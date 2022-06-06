News
Russia Announces Retaliatory Sanctions Against U.S. Officials, Business Leaders
Russia has imposed sanctions on 61 U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the heads of leading defense and media companies, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.
The ministry said the move was in response to the "ever-expanding U.S. sanctions on Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic businesses."
It said the individuals were the heads of leading military-industrial corporations, media platforms, rating agencies, and aircraft and shipbuilding companies, as well as individual U.S. State Department officials "associated with spreading false stories about 'malicious' Russian cyberattacks."
In addition to Yellen, the list includes U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield and Budget Director Shalanda Young.
It also designates James O'Brien, head of the State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination.
Among the business leaders targeted are Edward Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines, and New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher.
The sanctions ban those named from entering Russia.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
Father Claims Dissident Son Missing Since May 30 Abducted by Iranian Agents
The family of an Iranian dissident journalist says their son has been missing since the end of last month and is likely to have been abducted by Iranian agents in Turkey, where he had taken refuge.
The Daily Sabah newspaper reported on June 5 that the father of Mohammad Bagher Moradi, an opposition journalist who fled to Turkey nine years ago, believes his son has been abducted by Iranian agents after he went missing on May 30 in Ankara.
According to the newspaper, Moradi left his home in the Turkish capital to buy bread and never returned, while his mobile phone no longer works.
In addition, Moradi's car was found abandoned and his Twitter account has not been active since May 30.
Another Turkish daily, Hurriyet, reported that Moradi's family had filed a criminal complaint over their son's disappearance and told the local prosecutor's office that they suspected he had been abducted.
Hossein Moradi says his son has been wanted by Iranian intelligence for some time.
Turkey, which lies on Iran's western border, is one of the main destinations for Iranians fleeing the country. It has also become a prime hunting ground for dissidents by Iranian intelligence, or those who work for Tehran's security agencies.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
U.S. Charges Russian Oligarch Abramovich With Exporting Planes In Violation Of Sanctions
U.S. authorities have charged Russian businessman Roman Abramovich with exporting two planes without a license as required under U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on June 6 that Abramovich named his Russian children the beneficiaries of the shell entities that own the two aircraft -- a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER executive jet. But Abramovich in fact continued to control them, it said.
The U.S. Justice Department moved to seize the two planes, which the department said had been flown into Russian territory earlier this year in violation of U.S. export controls.
A federal magistrate judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of the Boeing jet, which has undergone a lavish customization bringing its estimated value to $350 million, and the Gulfstream, which has an estimated value of $60 million.
An FBI affidavit said the Gulfstream is believed to have been in Moscow since March 15. The Boeing jet is believed to be in Dubai following a round-trip flight on March 4 from Dubai to Moscow, the affidavit said.
A Justice Department official said that the planes were known as "tainted assets."
"We will take active steps to pursue seizure, and we'll keep an eye out to see if they move jurisdictions," said Andrew Adams, director of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force.
The charges come as U.S. authorities seek to pressure business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to convince Moscow to halt the war in Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden promised after Russia invaded Ukraine to pursue the "ill-gotten gains" of Russian oligarchs and elites.
Abramovich has not personally been placed under sanctions by the United States, but he has been by the British government and forced to sell London's Chelsea soccer club.
A consortium led by the part-owner of the professional baseball team in Los Angeles completed its purchase of the English club last week.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Russian Investigative Journalist Soldatov Added To Wanted List
Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, editor in chief of the website Agentura.ru, which focuses on the activities of Russia's secret services, says he has been added to the country's wanted list.
Soldatov wrote on Facebook on June 6 that he found his name in the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted people, adding that he found out that all his bank accounts in Russia had been frozen.
It is not clear what charges Soldatov may face, as the input in the ministry's registry says only that he "is wanted for violating an article of the Criminal Code."
"The probe was launched on March 17; it is presumably being investigated by the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee. The case number is just several digits different from the numbers of the cases launched against [journalists] Maikl Naki and Ruslan Leviyev," Soldatov wrote.
Last month, a court in Moscow issued arrest warrants for Naki and Leviyev, accusing them of distributing false information about the Russian military as Moscow's war against Ukraine continues.
Naki is a former journalist at Ekho Moskvy, a radio station known to be critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ekho Moskvy halted operations in March after the Prosecutor-General's Office said it was distributing what the authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Leviyev is the founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team, which investigates armed conflicts in Ukraine and other parts of the world. He is a frequent guest on Naki's YouTube channel.
Media across Russia have been instructed by the government that Moscow's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a "war" or an "invasion," and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation."
Since Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, Soldatov talked to different media, including RFE/RL, as an expert on the reactions of the Russian secret services to President Vladimir Putin's decisions concerning the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by Mediazona
Pensioners Protest Across Iran As Inflation, Sanctions Ravage Economy
Pensioners and retired government employees have staged protests in more than 16 cities across Iran to complain over their financial situation and pensions, which they say aren't enough to live on given the rising cost of living.
The protesters rallied in the capital, Tehran, as well as Karaj, Zanjan, Isfahan, Arak, Kerman, Rasht, Tabriz, Qazvin, and several other cities on June 6, calling for an increase to their pensions as the economy suffers in the face of U.S. sanctions over Iran's nuclear program.
Security forces detained several people and took them to an unknown location in several vans.
According to videos from the scene, demonstrators in Shiraz protested their living conditions by carrying empty tablecloths, while In Tabriz, protesters chanted "Death to Raisi," a reference to President Ebrahim Raisi, and "Death to a deceitful government."
Retirees and pensioners, along with teachers and workers, have repeatedly staged protests in recent years to protest their living conditions and the government's indifference to their demands.
Most of the protests have been met with security crackdowns.
Iran’s economy has been crushed by tough U.S. economic sanctions imposed by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has left at least 2 million Iranians jobless.
Iran's current official inflation rate is now about 45 percent.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Jailed Tajik Activist Gets Another Six Years In Prison On Fraud Charge
DUSHANBE -- A noted Tajik rights defender who was sentenced to nine years in prison in October 2021 on fraud charges that he has rejected has been handed an additional six years in prison.
The Somoni district court in Dushanbe sentenced Izzat Amon on June 6 after it found him guilty of stealing $17,000 from two plaintiffs through a fraud scheme. Amon's relatives have said the case is fabricated.
Amon led the Center for Tajiks in Moscow for many years before his Russian citizenship was taken away and he was forced to return to Dushanbe in March 2021 at the request of Tajik authorities, who accused him of financial fraud.
Amon's supporters and relatives dismissed the charges as politically motivated before he was convicted and sentenced in October.
Activists and rights groups say President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has used various levers of power to suppress rights groups and dissent.
Amon's nonprofit organization in Moscow helped Tajik migrant workers find jobs, obtain work and residency permits, and get legal advice.
Blocked In Russia, TV Dozhd Gets License In Neighboring Latvia
The popular Russian television station Dozhd, which was forced to suspend operations in March amid pressure linked to its coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, says it will resume operations from Latvia.
The chief of Latvia's National Council on Electronic Media (NEPLP), Ivar Abolins, said on June 6 that along with granting Dozhd TV a license, his agency also banned 80 Russian television channels from broadcasting in the country.
The decision will come into force on June 9. It was not clear when Dozhd would begin broadcasting from Latvia.
Dozhd's director-general and owner, Natalya Sindeyeva, said in early March that the online TV station had suspended its operations for an uncertain period of time due to "new conditions" inside Russia.
Sindeyeva's announcement came one day after Dozhd's chief editor, Tikhon Dzyadko, said that he and several other Dozhd journalists had left Russia, fearing for their safety.
Dozhd's website was blocked in Russia on March 1 after the Prosecutor-General's Office demanded it.
Russia has further tightened its grip on freedom of information following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 in order to maintain its narrative.
Media regulator Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country that Russia's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
The media watchdog has also blocked some social networks and websites of RFE/RL's Russian, Kazakh, Turkmen, and Tajik services, as well as Current Time, Voice of America, New Ties, Taiga.Info, DOXA, Deustche Welle, and other independent media outlets as well.
In the first few weeks of the war, several major international broadcasters suspended their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, German ARD and ZDF.
The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Bosnian Leaders For 'Undermining' Peace Accords
The United States has imposed sanctions on two leaders of Bosnia-Herzegovina, saying they have threatened the stability of the region by undermining the Dayton peace accords and democratic processes or institutions.
The two officials hit with sanctions on June 6 are Marinko Cavara, the president of the Bosniak-Croat Federation, and Alen Seranic, the minister of health and social welfare of the Bosnian Serb entity, the Republika Srpska, the Treasury Department said in a news release.
"Marinko Cavara and Alen Seranic have each sought to pursue ethno-nationalist and political agendas at the expense of the democratic institutions and citizens of Bosnia-Herzegovina," Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in the news release.
Cavara has refused to nominate judges to the federation's Constitutional Court, blocking the function of the court's Vital National Interest (VNI) panel, a body intended to address key issues raised by delegates in parliament.
"Through his inaction, Cavara has held hostage the function of the VNI panel to further his and his party's political interests," the news release said.
The Treasury Department said its sanctions against Seranic came after it expanded sanctions earlier this year on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who has led a campaign to strengthen a secessionist bid to withdraw from state-level institutions despite warnings from the West.
It said the sanctions against Seranic were designed to "further address this destabilizing behavior."
Seranic has led the implementation of a law on medicines and medical products that would establish a new medicines agency solely within the Republika Srpska.
"Seranic has publicly admitted that this law mirrors the functions of the state-level medicines agency, except that the agency it creates transfers authority from the state-level agency to a regulatory authority for medicines and medical products within the RS," the Treasury said.
A state-level institution that serves Republika Srpska and Bosnia already exists, and thus "the establishment of this new entity-level agency obstructs or threatens the implementation of the Dayton peace accords," the Treasury said.
The sanctions order freezes any U.S. property and assets held by the two men and bars U.S. persons from dealing with them.
With reporting by Reuters
- By Current Time
Russian Prosecutors Seek To Strip Anti-War Activist Of Citizenship
The Moscow region's prosecutor's office has started the process to strip an activist who has protested against the war in Ukraine of his Russian citizenship, even though he has lived almost his entire life in Russia and would be stateless if his passport is revoked.
Arshak Makichyan, a 28-year-old musician who is currently traveling in Germany, said in a video statement on Twitter on June 6 that he had lived in Russia for the past 27 years and accused the authorities of punishing him "for not being silent."
He obtained his citizenship in 2004.
Activists from the Pervoye Otdeleniye (First Unit) legal and human rights group said the prosecutors' move has been registered at the Shatura city court near Moscow, with a hearing scheduled for June 9.
"They want to take my only citizenship from me for my activities, for my demands to fight against global warming and my protests against the war [in Ukraine], for not being silent," Makichyan said in his video statement.
"I'm not going to keep quiet. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] is a war criminal and murderer, not the president of Russia. And I am Arshak, a citizen of Russia. I demand his resignation," he added, noting that he had "always considered himself Russian," had a Russian wife, and studied his entire life in the country.
Makichyan was a member of the international Fridays for Future ecological movement founded by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
He has been arrested by Russian police several times at unsanctioned rallies by environmentalists, and once was sentenced to six days in jail for taking part in such a protest.
After Russia launched its war against Ukraine in late February, he began to openly protest against the conflict.
First Unit, an open community of lawyers and human rights activists that helps those with court cases, says it is representing Makichyan.
"Presumably, his political views became a reason why the authorities are trying to deprive Makichyan of Russian citizenship," the group said on Twitter.
"The stated reason is that when obtaining citizenship in 2004, he allegedly provided false information to government agencies. We looked into the documents and are sure that this claim is unfounded and far-fetched," it added.
Kosovo Veterans, Police Clash At Parliament Amid Protest Over Pensions
Hundreds of war veterans have clashed with police in Pristina after they tried to break through barriers to enter Kosovo's National Assembly to demand an increase in pensions.
Police in riot gear shot tear gas to try to disperse the crowd on June 6 as lawmakers debated a proposal to hike the minimum monthly payment to 250 euros ($268) from the current 170 euros.
Police said two police officers and a civilian were injured in the clashes.
Faton Klinaku, the acting leader of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans' Organization, said the protest was necessary because lawmakers were trying to exclude the veterans from an increase laid out in minimum-wage legislation being considered.
A vote on the law failed to take place because there wasn't a quorum in the legislature.
Four Belarusian Journalists Go On Trial As Lukashenka's Crackdown Continues
MINSK -- Four journalists from the banned BelaPAN news agency have gone on trial in Minsk as the Belarusian government continues to crack down on independent media following mass protests sparked by a disputed presidential election in August 2020 that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The trial in Minsk of BelaPAN's former director, Dzmitry Navazhylau; his former deputy, Andrey Alyaksandrau; Editor In Chief Iryna Leushyna; and reporter Iryna Zlobina began behind closed doors on June 6.
Navazhylau is charged with tax evasion and the creation of an extremist group. Alyaksandrau faces the same charges and is also accused of high treason and the organization of illegal rallies.
Zlobina is charged with high treason and the organization of illegal rallies, while Leushyna is accused of creating an extremist group.
All four have rejected the charges. The case against them was launched last year after police searched BelaPAN's headquarters.
In late 2020, several BelaPAN journalists fled the country following another wave of searches by police of homes of independent journalists.
Lukashenka, 67 and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have been forced to flee the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
U.S. Ambassador To Moscow Sees Little Chance Of Improved Russia-U.S. Ties 'Anytime Soon'
U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan says Washington and Moscow are unlikely to see their relationship become more productive "anytime soon."
Relations between the two nations have worsened to near post-Cold War lows since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, for which the United States and European Union have slapped Russia with several rounds of crippling sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the invasion a turning point in Russian history, a revolt against the hegemony of the United States, which Putin says has humiliated Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
"I hesitate to make a prediction that Russia and the U.S. are never going to have a more productive relationship. What I can’t say is how long it is going to take. In the current atmosphere, it is not happening...not in my lifetime," Sullivan told the the TASS news agency in an interview on June 6, adding that "for the United States, President [Joe] Biden has made our position very clear: no business as usual with Russia."
"One of our standard talking points from both sides, from the Russian side too, was that we have reached a low-point in U.S.-Russia relations in the post-Cold War era," he emphasized.
Sullivan returned to Moscow in June 2021 after being recalled two months earlier when the United States and Russia announced tit-for-tat sanctions and diplomatic expulsions.
Sullivan said that despite the crisis in relations, Russia should not close the U.S. Embassy in Moscow as channels must remain open to ensure dialogue continues.
"We must preserve the ability to speak to each other," Sullivan stressed, adding that closing the embassies of the world’s two biggest nuclear nations "will be a mistake."
Based reporting by TASS
Lavrov Cancels Serbia Trip After Balkan Neighbors Refuse Clearance For Plane
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has been forced to cancel a trip to Serbia after some of its Balkan neighbors refused to open their airspace to the minister's plane over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"The unthinkable has happened," Lavrov, who has been placed under sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada, told an online news conference in Moscow on June 6 after the flight was canceled.
"This was a deprivation of a sovereign state of the right to carry out foreign policy," he added.
Russian officials have not named the specific countries that closed their airspace to Lavrov, but the Interfax news agency quoted a senior Foreign Ministry official as saying Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Montenegro -- all members of the NATO security alliance -- were the countries involved.
It was the second time Lavrov's travel schedule has been disrupted because of countries closing off airspace to him.
In late February, just days after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine, he was forced to cancel a trip to Geneva after Brussels closed EU airspace to him. North Macedonia and Montenegro both aspire to join the bloc.
Lavrov was expected to hold meetings with several high-ranking Serbian officials, including President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.
One of the main topics on the agenda was Russia energy supplies to Serbia. The two nations recently signed a three-year agreement on natural gas supplies. Moscow has cut supplies to some European countries who have refused to use a mechanism set up in Russia to pay for energy in rubles.
Even though Belgrade has condemned Russia's war against Ukraine, launched on February 24, it has not joined the EU and many Western allies in slapping sanctions on Russia and most of its leadership.
Moscow and Belgrade have long been close allies and Belgrade recently signed a new three-year contract to receive Russian natural gas.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Death Toll In Iranian Building Collapse Rises To 41
The death toll in the collapse of a high-rise building in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan has risen to 41, Iranian officials stated on June 6.
Ehsun Abbaspour, the governor of the city of Abadan, cited the new figure in an interview with the state news agency IRNA on June 6.
"Efforts are continuing to find other possible bodies under the rubble by the emergency crews present at the site," Abbaspour said.
Iranian officials have not said how many people are still considered missing in the accident.
Thirty-seven people were injured when the 10-story residential and commercial building collapsed.
Authorities have blamed the collapse of the building on local corruption and lax safety and say 13 people, including mayors and other officials, have so far been arrested for construction violations.
Protesters have been gathering at the scene of the disaster, denouncing officials and calling for accountability. The authorities have reportedly restricted Internet access in the area to prevent locals from sharing videos or communicating with one another.
President Ebrahim Raisi made a surprise visit to the city on June 3, offering his condolences to relatives of victims. Raisi vowed that the government would “deal with the offenders” and “monitor construction more closely” in the future.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei mentioned the incident in a speech on June 4, saying “those responsible must be brought to justice.”
Based on reporting by IRNA
Kazakhs Vote For Constitutional Changes Ending Nazarbaev's Grip On Country
Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission says voters in a weekend referendum were overwhelmingly in favor of proposed constitutional amendments aimed at decentralizing decision-making and stripping former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his "national leader" status.
The referendum on some 56 proposed changes to the constitution came after the country was rocked by deadly unrest in January that ended Nazarbaev's longtime grip on power.
"The referendum can be considered validated," Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov said on June 6, citing preliminary results that 77.18 percent voted in favor of the amendments. He said turnout was 68.06 percent.
In order to be adopted, more than 50 percent of voters in at least 12 of the country’s 17 regions must cast ballots in favor of the amendments.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said the referendum will shift the country from a “super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament.”
Nazarbaev handpicked Toqaev to be his successor after he resigned in 2019. The referendum was seen as an attempt by Toqaev, 69, to formalize Nazarbaev's "retirement" and ensure his departure from the political scene.
Nazarbaev, 81, voted in the capital, Nur-Sultan. He was seen in a short video dropping his ballot into the ballot box and leaving the polling station with a wave of his hand, but with no comment to reporters.
Government opponents had called on Toqaev to postpone the referendum, saying people had not been given enough time to study the proposals. Others said the voting should be canceled altogether.
Police in Almaty detained Kazakh activist Darkhan Sharipov, who protested against the referendum, which he said would only achieve "partial reforms, not political ones."
In some cities and districts in the Qaraghandy region, where an RFE/RL reporter visited polling stations and talked with people in the streets, not all residents understood exactly what they were voting for and what specifically would change in the Constitution.
In Prishakhtinsk, an area of Qaraghandy, some voters asked members of the commission to acquaint them with the amendments. Ksenia Sinitsyna, secretary of polling station 120, told RFE/RL that voters are provided with information, including in printed form, and their questions are answered.
Some voters took the printouts home to study them before returning to vote, Sinitsyna said.
The changes would bar the country’s president from being a member of a political party while holding office. Perhaps even more importantly, relatives of the president would not be allowed to hold any key positions in the public sector.
That measure is seen as an attempt to prevent the depth of nepotism that occurred under Nazarbaev.
The number of Senate members appointed by the president would be reduced from the current 15 to 10.
But the president would maintain the right to appoint the prime minister, the cabinet, the prosecutor-general, the security chief, the heads of the national bank, and the election commission, and other key posts.
The chief executive would also retain the power to appoint provincial governors and the mayors of cities, including the capital, despite widespread calls from public activists for governors and mayors to be elected by voters.
The right to appoint powerful regional governors is seen as an important political tool for the president as governors can be used to swing an election by controlling the voting process in the authoritarian country where international observers say free and fair elections are not held.
The one who stands to lose the most if the referendum is approved is Nazarbaev, who led Kazakhstan from 1990 until 2019 and enjoyed significant political sway as ex-president until the bloody nationwide unrest in January that left at least 238 people dead.
The revised constitution removes all references to Nazarbaev as "elbasy" (leader of the nation), which would cement his fall from grace that began with demands by anti-government protesters to end his family's grip on the country’s politics and riches.
The changes remove the lifelong immunity for Nazarbaev and his close relatives from prosecution that was guaranteed by the Law on the First President of Kazakhstan. However, they will still enjoy that privilege under the general law on ex-presidents.
The constitutional overhaul would reduce the number or lawmakers in the Mazhilis, or lower house of parliament, to 98 from the current 107 members.
The Senate would also lose its power to make new laws but would vote on bills passed by the Mazhilis and as well as vote to confirm nominations for prosecutor-general, security chief, and other key positions submitted by the president.
Many analysts have seen the referendum as a bid by Toqaev to prepare for the country’s next presidential election, scheduled for 2024.
A CIS observer mission -- comprising 144 representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan -- said the vote was held "in accordance with the law."
Some independent observers, however, reported irregularities, according to RFE/RL. In the western region, an observer reported that ballots were in the ballot box before the start of voting, and RFE/RL reporters were barred from reporting from some polling stations.
Some observers reported irregularities, according to RFE/RL. In the western region, an observer reported that ballots were in the ballot box before the start of voting, and RFE/RL reporters were barred from reporting from some polling stations.
Kazakhstan has been rated "not free" by the U.S.-based Freedom House NGO, which has said its "parliamentary and presidential elections are neither free nor fair, and major parties exhibit continued loyalty to the government."
Battle Rages Around Syevyerodonetsk As Russians Turn To 'Scorched-Earth' Policy
Ukrainian forces are fighting a "fierce" battle for the control of the eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, leaving thousands caught in the cross fire, with regional Governor Serhiy Hayday saying Russian forces have turned to "scorched-earth tactics."
Hayday said Russian shelling on June 6 was also targeting Syvevyerodonetsk's twin city of Lysychansk. He said Russia had devoted a "simply incredible" number of troops and equipment to bombarding the main access road to Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk, which runs between Bakhmut and Lysychansk.
Separately, the chief of Ukraine's military intelligence said fighting around Syevyerodonetsk now represented the "hottest" area of conflict in Ukraine.
General Kyrylo Budanov said Ukrainian forces were making progress against the Russians in the important eastern railway hub despite "a tenfold advantage of the enemy in artillery."
It was not possible to independently verify the claim.
Budanov "inspected the work of the Intelligence units in the city of Syevyerodonetsk," the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate said on its official Telegram channel.
Russian troops are now targeting Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, and have resumed their offensive near Svyatyhorsk, some 20 kilometers north of Slovyansk, suffering losses, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said.
Thousands of people have fled Slovyansk, a city with a prewar population of around 100,000, but some 30,000 are still inside.
British intelligence suggested on June 6 that the Russian troops' push toward Slovyansk is part of their attempted encirclement of Ukrainian forces.
Early on June 6, explosions were heard in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.
As the seesaw battle raged on for Syevyerodonetsk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the southeastern region of Zaporyzhzhya to thank them for their service and sacrifice, his office said on June 5.
"I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state," Zelenskiy told his forces in a statement. He also held a moment of silence for fallen troops.
Meanwhile, Britain said it would follow Washington and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine, defying warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin against supplying Kyiv with the advanced weapons.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the M270 multiple-launch rocket system will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia. No number was cited, but according to sources quoted by the BBC there will initially be three systems.
The United States announced last week it was also supplying a HIMARS rocket system that can fire rockets precisely to a distance of up to 80 kilometers.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he would provide the HIMARS system to Ukraine after being assured it would not be used to strike targets inside Russia.
The Ukrainians had requested the longer-range systems that can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away in order to be able to strike in the rear of Russian forces, but Washington was reluctant to provide them.
The British M270 multiple launch rocket system can fire 12 surface-to-surface missiles within a minute and can strike targets within 80 kilometers with pinpoint accuracy. However, the technical description of the M270 says that, depending on munitions used, it can reach targets as far away as 300 kilometers.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on June 5 that Moscow would strike new targets if Washington supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine.
Putin told Rossia-1 TV channel that if U.S. multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) were supplied to Ukraine, "we will draw appropriate conclusions from this and use our own weapons, of which we have enough, in order to strike at those facilities we are not targeting yet."
Delivering new arms to Kyiv would only "drag out the armed conflict for as long as possible," Putin said.
Explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on June 5, Ukrainian officials said.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 6 that the Russian Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles had struck rail infrastructure in Kyiv, and were "likely in an attempt disrupt the supply of Western military equipment to frontline Ukrainian units."
On the battle front, Ukraine's military said late on June 5 that a senior Kremlin-backed separatist commander had been killed in battle.
The news was first broken by Russian state media journalist Aleksandr Sladkov on June 5, who did not say precisely when and where Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed.
The Strategic Communications Administration of Ukrainian military said late on June 5 that Kutuzov had been "officially denazified and demilitarized" -- a mocking reference to Putin's declared goal of "denazifying and demilitarizing" Ukraine -- while leading an attack on a village near the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region.
Several Russian generals have been killed since the February 24 start of the invasion, though Moscow has only officially confirmed the death of four. Ukraine at one point claimed that as many as seven had been killed in the conflict, only for two of them to later turn up alive.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, AFP, and AP
Loss To Wales Denies Ukraine's Dream Of Competing In 2022 World Cup
Wales spoiled Ukraine's hopes of playing in the World Cup later this year by defeating the Ukrainian side 1-0 in a qualifying match in Cardiff.
Despite dominating the match while carrying the hopes a country devastated by a war launched more than three months ago by Russia, Ukraine lost its chance to take the dream to the World Cup by the slimmest of margins.
"I think we did everything we could, but I really want the people in Ukraine to remember our team, our efforts," said coach Oleksandr Petrakov said. "I want to say sorry we didn't score, but this is sport."
The single goal that decided the contest came in the 34th minute when Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko tried to head a free kick by Gareth Bale to safety and succeeded only in deflecting the ball past Ukrainian goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan for an own-goal.
Asked what he had said to Yarmolenko after the match, Petrakov said he had simply thanked him and all the players.
"I can only say thank you for everything he did for the team," he said. "I do not have any criticism to any of the players in the team."
The goalkeeping performance from Wayne Hennessey, who made nine saves, sealed the win for Wales.
"We gave everything today, we left everything on the pitch," said Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko. "The keeper from Wales did an unbelievable job. He's definitely man of the match with his incredible saves."
Ukraine had dreamed of qualifying for the World Cup and lifting the spirits of the country despite half the team having not played competitive club football since the Russian invasion began.
There were many gestures in Cardiff City Stadium acknowledging Ukraine's struggle before and after the match. The Ukrainian national anthem was applauded by all sides before the game, which about 2,000 supporters of Ukraine attended, and the Welsh players saluted the Ukrainian fans before taking their lap of honor.
Wales, whose only previous World Cup appearance was in 1958, will join England, Iran, and the United States in Group B when the World Cup begins in November in Qatar.
FIFA, the world governing body for international soccer, has barred Russia from playing in the tournament.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Threatens To Strike New Targets Over Western Arms For Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to "strike at those targets that we have not yet been hitting" in Ukraine if the West provides Kyiv with longer-range weaponry.
In excerpts of an interview for Rossia-1 state television broadcast on June 5, Putin said the "fuss" around providing Western weaponry to Ukraine was a ploy to draw out the conflict.
Putin did not specify what new targets Russia might strike.
Russia launched its unprovoked war on Ukraine on February 24. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in the more than 100 days of fighting since then.
Russia has not released much information about its losses during the conflict, but Western and Ukrainian analysts have said they have been far greater than Moscow originally anticipated.
Ukraine has been seeking advanced multiple-rocket launch systems such as the M270 and the M142 HIMARS in order to be able to strike in the rear of Russian forces.
U.S. President Joe Biden said last week that he would provide the HIMARS system to Ukraine after being assured it would not be used to strike targets inside Russia.
Spain's El Pais newspaper reported on June 5 that Madrid plans to supply anti-aircraft missiles and Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. Madrid plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of the weapons at a base in Latvia, where Spain has already deployed 500 troops.
Putin said the new weaponry for Ukraine was intended "to make up for the losses" of Ukrainian equipment and would not "change anything in essence."
"This is nothing new," he said.
In an excerpt from the same interview released on June 4, Putin said Russian air-defense systems had been destroying Ukrainian drones and "cracking them like nuts."
In a guest essay in The New York Times on May 31, U.S. President Joe Biden wrote that his administration had agreed to provide Ukrainian forces "with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."
However, he added that the United States was "not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders."
The United States has hesitated to turn over such heavy artillery amid concerns it could provoke Russia, analysts said.
Some analysts say the administration's internal debate on weapons supplies has lost precious time for Ukraine. "All of our decisions have been late," Ben Hodges, a former commander of the U.S. Army Europe, told RFE/RL.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Kazakh Exit Polls Indicate More Than 70 Percent Voted For Constitutional Overhaul
Exit polls indicate that more than 70 percent of Kazakh voters who participated in a constitutional referendum on June 5 favored the changes it proposed.
The Institute for Comprehensive Social Research said its poll indicated the amendments were approved by 76.7 percent of voters, while the research institute Kogamdyk piki said that according to its exit poll 74.8 percent were in favor.
The Eurasian Monitoring Center for Analytical Research reported that 76.7 percent voted in favor of the amendments.
Officials said after polls closed across the country that turnout was 68 percent. The figure does not take into account votes cast by Kazakhs abroad.
In order to be adopted, more than 50 percent of voters in at least 12 of the country's 17 regions must cast ballots in favor of the amendments.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has said the referendum will shift the country from a "super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament."
The referendum on some 56 proposed changes to the constitution came after the country was rocked by deadly unrest in January that ended the longtime grip on power of the Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Nazarbaev handpicked Toqaev to be his successor after he resigned in 2019. The referendum was seen as an attempt by Toqaev, 69, to formalize Nazarbaev's "retirement" and ensure his departure from the political scene.
Nazarbaev, 81, voted in the capital, Nur-Sultan. He was seen in a short video dropping his ballot into the ballot box and leaving the polling station with a wave of his hand, but with no comment to reporters.
Government opponents had called on Toqaev to postpone the referendum, saying people had not been given enough time to study the proposals. Others said the voting should be canceled altogether.
WATCH: Opposition activists chanted slogans at a polling station in Almaty. Supporters of the unregistered, opposition Democratic Party demonstrated while casting ballots, calling for the release of detained party leader Zhanbolat Mamai.
Police in Almaty detained Kazakh activist Darkhan Sharipov, who protested against the referendum, which he said would only achieve "partial reforms, not political ones."
In some cities and districts in the Qaraghandy region, where an RFE/RL reporter visited polling stations and talked with people in the streets, not all of the residents understood exactly what they were voting for and what specifically would change in the constitution.
In Prishakhtinsk, a suburb of Qaraghandy, some of the voters asked members of the commission to acquaint them with the amendments.
Ksenia Sinitsyna, secretary of polling station 120, told RFE/RL that voters were provided with information, including in printed form, and their questions were answered. Some voters took the printouts home to study them and then returned to vote, Sinitsyna said.
The changes would bar the country's president from being a member of a political party while holding office. Perhaps even more importantly, relatives of the president would not be allowed to hold any key positions in the public sector.
That measure is seen as an attempt to prevent the incredible depth of nepotism that occurred under Nazarbaev.
The number of Senate members appointed by the president would be reduced from the current 15 to 10.
But the president would maintain the right to appoint the prime minister, the cabinet members, the prosecutor-general, the security chief, the heads of the National Bank, and the Central Election Commission along with several other key posts.
The chief executive would also retain the power to appoint provincial governors and the mayors of cities, including the capital, despite widespread calls from public activists for governors and mayors to be elected by voters.
The right to appoint powerful regional governors is seen as an important political tool for the president, as governors can be used to swing an election by controlling the voting process in the authoritarian country where international observers say free and fair elections are not held.
The one who stands to lose the most if the referendum is approved is Nazarbaev, who led Kazakhstan from 1990 until 2019 and enjoyed significant political sway as ex-president until the bloody nationwide unrest in January that left at least 238 people dead.
The revised constitution removes all references to Nazarbaev as "elbasy" (leader of the nation), which would cement his fall from grace that began with demands by anti-government protesters to end his family's grip on the country's politics and riches.
Nazarbaev and his close relatives would also lose their lifelong immunity from prosecution if the referendum is approved.
The constitutional overhaul would reduce the number or lawmakers in the Mazhilis, or lower house of parliament, to 98 from the current 107 members.
The Senate would also lose its power to make new laws but would vote on bills passed by the Mazhilis and as well as vote to confirm nominations for prosecutor-general, security chief, and other key positions submitted by the president.
Many analysts have seen the referendum as a bid by Toqaev to prepare for the next presidential election, scheduled for 2024.
Some observers reported irregularities, according to RFE/RL. In the western region, an observer reported that ballots were in the ballot box before the start of voting, and RFE/RL reporters were barred from reporting from some polling stations.
Kazakhstan has been rated "not free" by the U.S.-based NGO Freedom House, which has said its "parliamentary and presidential elections are neither free nor fair, and major parties exhibit continued loyalty to the government."
Chechens Involved In Group Sex Video That Went Viral Have Been Killed, Says Police Source
Three Chechens who were filmed taking part in group sex early this year have been killed, a local police source told Caucasus.Realities.
The video featuring two men and two women went viral and allegedly angered the leadership of Russia's tightly controlled, predominantly Muslim, republic of Chechnya.
All four participants were arrested at the request of the government, but one woman -- who was not Chechen -- was eventually let go.
The other three were buried two weeks ago in another town, the local police source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak. The officer said they were killed but did not know the exact cause of death.
The local government has declined to comment.
Under the leadership of strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya has persecuted sexual minorities, sparking international outrage.
Chechen police have not only tortured members of the gay community, demanding they identify other LGBT people, but have killed several of them, according to human rights groups.
Russia Cancels Orchestra Concert Led By Conductor Critical Of War In Ukraine
A Russian philharmonic has canceled a concert led by a conductor critical of the war in Ukraine, citing “health” issues, local media reported.
Vasily Sinaisky, who posted a statement on February 28 calling the war “vile,” was scheduled to lead the St. Petersburg Academic Philarmonic in concert on June 4.
The philharmonic faced calls to cancel the concert on account of Sinaisky’s vocal opposition to the war, RBC reported.
There was no immediate comment from Sinaisky.
In his February 28 statement, Sinaisky criticized musicians in Russia for not voicing their opinions of the war.
The conductor, whose maternal grandfather was Ukrainian, said he spent of a lot of his time in childhood in the Kyiv region and “even then … could sense the love of Ukrainians for their motherland, how they endeavored to do everything for it to flourish.”
He said truth was “not on the side” of Russia in this war.
“Those who started all this would benefit from listening to the Ukrainian national anthem. What a pure, powerful, and bright melody, which shows so well the character of this nation,” he said.
Sinaisky, who is 75, was the music director and chief conductor at the Bolshoi, Russia’s leading theater, from 2010 to 2013, when he resigned unexpectedly.
He is currently the chief conductor of the Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra in the Czech Republic.
U.S. Court Sentences Uzbek Citizen To 15 Years In Prison For Supporting Islamic State
A U.S. federal court on June 3 sentenced a citizen of Uzbekistan living in New York to 15 years in prison for supporting the Islamic State extremist group (IS), a designated terrorist organization.
Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, was convicted in September 2019 on two charges of conspiring to and attempting to provide material support to IS following a one-week trial.
He is the latest member of a group of conspirators to be sentenced to more than a decade-long prison term.
In 2015 Kasimov provided money – both his own and cash collected from others – to Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov, who planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of IS.
Kasimov, who lived in Brooklyn, drove to nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport in February of that year to meet Saidakhmetov and hand him $1,600 in cash on behalf of himself, co-conspirator Abror Habibov and others.
U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York said the long sentence “demonstrates the significant consequences for those who help terrorist groups, including by facilitating travel of others to join [IS].”
Co-defendants Juraboev and Saidakahmetov were each sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, while co-defendant Azizjon Rakhmatov was sentenced to 12.5 years’ imprisonment.
Habibov and co-defendant Akmal Zakirov are awaiting sentencing.
A seventh co-conspirator, Dilshod Khusanov, who was charged in a separate indictment, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.
Suspect In Litvinenko Poisoning Dies After Reportedly Contracting COVID-19 In Moscow
Businessman and ex-KGB agent Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning Kremlin critic Aleksandr Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died after contracting COVID-19 in Moscow, Russian state media reported on June 4.
He was 57.
Andrei Lugovoi, a member of the lower house of Russian parliament who had served in the KGB with Kovtun and was also accused in the case, confirmed the news of Kovtun’s death.
“My close and loyal friend Dmitry Kovtun has suddenly died following a grave illness linked to a coronavirus infection," Lugovoi said in a statement.
The TASS news agency said he had died in a Moscow hospital.
Britain says Litvinenko, a naturalized British citizen, died weeks after drinking tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London's Millennium Hotel, where he met Kovtun and Lugovoi.
A former Russian intelligence officer, Litvinenko had become an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He accused Russian security agencies of blowing up buildings in Moscow and others cities in August and September 1999 -- just weeks after Putin was plucked from obscurity to be prime minister -- to justify a new war in Chechnya, and to help bolster Putin’s credibility as a law-and-order leader.
British investigators said they found traces of polonium at sites where Kovtun and Lugovoi had been in the English capital, including in offices, hotels, planes, and a football stadium.
Both men deny any involvement in Litvinenko's death, and Russia refused to extradite them to face trial.
However, Kovtun reportedly suffered a severe health breakdown from radiation exposure in December 2006, according to Russian media reports. Some reports at the time said he slipped into a coma and was experiencing major-organ failure.
It is unclear what, if any, role that radiation exposure may have played in his ability to fight COVID-19. It is also unclear whether he was vaccinated.
People with preexisting medical conditions and older people have a greater chance of dying from complications caused by COVID-19, data shows.
John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, told RFE/RL that, while significant radiation damage would weaken an individual’s immune system, it would be hard to establish cause and effect in Kovtun's case.
He noted that Kovtun was in the age range where the risks posed by contracting COVID becomes significant.
"Nonetheless, suffering radiation damage is pretty likely to be problematic for dealing with COVID," Moore said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Forces Recapture Territory In Syevyerodonetsk, Regional Official Says
Ukraine said on June 4 that its forces had recaptured 20 percent of the territory they had lost in the city of Syevyerodonetsk, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas region, and could hold it for up to two weeks, when more Western artillery is expected to arrive.
Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions inside Syevyerodonetsk and were pushing back Russian troops in several locations.
"As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions,” Hayday said. He described the situation in the region as “extremely difficult” with Russia using all its available forces to capture the industrial city.
“Fighting is now concentrated in Syevyerodonetsk because, as we understand it, the Russian army is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction,” he said on June 4.
Hayday said Russian forces were blowing up bridges across the Severskiy Donets river to prevent Ukraine from bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in Syevyerodonetsk.
Hayday's claim of Ukrainian advances could not immediately be verified. Ukraine’s military said Russia has reinforced its troops and used artillery to conduct "assault operations” in the city, which has been bombarded by Moscow's forces for weeks.
"The enemy is undertaking attacks on the city of Syevyerodonetsk with artillery support, it has strengthened its troops with the mobile reserves of the Second Army Corps, the fighting in the city continues," the Ukrainian military said on June 4.
But it added that Russian forces had retreated after failed attempts to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut and cut off access to Syevyerodonetsk.
British intelligence estimates that Russia now controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine and is likely to get full control of the region in the next two weeks.
In neighboring Donetsk region, fierce fighting continued as well with several missiles striking Donetsk city late on June 4.
In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, a missile hit an agricultural storage unit, wounding two people in the morning on June 4, the regional administration's spokesman wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine announced on June 4 that four foreigners fighting for Kyiv had been killed in battle.
Russia has stepped up its offensive to take further ground in areas where Moscow-backed separatists already have a foothold as Western nations rush to get weapons to Ukraine, which lacks the firepower of Russia.
The United States earlier this week approved another $700 million in military aid for Ukraine, including four powerful rocket systems that can destroy heavy artillery as far away as 70 kilometers.
Ukraine said on June 4 that self-propelled Norwegian howitzers have now been deployed to the front lines.
In an interview with state media on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his army has been "cracking" Western armaments like "nuts."
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and one of Putin's closest allies, warned the same day that Moscow could target western cities if Ukraine uses rocket systems supplied by the United States to carry out strikes on Russian territory.
The Biden administration said June 1 that it received assurances from Ukraine that it would not use the new U.S. rocket systems to target Russian territory. The administration said it could send additional rocket systems as needed.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on June 4 that Western countries will discuss further aid to Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on June 15.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its regular updates that Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region, with Russian aircraft conducting strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.
The ministry said on June 4 that Russia increased its use of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery attacks to bring its firepower to bear as its operational focus has switched to the Donbas.
"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," it said.
But the bulletin cautioned that Russia's recent tactical successes have come at a significant cost in terms of resources, and that trend will likely continue.
Ukraine will soon receive additional anti-aircraft weapons systems from the West to help it combat Russia's dominance of the skies, a key factor in its recent gains. Germany earlier this week promised to send air-defense systems in the coming weeks.
Tens of thousands have been killed in Ukraine, more than 14 million have fled their homes, and the global economy has been disrupted by Russia’s unprovoked war, which marked its 100th day on June 3.
With reporting by Reuters, Kyiv Independent, and dpa
