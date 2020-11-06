Prominent Russian Satirist, Stand-Up Performer Mikhail Zhvanetsky Dies At 86

Prominent Russian satirist, author, and stand-up performer Mikhail Zhvanetsky has died at the age of 86.

Zhvanetsky's spokesman Oleg Stashkevich confirmed media reports about the death of the entertainer on November 6.

Zhvanetsky was known in the former Soviet Union for decades for his satire performances, often mocking contradictions in the communist system.

Many phrases he used in his jokes made their way into colloquial Russian.

In the late 1980s, during the reforms of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Zhvanetsky created the Moscow Theater of Impressions where he, along with his colleagues, continued to perform satirical performances touching on the social, economic, and political situation in the country.

His monthly On Duty In the Country television show, where he continued to perform jokes based on the situation in Russia for almost two decades until 2019, were very popular across the country.

Last month, Zhvanetsky announced about his decision to officially retire.

"One must age at home," he said at the time.

Based on reporting by RBK, TASS, Interfax, and Dozhd