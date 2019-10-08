Russia's Lavrov Pays Two-Day Visit To Kazakhstan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to meet Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in Nur-Sultan during a two-day visit starting on October 8.

A Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman said the previous day that Lavrov will also meet with his counterpart, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Interfax reported.

"The foreign ministers will discuss the key issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation, cooperation within the framework of international organizations and their countries' interaction with regional groupings," the spokesman said.

They include the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Conference of Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Also on the agenda are global and regional security issues, as well as current challenges and threats.

Both sides will discuss issues of preparing upcoming bilateral and multilateral events that will take place by the end of the year.

Among them are the 16th Kazakh-Russian Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk and the CSTO meeting in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

