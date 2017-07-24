Russia Says Military Police Deployed To Monitor Syria Cease-Fire

A top Russian military official says military police have deployed to the eastern suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus where they will monitor a cease-fire in the safe zone there.



Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi told reporters July 24 that that Russian soldiers set up two check-points and four monitoring posts in the eastern Ghouta district.



It wasn't immediately clear how many soldiers had been sent to the area. Russia has had a sizable contingent of air force units and supporting troops operating out of an airbase in the coastal province of Latakia.



The zone is one of four proposed in a plan approved by Russia, Iran, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Turkey.



Under the Russian plan, Assad's air force would halt flights over designated areas across the country.



The ministry also said talks on creating a new deescalation zone in Idlib province were continuing.







Based on reporting by Reuters, AP