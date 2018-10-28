Russia's Tuktamysheva Wins Women's Skate Canada Title

Russia's Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva has won the women's title at the Skate Canada International tournament, repeating the victory she recorded as a 14-year-old in 2011.

Tuktamysheva scored 203.32 points on October 27 in Laval, Canada, topping Japan's Mako Yamashita with 203.06 and fellow Russian Yevgenia Medvedeva with at 197.91.

Tuktamysheva was the 2015 world champion, while Medvedeva is a two-time world title winner.

Medvedeva was in seventh place heading into the final day after suffering a fall in her short program, representing her worst-ever short-program performance.

Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakhstan finished the Skate Canada tournament in fifth place with 185.71 points.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP