Shooter Kills At Least Four People In Village Southeast Of Moscow

Russian officials say at least four people were killed on June 10 by a shooter in the village to the southeast of Moscow.

Officials in Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry told the TASS news agency that the suspect was a man who began firing a hunting rifle from his house in the village of Kratovo in the Moscow region’s Ramensky district.

Authorities said National Guard fighters were deployed to try to storm the house after the man shot dead one person and wounded several others.

They said the suspect managed to escape from the house before security forces stormed inside.

Authorities said they found two dead bodies inside the man’s home.

The fourth victim was a woman who died after being taken to the Ramenskoye hospital.

At least two other shooting victims were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax

