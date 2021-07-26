Anti-Putin Shaman Ordered To Undergo Forced 'Treatment' In Psychiatric Clinic

YAKUTSK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Siberian region of Yakutia has confined to forced psychiatric treatment a shaman who was stopped by authorities several times in his attempts to march to Moscow by foot “to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.”

Aleksei Pryanishnikov, a lawyer for Aleksandr Gabyshev, told RFE/RL that the Yakutsk city court ruled on July 26 that Gabyshev poses an "extreme danger" to society and "needs to be forcibly treated in a specialized hospital under permanent supervision."

Pryanishnikov also said the term "treatment" is unclear, adding that patients subjected to such treatments can be locked up in psychiatric clinics for up to three years.

Pryanishnikov said he will appeal the ruling.

In March, the court found Gabyshev "mentally unfit" and ruled that he should be placed in a psychiatric clinic. The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and his supporters, who say it was an attempt to silence dissent.

In February, police launched a probe against Gabyshev, accusing him of a "violent act against a police officer" when he was forcibly taken from his home to a psychiatric clinic in late January.

Police said at the time that the incident between Gabyshev and a law enforcement officer took place on January 27, less than three weeks after the shaman had announced his plan to resume his trek to the Russian capital.

In April, Gabyshev's sister Kyaiyylana Zakharova told RFE/RL that her brother’s health had dramatically deteriorated, most likely due to unspecified injections he had received while in the psychiatric clinic.

Gabyshev first made headlines in March 2019 when he called Putin "evil" and announced that he had started a march to Moscow to drive the Russian president out of office.

He walked more than 2,000 kilometers, speaking with hundreds of Russians along the way.

As his notoriety rose, videos of his conversations with people were posted on social media and attracted millions of views.

In July 2019, when Gabyshev reached the city of Chita, he led a 700-strong rally under the slogan "Russia Without Putin."

At the time, Gabyshev said, "God told me that Putin is not human but a demon, and has ordered me to drive him out."

His march was halted when he was detained in the region of Buryatia later in September and placed in a psychiatric clinic in Yakutia for several months against his will.

His forced stay in a clinic was equated by many with the Soviet-era practice of muzzling dissent with the use of forced psychiatric treatment.

Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. During the Soviet era, the mystics were harshly repressed. But in isolated parts of Siberia, they are now regaining prominence.