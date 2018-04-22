Russia Says Nine Terror Suspects Killed In Daghestan

Russia says nine insurgents in the volatile Daghestan region who allegedly were planning acts of terrorism during public holidays in May have been killed by police.

Russia's Counterterrorism Committee said on its website on April 21 that it had received information that militants who planned to carry out an attack early next month were hiding in Derbent, the second-biggest city of the Muslim-majority republic of Daghestan in the south of the country.

The committee said officers found two separate groups of suspects in Derbent and ordered them to surrender. It says the suspects refused and died in subsequent gunfire on April 21.

Daghestan has seen a number of attacks in recent years, with several assaults against police claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.

Also on April 21, Russia's Federal Security Service said its officers killed a suspected Islamic State group supporter who allegedly planned terrorist acts in the neighboring Stavropol region.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP and AFP