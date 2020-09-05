Russia's Khabarovsk Continues Protests To Support Arrested Former Governor

KHABAROVSK, Russia -- Hundreds of locals in the Far Eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk have taken to the streets for the 57th consecutive day to protest the arrest in July of the region’s popular former governor.



Protest organizers estimated the crowd on September 5 at about 2,000 people, while the city administration said about 1,000 people participated.



Protesters gathered outside the building of the regional government and then marched through the center of the city. They called for the resignation of President Vladimir Putin and criticized the ruling United Russia party.



Former Khabarovsk Krai Governor Sergei Furgal was arrested on July 9 and taken to Moscow. He faces charges in connection with several killings that happened in the mid-2000s.



Furgal, of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 in a runoff that he won handily against the region’s longtime United Russia incumbent. Supporters believe the charges against him were fabricated in a bid to reestablish United Russia’s control over the region.



Protest organizers in Khabarovsk have received permission to hold another demonstration on September 12 with the participation of up to 70,000 people.