Russia Says It Foiled Islamic State Attacks In Moscow Region

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has broken up a cell of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group that was planning "acts of sabotage and terror" in the Moscow region.

Security officers detained a member of the cell, described as “a citizen of a Central Asian country,” in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow, the FSB said in a statement on November 25.

A homemade bomb was also seized during the investigation, which the FSB said is continuing.

"The cell's other goals were to recruit new members to the Islamic State's ranks and financially support terrorism," according to the statement.

Russia's Supreme Court labeled the IS group as terrorist and banned it in December 2014.

