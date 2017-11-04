Russia Set To Mark People's Unity Day On November 4

Russia is set to mark People's Unity Day on November 4 and the centennial of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution on November 7.

Ahead of the weekend celebrations, Russian authorities on November 3 said they had detained several backers of a self-exiled Kremlin critic in the Moscow area, claiming they were plotting to trigger riots by attacking government buildings and police during the politically charged holiday.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said the suspects are members of a "conspiratorial cell" of Artpodgotovka (Artillery Bombardment), a movement established by outspoken opposition activist Vyacheslav Maltsev.

Maltsev, who has described himself as a nationalist and anarchist, has said on YouTube that Russia is up for a "revolution" this weekend.

Russia's TASS newes agency quoted officials as saying that more than 90,000 security personnel will be on duty for some 2,000 Unity Day events across the country.

Nationalists traditionally hold rallies on November 4, while Russians nostalgic for the Soviet Union, such as the Communists, celebrate on November 7.

National Unity Day, a public holiday, was established by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2005 to celebrate a Russian victory over Polish forces in 1612 and to replace Communist-era celebrations of the revolution anniversary.

The Kremlin press service said Putin would attend this year’s festivities, beginning with a “flower-placing ceremony at the Red Square monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky, who are credited with leading Russian troops against the Poles in 1612.

Based on reporting by AP, TASS, RIA, and Interfax