Russian Security Forces Raid Home Of Navalny Lawyer Sobol

Security video shows Russian officers taping over a camera before pounding on the door of Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer for Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. Sobol also shared footage of her reaction as she waited inside with her husband and child before the officers took her in for questioning on December 25. Authorities opened a criminal case against Sobol for trespassing after she rang the doorbell of a Federal Security Agency (FSB) agent who has been implicated in the poisoning of Navalny with a deadly toxin. (YouTube/NavalnyLive)