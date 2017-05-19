Sharapova To Try To Qualify For Wimbledon, Won't Seek Wildcard

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova says she will not seek a wildcard for Wimbledon and will instead compete in the qualifying round for the prestigious tournament.

Sharapova, 30, said on her Facebook page on May 19 that the decision was made "because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return" from her 15-month ban for testing positive for the drug meldonium.

Wimbledon qualifying will begin on June 26 and the tournament opens on July 3 in London.

Sharapova, who won the Wimbledon title in 2004, returned from her ban on April 26, controversially relying on wildcards to get into tournaments because her world ranking points expired while she was banned.

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard said Sharapova was a "cheater" and should be banned for life for the doping.

Sharapova was not granted a wildcard for next month’s French Open and failed to earn a qualifying spot.

