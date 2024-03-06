News
Memorial Recognizes Russian Musician As Political Prisoner
The Memorial human rights group has recognized musician Eduard Sharlot, who was arrested in November 2023 on his return from Armenia, where he publicly protested against Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, as a political prisoner. Sharlot was initially arrested and handed 13 days in jail for "hooliganism." He was later placed in pretrial detention on charges of "rehabilitating Nazism," "insulting believers' feelings," and "publicly damaging an official document." The charges stem from a video Sharlot posted on Instagram in June showing him burning his Russian passport and condemning Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
More News
Kremlin Critic Gabbasov's Half-Brother On Trial For 'Terrorism'
Self-exiled Bashkir activist and Kremlin critic Ruslan Gabbasov said on March 6 that the trial of his half-brother, Rustam Fararitdinov, on terrorism charges will start on March 12. Fararitdinov, who was arrested in November, rejects the charges. Gabbasov, who currently resides in Lithuania, said earlier that investigators had openly told Fararitdinov that he was under arrest because of him. Gabbasov left Russia after the arrest in 2021 of Lilia Chanysheva, who led opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in the Bashkortostan region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Seven Indians Say Forced To Fight For Russia In Ukraine
Seven Indian citizens have issued a video saying they came to Russia as tourists in late December 2023 but were tricked by a Russian guide into traveling to Belarus, where they were arrested for being in the country without visas and deported to Russia, where they are being forced to fight for Russia in Ukraine. According to the men, they were forced to sign some documents without a translator present and ended up at a military training site. Last month, Indian authorities said they were trying to get back some 20 Indians who had been found to be in the Russian military. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Navalny's Widow Calls For Election Day Protest Across Russia That Her Husband Planned
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, has urged Russians to follow through on her late husband's plan to hold a mass protest on election day by flocking to polling stations across the country at noon to cast ballots against incumbent Vladimir Putin or to spoil them.
In a video posted on social media on March 6, Navalnaya said the turnout of tens of thousands of supporters for Navalny's funeral last week in Moscow bolstered her belief that his pro-democracy campaign would continue despite his death in an Arctic prison in February.
"We need to use the election day to show that we exist and there are many of us. We are real, living people, and we are against Putin. You need to come to the voting station on the same day and at the same time – March 17 at noon," Navalnaya said in the video.
Two weeks before his death under mysterious circumstances, Navalny had called on voters turn out en masse at noon on the voting days -- March 15-17 -- to form huge lines as a show of opposition during the presidential election.
Navalny, who announced the plan as he marked the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, said the idea behind the protest was to ensure the action was "completely legal and safe."
Given that turnout at noon is traditionally high, Navalny said the protest would make it "simply impossible" to identify those who vote against Putin, whom Navalny's family, supporters, and many Western leaders blame for the death of his most vocal critic.
"What to do next? The choice is yours. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You can ruin the ballot, you can write 'Navalny' in big letters on it. And even if you don't see the point in voting at all, you can just come and stand at the polling station, and then turn around and go home," Navalnaya said in the March 6 video.
Separately on March 6, Boris Nadezhdin, whom election officials refused to register as a candidate for the vote, announced what he called the recruitment of "observers" for the election.
The 60-year-old anti-war politician, who has openly criticized Putin and the war he launched two years ago against Ukraine, did not say how the recruitment will work as he has no right to organize a monitoring process since his candidacy was rejected by election officials over what they deemed were invalid signatures of support in his application.
After her husband's death, Navalnaya, who lives in exile in Germany, said she would continue his work.
Navalny's team has also made the same pledge, emphasizing that the opposition will continue its fight against corruption and Putin's power apparatus.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy.
The Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
Gasoline Depot In Russia's Kursk Region On Fire After Drone Attack, Governor Says
A gasoline-storage depot in Russia's western region of Kursk near the Ukrainian border caught fire after being hit by two Ukrainian drones on March 6, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties. Kyiv has not commented on the strike. The reservoir was located on the territory of the Mikhailov mining and processing integrated plant in the city of Zheleznogorsk, which is one of Russia's largest industrial facilities producing and enriching iron ore. In April 2023, the plant was hit by U.S. sanctions over Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Rejected Russian Candidate Nadezhdin Recruits Observers For Presidential Election
Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin, whom election officials refused to register as a candidate for this month's presidential election, announced on March 6 what he called the recruitment of "observers" for the vote. The 60-year-old anti-war politician did not say how the recruitment will be implemented, as given the rejection of his candidacy by the election officials he has no right to organize a monitoring process for the March 15-17 election. On March 4, the Appeals Board of Russia's Supreme Court upheld a Central Election Commission decision to bar Nadezhdin from being registered because of what it called invalid signatures of support in his application. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
3 Missing, At Least 15 Hospitalized After Explosion At Power Station In Siberia
The governor of Russia's Siberian region of Tyva, Vladislav Khovalyg, said on March 6 that an explosion caused a fire at a major power station in the city of Shagonar, adding that rescue teams were looking for three missing people. Local emergency officials say 15 people were hospitalized and 21 evacuated from the facility. Local authorities introduced a state of emergency in the Ulug-Khem district, where the incident cut off heating for some 4,000 residents. Temperatures in the remote region are around minus 25 degrees Celsius. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Pakistan's Bhutto, Hanged 44 Years Ago, Didn't Get A Fair Trial, Rules Top Court
Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled on March 6 that former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged 44 years ago after being convicted of murder, didn't get a fair trial. Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan People's Party now run by his grandson and former foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was hanged in 1979 after a trial under the military regime of late General Zia-ul-Haq. "We didn't find that the fair-trial and due-process requirements were met," Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said after a unanimous decision by a nine-member bench headed by him.
Moldovan Intelligence Chief Says Russia Plotting To Meddle In Elections, Sabotage Chisinau's EU Accession
The chief of Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) has warned that Russia is planning fresh actions to destabilize the country as it gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections and a crucial referendum on integration into the European Union.
Alexandru Musteata told a news conference on March 5 in Chisinau that the SIS has come into possession of "certain data" about actions planned for this year and the next one that would compromise Moldova's accession to the EU and bring it back under Russia's sphere of influence.
"The details point to strategies for 2024 and 2025 that involve supporting pro-Russian political actors with ties to the intelligence services, organized crime groups, and the Kremlin leadership," Musteata said.
The most important actor in perpetrating the destabilizing actions would be the group led by fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor, Musteata said.
Shor, who leads the Moscow-backed Shor Party, was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison last year on fraud and money-laundering charges in relation to the disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks.
The Shor Party has been banned, while Shor himself has fled to Israel.
Shor and his party have also been hit by sanctions by the EU, the United States, and Canada for allegedly attempting to destabilize the situation in Moldova and acting in the interests of Russia.
"We predict that attempts would be made to trigger several social and political crises, to spark clashes and to incite interethnic hatred that would lead to security crises in the Gagauz autonomy or the Transdniester region," Musteata said.
Semiautonomous Gagauzia is populated mainly by ethnic Turkish Gagauz, who speak Russian and have adopted Russian Orthodox Christianity.
Under pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who came to power after defeating Moscow-backed incumbent Igor Dodon in November 2020, Moldova took a firm European path while strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In 2022, Chisinau secured an invitation to open membership negotiations with the EU and is due to hold a yet-to-be-scheduled nationwide referendum this year on joining the 27-nation bloc.
Presidential and parliamentary elections are also scheduled later this year, and Sandu plans to run for a second term. Her PAS party has won more than 40 percent of the vote in local elections and is a frontrunner in parliamentary polls.
Reporters Without Borders Launches Russian-Language Satellite News Package
Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has launched a package of Russian-language satellite news channels that it said would provide independent journalism for Russian speakers. The Svoboda (Liberty) Satellite Package contains nine radio and TV channels, with content largely produced by journalists forced to leave Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It will be accessible to 4.5 million households in Russia and 800,000 in occupied Ukraine on Eutelsat's Hotbird satellite, RSF said in a March 5 statement. Channels include Current Time, the network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, Novaya gazeta Europe, Echo, and Moldova's TV8 channel, among others. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Battles Fresh Drone Wave As Russian Official Blames Oil Depot Fire On Kyiv Strike
Ukrainian and Russian forces traded drone attacks overnight that left thousands of people in western Ukraine without electricity and a gas storage depot at a Russian metal plant on fire.
Ukraine's air defenses shot down most of the drones launched by Russia in its latest wave of strikes at its territory on March 6, but the attack still left thousands of people without electricity hundreds of kilometers from the front line in the east, the military and regional officials said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Air defenses downed 38 out of the 42 drones launched by Russia at eight regions early on March 6, the General Staff of Ukraine's military reported.
"As a result of combat actions, 38 Shaheds were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskiy, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Vinnytsya, and Sumy regions," the military said in a statement, adding that information about potential casualties and damages would be updated during the day.
Russian troops in the occupied part of the eastern Donetsk region also launched five S-300 surface-to-air missiles at Ukrainian targets, the military said, without elaborating.
However, debris from six Russian drones downed in the western Khmelnitskiy region, some 800 kilometers away from the eastern battlefields, fell on a power substation, triggering a fire that interrupted the power supply to more than 14,000 people in the region, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported.
Although the fire had been largely extinguished later in the day, more than 2,500 people were still without power, the ministry said.
Farther east, Russian forces continued the indiscriminate shelling of civilian settlements near the front line in Donetsk, regional authorities said, killing at least one person on March 6.
In the village of Netaylovye, a 63-year-old man was wounded by Russian shelling and died on his way to the hospital, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
In Russia, a gasoline storage depot in Kursk region near the Ukrainian border caught fire after being hit by two Ukrainian drones, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.
The reservoir was located on the territory of the Mikhailov mining and processing integrated plant in the city of Zheleznogorsk, which is one of Russia's largest industrial facilities producing and enriching iron ore.
Kyiv has not officially commented on the strike, but an anonymous source from Ukraine's Main Directorate of Military Intelligence (HUR) was quoted by Reuters as saying it was responsible for the attack.
The strike would be the HUR's second success in as many days after Russian patrol vessel Sergei Kotov was reportedly sunk early on March 5 off the coast of Moscow-occupied Crimea by what the HUR said were high-tech Ukrainian sea drones.
Feodosia is located near the Kerch Strait, which links the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
With reporting by Reuters
Romania's Halep Cleared For Immediate Return After Doping Ban Cut
Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport on March 5, making the former world No. 1 eligible to return to competition immediately. Halep was initially banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations. But the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that her suspension should be reduced to nine months, a period she has already served. Now that the 32-year-old Romanian is eligible to compete, she could be granted a wild card to this year's French Open or Wimbledon.
- By AP
Russian Intelligence Chief Says Navalny Died Of Natural Causes
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin said on March 5 that opposition leader Aleksei Navalny died of natural causes, a statement that appeared to be an attempt to deflect international outrage over the death of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe. Naryshkin made the statement in an interview broadcast by Russian state television. He didn't name the cause of death. "Sooner or later, life ends and people die," he said. "Navalny died of natural causes." Many Western leaders said Putin was ultimately responsible for Navalny’s death on February 16 at a remote Arctic prison. The Kremlin rejects the accusation.
- By dpa
German Prosecutors File Charges Over Drone Parts Delivered To Russia
German prosecutors have charged two people with illegally delivering electronic parts for use in drones to Russia, accusing them of circumventing sanctions imposed on Moscow. The accused delivered components to a Russian company that produces military equipment, including the Orlan-10 drone, which has been used by Russian forces in Ukraine, the German Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said on March 5. The components in question are commonly used in this type of drone and are covered by the European Union's sanctions on Russia, it said. A higher court must now decide whether the case will go to trial.
Ukraine Never Asked For Foreign Troops, White House Says After Macron Urges Allies Not To Be 'Cowards'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has never asked for Western troops to fight Russia's full-scale invasion, the White House said on March 5 after French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated that he would not rule out the idea.
"President Zelenskiy isn't asking for that; he's just asking for the tools and capabilities. He's never asked for foreign troops to fight for his country," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Macron earlier on March 5 said he "fully stood behind" remarks last week in which he did not rule out the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, which sent a shockwave around Europe.
He also said Ukraine's allies should avoid looking cowardly in supporting the country.
"We are surely approaching a moment for Europe in which it will be necessary not to be cowards," Macron said on a visit to the Czech Republic. “And I believe that our two countries are aware of what is happening in Europe, that war has returned to our land."
He added that the threat has become unstoppable and is spreading "every day" to European countries.
"Is this or is it not our war? Can we look away in the belief that we can let things run their course?” Macron asked. “I don't believe so, and therefore I called for a strategic surge and I fully stand behind that," Macron said.
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief Sergei Naryshkin was quoted by state-run news agency RIA Novosti as saying Macron's comments show the irresponsibility of Europe's leaders and are moving the world to the brink of nuclear war.
Most European allies said they would not send troops to Ukraine after Macron said on February 26 that he would not rule out the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine.
French officials sought to clarify Macron’s remarks and tamp down criticism while insisting on the need to send a clear signal to Russia that it cannot win in Ukraine.
Any forces sent to Ukraine could be sent to back operations such as demining rather than fighting Russian forces, they said.
Germany's defense minister said Macron's quotes were not helpful.
"We don't need really…discussions about boots on the ground or having more courage or less courage," Boris Pistorius said at a press conference in Stockholm after meeting with his Swedish counterpart.
During his visit to Prague, Macron met with Czech President Petr Pavel, a former NATO general, who agreed that Ukraine's allies should seek "new ways" to help but said the West would not cross "the imaginary red line" by getting involved in combat operations.
“We agree that the only option for us is to continue supporting Ukraine,” Pavel said. “We’ve agreed that Europe has to play a bigger role in helping Ukraine.”
Pavel suggested NATO countries could for instance train Ukrainian soldiers in Ukraine, which he said would not be a violation of international rules.
The presidents also commented on Prague's plan to buy ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe.
Around 15 nations have voiced support for the plan to buy 500,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition and 300,000 122 mm shells worth about $1.5 billion. The Netherlands has already pledged to donate 100 million euros ($108.5 million).
Macron said France backed the plan but did not say how much it might contribute. France has long pushed for the EU to use European financing only for the European defense industry and opposed the idea of buying outside the bloc.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Bulgarian Government Resigns Under Power-Sharing Agreement But Parties Dispute Next Steps
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov has submitted his resignation to the National Assembly as part of a planned step with his party's governing coalition party that calls for the rotation of the office after nine months.
This press center of the Council of Ministers announced the resignation of Denkov and his government on March 5, nine months after Denkov's coalition government was approved by Bulgaria's parliament with the backing of the parliament's two biggest political groups -- the center-right GERB and Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB).
According to the plan agreed when GERB and PP-DB announced their agreement on the composition of the government, Denkov was to hold the post of prime minister for nine months and then hand the job to Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel.
"This is not a political game but keeping one's word, an expression of continuity, political fair play and respect for citizens," Denkov said in a statement. "I am now honoring the commitment that we assumed by the joint declaration on June 6, 2023."
Denkov's announcement came after GERB presented its draft coalition plan earlier on March 5 after weeks of disputes between the two political blocs. The main issues are who should take the position of foreign minister and whether there should be a change in regulators.
According to PP-DB, Denkov should become foreign minister, while GERB wants to hold on to the post. It proposed in its draft coalition plan that Gabriel maintain the position for the next nine months while simultaneously serving as prime minister. It also proposed more time between rotations -- 15 months instead of nine months.
Under the power-sharing arrangement agreed in June, all other ministers would remain in their posts, but since then the GERB has asked for some ministers to be replaced.
The PP-DB in February proposed a treaty under which the joint leadership agreement would remain intact but that would speed up anti-corruption reforms. But the GERB refused and proposed the draft coalition agreement. Both parties have threatened early elections if no agreement is reached. It would be the sixth round of elections in less than three years in the EU and NATO member country.
The redistribution of ministerial posts is supported by Delyan Peevski, a veteran lawmaker, who last month was elected co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.
Peevski, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain for alleged corruption, was elected co-president with Djevdet Chakarov, another veteran member of parliament and environment minister from 2005-09 when the Movement for Rights and Freedoms was in the governing coalition.
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms it is not in the governing coalition, but Peevski attends government majority meetings in parliament and the party votes with the ruling majority in the National Assembly.
The PP-DB's priority is changing people in regulatory bodies whose mandates have expired. GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms believe that this should come later.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungarian President Signs Sweden's Bid To Join NATO
Hungary's president on March 5 signed the law on Sweden's bid to join NATO, a final technical step before the Nordic country becomes the alliance's 32rd member. A statement on the presidential website said Tamas Sulyok “signed the decision taken by the National Assembly on February 26, 2024, regarding Sweden's membership in NATO." Sulyok signed the bill as his first action as the new president of Hungary. Sulyok became president earlier on March 5 following the resignation last month of Katalin Novak. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Prosecutors In North Macedonia Investigating Online Sales Of Fake Trump Merchandise
BELGRADE -- The organized crime and corruption division of the Prosecutor-General’s Office of North Macedonia has opened a preliminary investigation into online sales of fake debit cards and other items bearing the name and likeness of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The announcement on March 5 came one week after an investigation by RFE/RL traced the digital footprints of a Balkan hub of fraud and disinformation to pro-Trump Americans eager to see the former president win reelection in November and lured by the possibility to profit from it.
The investigation found that the cards and other items were part of a multimillion-dollar scam organized within closed chat groups for marketing that appeared online alongside real and bogus news items designed to appeal to conservative Americans.
The prosecutor's organized crime and corruption division said its investigation into the scam would be extensive.
"It is a very complex case, which includes a body of actions, and among other things, it is possible that international legal assistance will be involved," the organized crime and corruption division said, stressing that part of the preliminary investigation is related to an existing case that is already in the trial phase.
The RFE/RL investigation, published on February 26, discovered a group of people selling the fake products to American citizens who were told their purchases would be worth several times more than the funds invested if Trump returns to power.
The operation behind the sales was based in Veles, which has a population of just over 45,000. More than 100 political websites were believed to have been created there before the 2016 U.S. presidential election that Trump won, according to news reports. The websites shared fake news that favored Trump's policies.
In the more recent scheme, the most common offers were for fake debit cards with Trump's image, but the investigation by RFE/RL also found coins, tokens, and bills with Trump’s likeness for sale -- all completely worthless.
The fake cards sold for several thousand dollars each on hopes that if Trump were reelected their value would surge or they would be made into legal currency. Trump is currently the front-runner in the U.S. Republican party's race to become its nominee. Many voter surveys also indicate he would defeat U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in a repeat of the 2020 race that Trump lost.
Neither Trump nor any of his organizations appears to have any connection to the manufacturers of the debit cards and other items, the platforms used for the sales, or sellers.
The digital team from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service conducted its investigation by infiltrating the closed Telegram groups, finding 88 websites at which the products were sold. The network involved 69 individuals, two-thirds of them with digital trails placing them in Veles, the investigators found.
About one-third of the Telegram channels used by the sellers were deleted within days after RFE/RL published its investigation.
Tehran Tells Transgender People To Avoid 'Busy' Areas, Highlighting Difficulties Faced By LGBT Community
The Tehran City Council spokesman said that transgender people should congregate in only certain parts of Iran's capital, highlighting how many in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community are shunned.
Speaking at a press briefing on March 4, Alireza Nadali said transgender people should avoid areas such as the bustling Valiasr Intersection -- a focal point in Tehran for both its cultural significance and as a site of major public gatherings, including protests -- and instead meet up in "inclusive" areas.
"We're not sweeping the issue under the rug. There should be an inclusive space for them, just not in this busy area," Nadali said.
Most members of Iran's LGBT community are forced to hide their sexual orientation, often leading double lives due to fear of persecution by the hard-line leadership and a society that views them as diseased.
Nadali referred to transgender people as having "a special physical and psychological condition," further underscoring the institutional challenges faced by the LGBT community in Iran.
The comments come less than two months after a father admitted to murdering his 17-year-old son over what he called the teenager's "feminine" behavior and makeup. The father added that he felt publicly shamed and claimed, "everyone pointed fingers at us."
Violence against sexual minorities by family members is not uncommon in the Islamic republic, where senior officials often address them with derogatory terms, such as "inhuman" or "sick," fanning homophobic sentiment.
The Tehran City Council's moves to push transgender people to find certain areas to meet up aligns with broader efforts by the city and other government bodies to regulate public spaces and control social conduct.
Tehran recently erected barriers around the City Theater -- one of the areas transgender people should avoid, according to the City Council -- and has increased patrols by hijab enforcement officers in the area after more than a year of unrest sparked by Iranians' anger over a lack of freedoms and rights.
Despite the legality of sex-reassignment surgery in Iran -- a country that otherwise criminalizes same-sex relations with severe penalties including corporal punishment and death -- the official stance towards transgender individuals remains fraught with contradictions.
Authorities provide legal mechanisms for gender transition while simultaneously restricting the visibility and rights of transgender people in public life.
Meanwhile, religious leaders in Iran have issued varying fatwas regarding gender reassignment surgery -- while some clerics do not consider it haram, or forbidden -- creating an even more complex landscape for transgender rights and acceptance in the country.
According to a 2020 poll published by the 6rang advocacy group, 62 percent of LGBT members surveyed in Iran said that they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Nearly 30 percent complained of sexual violence, while 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence.
The pressure and persecution force many members of Iran's LGBT community to flee the country, while many others undergo sex-reassignment surgery (SRS). Iran is the only Islamic country where SRS is recognized.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Extreme Weather After Mild Winter Kills Dozens In Afghanistan And Pakistan
Heavy snowfall and rains have killed at least 80 people in Afghanistan and Pakistan as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc in both countries.
Deluges have flooded communities and forced residents to flee in recent days, while blizzards and landslides in mountainous areas have closed major highways.
The current spell of wet weather follows a long, dry winter marked by unusually low precipitation.
On March 5, Pakistan's newly elected prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, visited the southern coastal city of Gwadar, which was flooded after torrential rains began on February 28.
"Hundreds of houses were inundated with floodwater, which forced thousands to flee the city," said Aurangzeb Badini, a local administration official.
Badini added that the floods had killed five people and washed away or damaged more than 3,200 houses in Gwadar and the nearby towns of Jiwani and Pasni.
During his visit, Sharif distributed cash grants, tents, and food aid to Gwadar residents affected by the floods.
Some 1000 kilometers away in the mountainous northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, rain and snowfall killed at least 40 people and injured 62 more, according to the provincial rescue service.
"Most of the people were killed or injured because of collapsing houses," Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the rescue service, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
In neighboring Afghanistan, recent heavy snowfalls have led to the loss of 39 lives in different provinces, while scores more have been injured.
"The recent snow and rain have completely or partially destroyed 637 houses and killed over 14,000 livestock," said Janan Sayeq, a spokesman for the Taliban-led Disaster Management Ministry.
On March 4, Taliban rescue workers opened the high-altitude Salang tunnel, which connects northern Afghanistan to the capital, Kabul.
The two neighboring countries are some of the most vulnerable to climate change. They frequently face earthquakes, droughts, floods, landslides and other natural disasters.
Russian-Installed Police In Crimea Detain At Least Five Crimean Tatar Activists On Terrorism Charges
Russian-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea detained at least five Crimean Tatar activists on terrorism charges after searching their homes and the homes of several other Crimean Tatars on the Black Sea peninsula on March 5, the Crimean Solidarity human rights groups said. The wife of one of the activists said the officers looked for banned literature. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Activists Say Iranian Students Remain Under Pressure In Clampdown On Dissent
Student activists say Iran's judiciary has escalated its crackdown against dissent on campus after a student was summoned to commence a 15-year prison sentence, while another faces fresh charges, according to reports from human rights organizations.
Khabat Vaisi, a student at Payame Noor University in Marivan, was transferred to the western city's central prison to serve his term after being convicted by the Marivan Islamic Revolutionary Court of "propaganda against the system" and membership in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran. These charges followed his arrest and interrogation in late 2022.
Separately, Sheida Saberi, a student at the University of Shiraz, was indicted on charges including disturbing public order and peace, illegal assembly, and propaganda against the Islamic republic.
She posted an image on Instagram of the charges handed down by the seventh branch of the Public and Revolutionary Court of Yasuj against her.
Saberi was detained in September 2022 after she stood in the Haft-e Tir Square in Yasuj and cut her hair off as part of the Women, Freedom, Life protests that erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction.
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere within Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of the 22-year-old Amini.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Two Senior Russian Officers Over Alleged Crimes In Ukraine
The International Criminal Court said on March 5 that it issued arrest warrants for Sergey Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for alleged crimes committed in Ukraine from "at least" between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. The two are "allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian objects, the war crime of causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects, and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts," the ICC said. Koblyash, a lieutenant general, is commander of Russia's Long-Range Aviation of the Aerospace Force. Sokolov, an admiral, is the former commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Germany Says Participant's Error Led To Moscow Intercepting Call On Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said one participant on a high-level military call on Ukraine intercepted by Russia had mistakenly joined via a nonsecure line and German communications systems had not been compromised. Russia likely intercepted the discussion among senior German Air Force officials by chance via widespread surveillance, Pistorius added while presenting initial results of an investigation into the leak, which has embarrassed Germany and prompted questions about its intelligence security. Russian media last week published a recording of a meeting of the officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.
Tajik Ex-Police Officer Gets 19 Years In Prison For Kidnap And Murder
The Supreme Court of Tajikistan informed RFE/RL on March 5 that it sentenced last week former police Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda to 19 years in prison on a charge of kidnapping and murdering a university teacher. The court added that Yusufzoda's co-defendant and relative, Ismoiljon Shukurov, was handed a 12-year prison term on February 28 for assisting Yusufzoda in the abduction and for helping throw Ismoiljon Rahmonov, whose hands were bound, into a river last summer. Investigators say Yusufzoda's actions were motivated by jealousy as he suspected Rahmonov had an affair with his wife. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Kasparov Says Russia May Shed Some Territories If It Loses War In Ukraine2
Explosions Heard In City Of Kerch In Occupied Crimea; Bridge Connecting Peninsula To Russia Closed, Says Report3
Russia-China 5G, Satellite Cooperation Poses Risk For Ukraine, Report Warns4
Wider Europe Briefing: What Sweden Joining NATO Means For The Alliance5
'I Realize I May Never Come Back': Moldovan Mercenaries Join Russian Units In Ukraine6
Kyrgyzstan Seeks A Restart Of Uranium Mining, And A Russian-Built Nuclear Plant7
The Week In Russia: 'Sinking Into Darkness'8
Leaked Recording Of German Military Call On Taurus Missiles Is Part Of Putin's 'Information War,' Says Minister9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Russian Patrol Vessel 'Sunk' Off The Coast Of Occupied Crimea, Ukraine Military Claims
Subscribe