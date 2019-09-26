Russia Says 56 Injured In Rough Plane Landing In Siberia

Russia said 56 people were injured when a Boeing plane made a rough landing in the western Siberian city of



One person has been hospitalized while the others were all sent home after receiving medical attention, Russian media reported on September 26.



The Boeing 767-300 plane took off from Vietnam on September 25 carrying more than 330 passengers. It experienced smoke in the right landing gear as it landed in Barnaul that evening.





Channel Five, a St. Petersburg-based television station, posted a video online that it says is the Boeing that made the rough landing. Several emergency vehicles can be seen around the plane, including one spraying liquid on the plane.



Barnaul emergency workers earlier in the day underwent training on evacuating a plane, Channel 5 reported.

Based on reporting by RIA, Interfax, and Channel 5