Dozens Injured In Massive Explosion At Optical Plant Outside Moscow

At least 43 people were injured, with six in intensive care, in an explosion on August 9 at an optical plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad, about 70 kilometers outside Moscow. According to Russian news agencies, the blast happened where pyrotechnics were being kept and destroyed a 1,600-square-meter warehouse. The complex also houses the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant, which produces optical equipment for industrial and health-care applications as well as night vision and other devices for the Russian military and security forces. Videos of the blast posted on social media show shattered windows and a huge mushroom cloud billowing into the air.