Two Russian Cybersecurity Figures Convicted Of Treason, Sentenced To Long Prison Terms

A Russian military court has convicted a former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer and an expert at the cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab of treason and handed them long prison terms in a case that is reportedly linked to the United States.



The Moscow regional military court on February 26 convicted former FSB officer Sergei Mikhailov and Ruslan Stoyanov, chief of the computer incidents investigation team at Kaspersky Lab, of passing secret information to foreign intelligence agencies.



Mikhailov was sentenced to 22 years in prison and Stoyanov to 14 years, Russian news agencies reported.



Russian media reports have said that investigators accused the two of selling confidential documents to the FBI.



Reports have said the documents were files from a Russian investigation into the former head of payment services company Chronopay, Pavel Vrublevsky, who is accused in the United States for alleged cybercrimes.



Mikhailov was arrested in December 2016 and Stoyanov was detained in January 2017.



The Kremlin dismissed suggestions of links between the case and alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



The trial was held behind closed doors.

With reporting by Reuters, TASS, Interfax, Meduza, and Bloomberg