area has been tightly restricted with a police presence amid a tense mood as people's documents and personal belongings were checked. Some media reports said mobile Internet service in the area had been shut down.



The brief ceremony began around 2 p.m. local time on March 1 at the church in the Moscow district of Maryino where Navalny used to live.



Ahead of the service, people chanted Navalny's name as lines snaking through the streets around the church grew from dozens, to hundreds, to thousands. When his body arrived at the church, the chants stopped for several minutes as the crowd began to applaud.



After Navalny's casket was driven away, some chanted anti-war slogans, while others screamed slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Navalny's widow and many Western countries -- including the United States -- have blamed for the Kremlin critic's death.



"You were not afraid, and we are not afraid," Navalny's team said in a post on Telegram. Crowds outside the church chanted the same slogan.

Yarmysh said in a social media post that ritual services initially had refused to transport Navalny's body from a Moscow morgue to the church, but at the last minute relented.



"The burial today is not marking an end. It marks the fact that nothing ended; it is a continuation of something that Kremlin understands that is not just an ordinary farewell," self-exiled Russian politician Leonid Gozman told Current Time.



Gozman said Navalny's death could be compared to that of U.S. civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr. in that their legacies and impact would live on and fuel the fight for civil rights.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a warning through reporters during a conference call that any unsanctioned gatherings in support of Navalny would be considered violations of the law, a thinly veiled threat that police would intervene quickly to deal with crowds.

He also said the Kremlin had no assessment of Navalny as a politician and nothing to say to Navalny's family.



"But we have something to say to the Kremlin -- the killers of Aleksei," Yarmysh tweeted in response.



The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement or responsibility for Navalny's death.



Navalny will be buried after the service at the Borisovskoye cemetery, which is about 2 kilometers away on the other side of the Moskva River.



Navalny’s team also put out an appeal to the Kremlin critic’s supporters around the world to gather at 7 p.m. in their time zones.



“We understand that not everyone will have the opportunity to come to Moscow to say goodbye to Aleksei Navalny on March 1,” his team said on Telegram. “To honor his memory, go to the memorial in your city at 7 p.m. local time.”



The post includes a list of some cities and urges people to create a memorial if there isn’t one in their city or town.



Navalny's body was released to his mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, on February 24, more than a week after his death from what authorities said was "natural causes" at a prison in an Arctic region of Russia. He was 47. Officials have not commented further.

Before the body was released, Navalnaya said authorities were setting conditions on where, when, and how her son should be buried. She said authorities wanted the family to agree to bury him quietly and threatened to bury him on the prison grounds if she didn’t agree.



Navalny's widow, Yulia, previously said his family fought for a week to take his body and organize the funeral.

“And I’m not sure whether the procession will be peaceful, whether the police will come there for those who come to say goodbye to my husband,” she said.



Zhdanov also accused the Kremlin of thwarting their attempts to organize a bigger event.



Zhdanov said February 29 was initially chosen as the date for the funeral, but it became clear that officials were forcing a different date. Zhdanov said this was probably because it would have conflicted with President Vladimir Putin’s state-of-the-union address, which came on the same day.



Putin delivered the address as scheduled on February 29 and did not mention Navalny in his speech.