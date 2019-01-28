The Escort And The Oligarch: 'Nastya Rybka' Goes From Accusation To Apology

A 28-year-old Belarusian escort who said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election appears to have rowed back from her claims, in her first interview since being released from detention in Moscow. Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, gained global notoriety and spent nearly a year in a Thai prison after saying she had recordings of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska discussing the election on his yacht in 2016.