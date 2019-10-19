Russia's Medvedev Attends Military Parade In Belgrade

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is on a visit to Serbia, attended on October 19 a military show marking the 75th anniversary of the Belgrade liberation from Nazi German occupation. Medvedev was welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and joined hundreds of people and top Serbian officials at a military airport near Belgrade to watch an anti-terrorism drill and military parade. At the parade, Serbian armed forces also displayed military equipment that Russia has recently donated to Serbia.