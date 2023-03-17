News
Russia Imposes Sanctions On 23 Britons Over London's Support Of Ukraine
Russia has imposed sanctions on 23 citizens of the United Kingdom, which has been among the strongest backers of Ukraine since the Kremlin launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion in February 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 17 that the move was a response to London's "military and technical support of Ukraine." Persons targeted by Russian sanctions include British military personnel, political analysts, judges, and officials of the British penitentiary system.
- By AFP
Hungary Sets March Vote For Finland's NATO Bid
Hungary will vote on Finland's application to join the NATO defense alliance on March 27, Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on March 17. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party "supports Finland's NATO accession," said Kovacs, citing the party's parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis. "The parliamentary vote will take place on March 27," Kovacs said in a Twitter message. While Kocsis said in a Facebook message that "the parliamentary group will decide on the case of Sweden later." Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said his government would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Turkish President Says He Will Back Finland's NATO Bid
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey says his government would move forward with ratifying Finland’s NATO application, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden. The breakthrough on March 17 came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara to meet with Erdogan. Both Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members 10 months ago in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of nonalignment. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russia Labels Poland-Registered Forum As An 'Undesirable Organization'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office on March 17 labeled Poland-registered Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum "an undesirable organization." The group is a movement of exiled politicians and activists who call for more autonomy and even independence for ethnic regions and republics of the Russian Federation. The movement’s latest forum was held in the building of the European Parliament in Brussels last month. Russian officials have used the designation, whose underlying legislation was expanded in 2021, to marginalize dozens of foreign organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Couple Handed Prison Terms For Expressing Anti-War Stance Online
A court in Russia’s western region of Tver has sentenced a couple to prison terms for condemning Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine online. The Konakovo City Court on March 17 sentenced Aleksandr Martynov and his wife, Lyudmila Razumova, to 6 1/2 and 7 years in prison, respectively, after finding them guilty of vandalism and discrediting Russia's armed forces. The couple was arrested in April last year after they criticized the war on a social network and painted anti-war slogans on buildings in several villages and towns in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian service, click here.
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin For Alleged War Crimes In Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) says it has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian president of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The ICC said in a statement that a warrant had also been issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, a Russian children's rights official who allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia.
The two are suspected of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others" the statement said, adding that Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility.
"There are reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children," the ICC said in a statement on March 17.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the warrant "meaningless" as Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and "bears no obligations under it."
"Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible 'recipes' for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us," she said.
While the warrant is likely to diminish Putin's stature in international circles, it is unclear how the warrant against him would be executed.
"This is an important moment in the process of justice before the ICC.... As the judges issued arrest warrants, the execution depends on international cooperation," said ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmanski.
Nonetheless, Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Andriy Kostin hailed the ICC move as "historic."
"From now on, the Russian president has the official status of a suspect in the commission of an international crime," he said in a statement. "This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law."
Despite mounting evidence to the contrary, Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of atrocities and human rights violations being committed since it launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.
Lvova-Belova, the presidential commissioner for children's rights, is considered to work directly under Putin and, according to U.S. officials, has overseen the deportation of "thousands" of Ukrainian children to Russia.
WATCH: A family from Mariupol spoke to RFE/RL about their experiences of going through a Russian filtration camp and then being taken to Moscow. The mother eventually got her children out via Belarus and Poland, while the husband chose to remain in Russia. (Originally published September 1, 2022)
"Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," the U.S. Treasury said on September 15 when it added her to its sanctions list.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has documented the transfers of Ukrainian civilians and called them "a serious violation of the laws of war that constitute war crimes and potential crimes against humanity." HRW said the warrant against Putin is the "first step to end the impunity that has emboldened perpetrators in Russia’s war against Ukraine for far too long."
"The warrants send a clear message that giving orders to commit or tolerating serious crimes against civilians may lead to a prison cell in The Hague. The court’s warrants are a wakeup call to others committing abuses or covering them up that their day in court may be coming, regardless of their rank or position,” Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement.
The ICC said that while warrants are usually considered secret to protect victims and witnesses while safeguarding investigations, the fact that the crimes are ongoing prompted it to release the news as "the warrants may contribute to the prevention of the further commission of crimes."
Amid Turmoil, Montenegrin President Sets June 11 For Early Parliamentary Elections
President Milo Djukanovic has announced early parliamentary elections will be held in Montenegro on June 11, after he dissolved the national assembly on March 16 and as he heads into a weekend vote where he is seek a new five-year mandate.
According to Montenegro's constitution, the elections must be organized between 60 and 100 days after the president's decree dissolving parliament.
"In line with the constitution...I have decided to call parliamentary elections on June 11," Djukanovic said on March 17 at a press conference in the capital, Podgorica.
The announcement of the general elections also comes two days before a presidential vote which Djukanovic is likely to win. He is not expected, however, to get the majority needed to avoid a runoff two weeks later against his closest challenger.
Djukanovic's main adversaries in the March 19 presidential election are Andrija Mandic, the leader of the pro-Russian Democratic Front, and Jakov Milatovic, a pro-Western economist and the deputy head of the Europe Now movement.
Montenegro has experienced continuous political turmoil since Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic's acting government lost a no-confidence parliamentary vote in August 2022.
Djukanovic has refused to appoint Miodrag Lekic as prime minister, citing procedural errors.
Lekic was handed a mandate to form a government on the basis of controversial amendments to the law on the president under which the parliamentary majority took over part of Djukanovic’s constitutional powers.
The parliamentary majority made up of the pro-Moscow Democratic Front, the Democrats, the Socialist People's Party, and the URA Civic Movement changed the law in December.
Djukanovic and European Union officials have warned that the curbing of the president's authority contradicts the constitution.
The United States and European Union have appealed to the parliamentary majority not to try to form a government based on the amended law because it would have questionable legitimacy.
Djukanovic has held high-ranking political posts in Montenegro for the last 30 years. He led Montenegro to its independence from the Serbia-Montenegro state union in 2006, secured NATO membership for Montenegro, and put it on the road toward joining the European Union.
His opponents accuse him and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of corruption and links to organized crime. He denies those charges.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Belarus Hands Two More Independent Journalists Heavy Prison Sentences In Ongoing Crackdown
MINSK -- A court in Belarus has handed 12-year prison sentences to two journalists from the country's largest independent news website, on charges their supporters and human rights watchdogs call politically motivated.
Judge Valyantsina Zyankevich of the Minsk City Court on March 17 sentenced Maryna Zolatava, the chief editor of Tut.by, and its former director-general, Lyudmila Chekina, as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime continues its crackdown on free speech and dissent following unrest sparked by a 2020 presidential election the opposition and Western governments say was rigged.
Three other defendants in the case, journalists Volha Loyka, Alena Talkachova, and Katsyaryna Tkachenka, fled the country earlier.
Chekina and Zolatava were found guilty of tax evasion, organizing activities aimed at inciting racial, ethnic, religious, or social hatred, and public calls through the media and the Internet aimed at damaging the national security of Belarus.
Loyka, Talkachova, and Tkachenka faced similar charges.
"The case against Tut.by and the verdict against its staff is cruel revenge for the truth that Tut.by conveyed to the people of Belarus," the Belarusian Association of Journalists said after the verdict was announced.
"The Belarusian Association of Journalists demands annulment of the sentence and the immediate release of Maryna Zolatava, [Lyudmila] Chekina and all media representatives currently behind bars...Journalism is not a crime!"
Belarusian authorities shut down Tut.by in May, 2021 after police searched the media outlet's offices and its employees' homes and arrested more than a dozen of the website's staff.
Belarusian authorities have stepped up their repression of journalists and bloggers after mass protests followed August 2020 presidential election, which the nation's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claims he won.
Opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhouskaya, who is thought to have won the election and had to leave the country fearing for the safety of her family, said her "heart is with" the two women.
"It's another attempt to kill honest journalism in Belarus, but I know that the truth will win," she said in a tweet.
Outrage over what was seen by both the opposition forces and the general public as a rigged vote to hand Lukashenka a sixth term in office brought tens of thousands onto the streets to protest the outcome.
Security officials have cracked down hard on the demonstrators, arresting thousands, including dozens of representatives of democratic institutions and journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
The European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have imposed sanctions on him and senior Belarusian officials in response to the “falsification” of the vote and the postelection crackdown.
Belarus Sentences Two Political Prisoners To 10 Years In Prison Each
MINSK -- The Minsk City Court has sentenced two activists -- Valeryya Kastsyuhova and Tatsyana Kuzina -- to 10 years in prison each for participating in anti-government protests as part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Kastsyuhova and Kuzina, who are considered political prisoners by rights groups, were arrested in June 2021 on charges of assisting actions aimed at seizing power, calls for actions to damage the country’s national security, and inciting social hatred.
They went on trial on February 6 and exactly one month later, the prosecutor at the trial requested that the court convict and sentence the two women to a decade behind bars. The court on March 17 did exactly that.
Their supporters call the charges politically motivated.
Kastsyuhova is a noted political commentator, the founder and chief editor of the Our Opinion website, an editor of the Belarus Annually website, and the leader of an expert group known as Belarus Under Focus.
Kuzina is the founder of the School for Young Public Administration Managers and an expert with the Bipart investigative group.
Many journalists, rights activists, and representatives of democratic institutions have been jailed in Belarus since an August 2020 presidential election in which Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Bishkek Court Starts Hearing Into Kyrgyz Request To Halt RFE/RL's Local Operations
BISHKEK -- The Lenin district court in Bishkek has started a hearing into a request from Kyrgyzstan's Culture Information, Sports, and Youth Policies Ministry to halt the operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk and officially registered as Azattyk Media in the Central Asian nation.
The judge opened the hearing on March 17 by allowing the first 20 minutes of the session to be recorded.
The ministry's official request to halt Radio Azattyk's operations as a media outlet was filed with the court in late January.
According to the ministry, the request was made due to Radio Azattyk's refusal to remove from the Internet a video about clashes last year along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October when the video report in question -- which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America -- was left on the sites.
Officials of the Central Asian nation have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly has said the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
The authorities' decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen at the time, and in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at the country's parliament.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has been criticized by domestic and international human rights watchdogs, Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
RFE/RL has appealed against the move to block the sites with Bishkek's Birinchi Mai district court.
Earlier this month, Bishkek's Administrative Court rejected an appeal launched by RFE/RL that sought to have the October move to block the sites overturned.
The court did not explain the reasoning behind its ruling.
EU's Von Der Leyen Says Gas Prices Fell When EU And Allies Acted Together
Europe's gas prices, which soared last year as Russia cut supplies, declined when the European Union and its allies took common action to improve the situation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on March 17. "The moment we acted in unity to diversify away from Russia, gas prices went down," von der Leyen said during a visit to a North Sea gas platform.
Two Days Before Elections, Kazakhstan Toughens Punishment For Calls For Mass Unrest
Just two days before parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has signed a law that toughens punishments for those who call for mass unrest. According to the law, endorsed on March 17, the punishment for such actions will rise from three years to up to seven years in prison. The law also takes away the possibility of early release on parole for individuals convicted on the charge. Kazakh authorities have been wary of rallies in the country after the dispersal of unprecedented anti-government protests in January last year turned violent and left at least 238 people dead. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Date Set For Trial Of Belarusian Activist Extradited From Russia
MINSK -- The trial of a Belarusian rights activist who was extradited to Minsk from Russia last August will be held on April 10, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on March 17.
Judge Tatsyana Falkouskaya of the Minsk City Court will try Yana Pinchuk, who is accused of inciting social hatred, creating an extremist group, involvement in the creation of a terrorist group, calling to disrupt the constitutional order, and inflicting damage to the country’s security, Vyasna said.
Pinchuk's supporters and rights defenders insist that the charges are politically motivated to punish her for joining protests after Belarus's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka was declared the winner of an August 2020 presidential election despite allegations of widespread voter fraud, triggering Western sanctions.
Police in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, arrested Pinchuk in early November 2021 at the request of Belarus.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which had been critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk has rejected all of the charges saying she immediately closed the Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
She is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests following Lukashenka's contested reelection.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several NGOs and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the 2020 vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Death Toll Rises To Four In Fire At Russian FSB Compound Near Ukrainian Border
Russian media reports cited sources in emergency services on March 17 as saying that the death toll has risen to four in a fire that broke out the previous day in the compound of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which is located close to Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions where fierce fighting between invading Russian troops and Ukraine's armed forces is taking place. According to the reports, five people were hospitalized and rescue work continues. Earlier reports said one person was killed and two injured in the fire. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Former Co-Chairman Of Russian Opposition Party's Regional Branch Gets Seven Years In Prison
A court in Russia's city of Tolyatti on March 17 sentenced Andrei Balin, a former co-chairman of the opposition Parnas party's local branch, to seven years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Balin's lawyer, Zakhar Lebedev, says the charge against his client stemmed from his six online posts about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of Russian politicians, activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens have been either fined or handed prison terms over their anti-war online posts or public statements since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Another Group Of Karakalpak Activists Handed Prison Terms In Uzbekistan Over Protests In 2022
A court in Uzbekistan's southwestern city of Bukhara has sentenced another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in unsanctioned anti-government protests in the Central Asian nation's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan last year.
Uzbekistan's Supreme Court said on March 17 that 28 defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between five years and 11 years on various charges, including organizing and taking part in mass unrest, distributing materials inciting social discord, inflicting serious bodily damage, and the illegal use of firearms.
Another 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody. It remains unclear how the defendants pleaded.
In late January, the same court sentenced the first group of Karakalpak activists, 22 individuals in the high-profile case, sending lawyer and journalist Dauletmurat Tajimuratov to prison for 16 years on charges of plotting to seize power by disrupting constitutional order, organizing mass unrest, embezzlement, and money laundering.
Seventeen defendants were sentenced to prison terms of between three years and 8 1/2 years at the time. Four defendants, including another journalist, Lolagul Qallykhanova, were then handed parole-like sentences and immediately released from custody.
One of the activists, Polat Shamshetov, who was convicted in January and sentenced to six years in prison, died in custody last month.
Self-exiled Karakalpak activists have expressed suspicions that the 45-year-old Shamshetov might have been tortured to death in custody and demanded a thorough investigation of his death, while Uzbek authorities have said he died of a "thromboembolism of the pulmonary artery and acute heart failure."
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement in early July last year of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Karakalpakstan is home to fewer than two million people, out of a nation of 35 million, but it covers more than one-third of Uzbekistan's territory.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
Slovakia Agrees To Give Ukraine Fleet Of Soviet Warplanes
Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets. Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government on March 17. Slovakia no longer uses the jets. The decision makes Slovakia the second NATO member country after Poland to agree to fulfill the Ukrainian government's persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia's invasion. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Germany Cancels World Cup Fencing Event After Russia, Belarus Readmitted
Germany's fencing federation has cancelled a women's foil World Cup event after the sport's global governing body (FIE) reversed a ban on athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus. Athletes from the two countries were banned from many international competitions after Russia invaded Ukraine last February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." More than 60 percent of nations voted to allow Russians and Belarusians to resume competing in FIE events at last week's extraordinary congress. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kremlin, Kyiv Remain At Odds Over Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal
The Kremlin says Russia is willing to extend a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports for another 60 days, a term Ukraine said it rejects.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comments on March 17 come one day before the deal is set to expire. The pact can be extended only with Russia's agreement. Moscow had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the deal, hinting that it might not approve an extension.
However, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his government was opposed to any deal that would not guarantee 120 days, the same as the previous extension.
"We insist that the grain agreement be open-ended and automatically extended for 120 days," Shmyhal told a government meeting after Peskov spoke.
"Attempts by [Russia] to reduce the extension period are a manipulation to continue further blackmail and deepen a global food crisis. We have to prevent this," he added.
The United Nations Office in Geneva said discussions were ongoing.
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Before the Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed upon in late July 2022, Ukraine and other countries accused Russia of using hunger as a weapon by blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations reached the agreement, which also paved the way for Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets. The shipments are monitored by a joint coordination center in Istanbul that includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.
The deal has enabled grain shipments to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.
Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil, and other food to those countries, and Russia was the world's top exporter of fertilizer before it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine last year in February.
The deal, which was first extended for four months on November 17, establishes a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels meant for grain might carry weapons or be used to launch attacks.
Last month, the head of the United Nations food agency warned that failure to renew the deal would be catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine.
World Food Program (WFP) chief David Beasley said that the grain flows under the deal were still falling well short of the needs of poorer countries.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Pakistani Athlete Who Died In Migrant Boat Crash Laid To Rest
Mourners attended the March 16 funeral of a Pakistani female field hockey player who died in a migrant boat crash off Italy’s coast last month. The boat carrying the athlete, Shahiza Raza, 27, and 170 others set sail from the Turkish port of Izmir last month. It broke apart in rough waters off Calabria, killing Raza and at least 66 others. Raza's family said the athlete attempted to emigrate to Europe to find a good job and earn money for the treatment of her disabled three-year-old son. Raza's funeral took place in the southwestern Baluchistan Province's capital, Quetta. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Pakistani PM Khan Asks Court To Hear Request To Stop Arrest Warrant, May Appear At Hearing
A lawyer for Imran Khan says the former prime minister has asked a Pakistani court to hear his request on March 17 to stop a police operation to arrest him after violent clashes this week between his supporters and security forces trying to detain him at his residence in the northeastern city of Lahore.
His lawyers said the one-time cricket superstar had yet to decide whether he will appear in court on March 18, though it was likely as that is when his bail runs out.
Aides to Khan say the former prime minister had secured "protective bail" from a court and therefore police could not arrest him.
Over the past two days, the Lahore High Court has ruled that the police operation be paused after followers of Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), gathered outside Khan's residence in Lahore on March 14 and battled with police, who had arrived to arrest Khan in a case involving state gifts.
Since his ouster last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, Khan has repeatedly ignored arrest warrants and court summons in a string of cases against him, claiming they are a plot by the government led by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif has insisted that Khan's arrest was ordered by a court and was not political.
Two courts in Islamabad on March 13 issued arrest warrants for Khan over his failure to appear before judges in a case involving accusations that Khan has concealed details of gifts received while he was prime minister in his asset declarations, and in a terrorism case.
Khan has failed to attend indictment hearings three times in the gifts case.
A district and sessions court restored nonbailable arrest warrants for Khan in the gifts case, and instructed the police to arrest him and present him in court by March 18.
Khan has called on his supporters to reach his residence in Lahore in video messages and tweets. He urged his supporters to “continue the struggle.”
Ukrainians Fend Off More Assaults In Bakhmut As Russian Shelling Kills Civilians In The East
Ukrainian fighters repulsed a fresh series of Russian assaults in Bakhmut and the surroundings of the city in the eastern region of Donetsk, Kyiv's military said early on March 17, while Russian shelling of settlements caused deaths among Ukrainian civilians.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In the south, the city of Kherson came under intense Russian shelling again, according to the region's military administration.
Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kirylenko said that two people were killed and eight others were wounded over the past day.
"On March 16, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Toretsk and the village of Krasnohorivka. Another 8 people in the region were injured," Kirylenko wrote on Telegram.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops carried out more than 70 attacks in the past day along the front line in eastern Ukraine, with the focus being on the now-ruined city of Bakhmut, the main target of an intense Russian offensive that started last summer and has ground on relentlessly during the winter months.
The fight for Bakhmut has been one of the most sustained battles since Russia invaded Ukraine almost 13 months ago despite its questionable strategic -- as opposed to symbolic -- worth in the eyes of many Western military observers.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told RFE/RL on March 17 that for Kyiv, Bakhmut remains "a very important fortress," and that military leaders including Valeriy Zaluzhniy, the commander in chief of the armed forces, and Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, favor continuing and further strengthening the defense of the city.
"This is our land, and we have no right not to defend it," Danilov said, adding that Ukrainian forces are causing huge losses to the Russian attackers in and around Bakhmut.
"Everywhere in and around Bakhmut the land is littered with them," Danilov said, referring to the enemy losses. "That is of key importance for us," he told RFE/RL.
Besides Bakhmut, Russian forces launched offensive actions on the Donetsk settlements of Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk, the Ukrainian military said.
Russian forces launched five missile strikes and 18 air strikes, and carried out dozens of salvoes from rocket systems.
Heavy Russian shelling of the Donetsk settlement of Kostyantynivka wounded six civilians and damaged dozens of houses and civilian infrastructure, the military report said.
The southern city of Kherson was shelled 13 times in 24 hours, the region's military governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said early on March 17. One person was wounded. Prokudin said that the whole region of Kherson sustained 76 attacks mainly launched from heavy Grad rocket-launching systems.
Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson city, on the right bank of the Dnieper River, in November, forcing Russian troops to retreat to the left bank.
Since then, Russian troops have been constantly shelling the city of Kherson and other parts of the region under Ukrainian control, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries and repeatedly damaging energy infrastructure and leaving large areas without electricity during the winter months.
Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has persistently denied targeting civilians despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Ukraine's allies to speed up deliveries of weapons, warning that delays were measured in human lives lost on the battlefield.
"If one delivery is postponed for one day, it means that someone is going to die on the front line," Kuleba told the BBC in an interview in Kyiv.
He added that Ukraine won't forget who helped it in its hour of need and who did not.
"War is a moment when one has to make a choice. And every choice has been recorded," Kuleba said.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said on March 17 that it had decorated the pilots involved in an incident over the Black Sea earlier this week that resulted in the crash of a U.S. surveillance drone which further raised the tensions between Washington and Moscow.
The United States on March 16 released a video clip showing two Russian Su-27 jets dumping fuel as they fly closely by the MQ-9 Reaper drone in an apparent attempt to blind the drone's camera.
The Pentagon says the video feed was interrupted as a result of a collision between the drone and one of the Russian planes. At one point in the video it appears as though part of the drone's propeller has been damaged.
Moscow, however, maintains the aircraft was downed after it lost control.
Russian political analyst Sergei Markov said in a post on his Telegram feed that the commendation of the pilots "is a clear sign that Russia will continue to shoot down American drones if they continue to participate with their intelligence in attacks on Russian cities in Crimea."
Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 and last year unilaterally declared a no-fly zone in the area near the peninsula.
The United States has said it will "continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and the BBC
Chinese President To Visit Moscow On March 20-22 Following Invitation From Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to Moscow from March 20 to March 22 as Beijing looks to show support for Russian President Vladimir Putin while also pushing forward a peace plan aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
"During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement on March 17.
"An exchange of views is also planned in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena," it added.
The visit comes after Putin recently invited the Chinese leader to come to the Russian capital.
Last month, China unveiled a peace plan for the Ukraine conflict that echoes Russian talking points, including blaming the West for the unprovoked invasion. The Chinese plan called for a cease-fire and peace talks among other provisions.
The West has dismissed the Chinese proposal, but Moscow welcomed it.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing also confirmed the trip, saying that Xi and Putin will discuss major international and regional issues during the visit.
Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing that the visit aims at further strengthening the trust between the two powers.
Shortly before the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Xi and Putin issued a common declaration in Beijing last February as the Russian leader was attending the Winter Olympics.
In the declaration, the two leaders said the "friendship between the two states has no limits, there are no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation."
China has since refused to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and criticized the sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow.
Western allies have accused China of mulling supplying weapons to Russia, and warned Beijing not to do so.
The Chinese president's last visit to Moscow took place in 2019. Putin and Xi met most recently in September at a regional security conference in Uzbekistan.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Court Upholds Conscript's Right To Alternative Service On Religious Grounds
A court in St. Petersburg has upheld the right of a soldier conscripted during Russia's war in Ukraine to perform alternative civil service, a rights group said. The group Voenniy Ombudsmen (Military Ombudsman) said the court ruled on March 16 that Pavel Mushumansky is entitled to perform alternative service on the grounds of his religious beliefs. Media reports said Mushumansky, an evangelical Christian, did alternative service in 2019 in place of his military service. He was called up under a mobilization order in September, but his request for a similar arrangement was rejected. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
UN Security Council Asks For Advice On Dealing With Afghan Taliban
The UN Security Council on March 16 asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide an independent assessment on how to deal with Afghanistan's Taliban-led government. The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution that requires Guterres to submit the report in mid-November. The Taliban has banned women and girls from attending high school and university and working for aid groups. Women are also not allowed to leave the home without a male relative and must cover their faces. The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
