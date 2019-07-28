Russia's Navalny Hospitalized With 'Severe' Allergic Reaction

A spokeswoman for Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a 30-day jail term, says he has been hospitalized with a severe allergy attack.



Kira Yarmysh said Navalny was taken from the Moscow detention facility to a hospital on the morning of July 28.



The opposition figure and Kremlin foe arrived at the hospital with “severe facial swelling and red rashes on the skin,” Yarmysh tweeted.



The source of the allergic reaction has not been determined yet, she wrote, adding that Navalny “never experienced an allergic reaction before.”

Infographic: All The Times Aleksei Navalny Has Been In Jail





Navalny was sentenced last week to 30 days for calling for an unsanctioned protest in Moscow on July 27, during which more than 1,300 people were detained by police, according to an independent group that monitors crackdowns on demonstrations.



He had been sentenced to jail about a dozen times in recent years and has served more than 200 days in incarceration.

With reporting by AP