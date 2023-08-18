News
Moscow Court Shuts Rights Center That Honors Nobel Peace Laureate Andrei Sakharov
The Moscow City Court has shut the Sakharov Center, a prominent human rights organization dedicated to upholding civil liberties in Russia, saying it illegally hosted events outside of the capital, released videos lacking a foreign agent label, and committed other administrative discrepancies. Established in 1996, the center honors Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov's legacy and advocates for human rights. Labeled a "foreign agent" in 2014, it was designated as an undesirable organization in January for its rights-defending initiatives and was removed from its headquarters in Moscow as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on civil society. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Arrests and Road Closures As Pashtun Protesters Try To Reach Islamabad
The head of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) says several members of the Pakistani human rights group have been detained as they attempted to reach the Supreme Court in Islamabad to demand that the state protects their rights and ensure their security.
PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen said police detained PTM members en route to a protest at Islamabad's Supreme Court on August 18, using road closures and obstacles to try and stop large conveys of protesters headed to the capital.
Despite challenges created by authorities, Pashteen said the PTM activists are continuing their journey and still plan to protest outside of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.
"Road closures, roadblocks, police violence, and attempted arrests. In the midst of all this, PTM youths are resisting and moving forward," Pashteen said noting that some protesters have reached Tarnool, about 18 kilometers from Islamabad.
Pakistan's Pashtun population, the second-largest ethnic group in the country of some 231 million people, has been bolstered by an influx of refugees from neighboring Afghanistan.
The PTM campaigns for the rights of Pakistan’s estimated 35 million Pashtuns, many of whom live along the border with Afghanistan where the military has conducted campaigns against the Pakistani Taliban..
The PTM has accused Pakistani authorities of systematic discrimination against Pashtuns and say that the ethnic group is discriminated against under the country's constitution.
The PTM has been calling for the removal of military checkpoints in tribal areas and an end to "enforced disappearances," in which suspects are detained by Pakistani security forces without due process.
Thousands of Pakistani Pashtuns have been killed and millions displaced by the Pakistani Army's campaigns since 2003.
Mass protests erupted in 2020 after Sardar Arif Wazir, one of the leaders of the PTM, was assassinated when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his car. Many claimed he was killed by state-backed militants in the South Waziristan tribal district.
Four Arrested After Soviet Army Monument Defaced In Sofia
A Soviet Army monument in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, was defaced by a group of soccer fans late on August 17. Four people were arrested on charges of vandalism, while the Russian Embassy voiced concerns about the act. City officials announced earlier in the day that a detailed plan to dismantle and move the monument, which has been vandalized before, had been submitted. Soviet monuments in several parts of Eastern Europe have been attacked or dismantled since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Young Children Interrogated By FSB Over Mother's Alleged Defamation Of Military
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has interrogated two children -- a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy -- while investigating a criminal case related to their mother's alleged defamation of the Russian military.
The Russian online journal Kholod reported on August 17 that the two children were summoned for questioning as part of the investigation into their mother, Lidia Prudovskaya, who has been charged with repeatedly "discrediting" the country's armed forces on social media.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The children were interrogated separately on July 31 in the presence of a psychologist and a social services representative for 15 minutes each. Prudovskaya was not permitted to be in attendance while her children were questioned, according to Kholod.
The charges against Prudovskaya, an attorney from the northwestern Arkhangelsk region, are related to 11 posts she allegedly made on VK, a Russian networking site that resembles Facebook. Prudovskaya's VK posts were reportedly only accessible to friends and included the text of criticisms of Russia's war in Ukraine made during a concert by the Russian popstar Zemfira.
Zemfira was quoted as saying that "Russia is destroying Ukraine and itself" and calling the war "absolutely senseless and cruel." She also said in her comments, believed to have been made during a concert in London in November 2022, that "right now, my country is destroying Ukraine and itself."
According to Prudovskaya's case file, philologist Natalia Khokhlova described Zemfira's comments as “distinguished by cruelty, heartlessness, and ruthlessness" and made without "reasonable grounds.”
Prudovskaya is also accused of posting comments made by Russian politician Leonid Gozman about Russian attacks on Kyiv. Gozman left Russia in September after serving two consecutive 15-day jail terms on charges of "equating" Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany.
Prudovskaya faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of the charges. Under Russian law, having children under the age of 14 can be considered grounds for delaying prison sentences.
Kyrgyz Government Signs Agreement With Controversial Chinese Investor
Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov signed agreements on August 16 during a visit to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region with the Chinese company Tebian Electric Apparatus (TBEA) for the construction of hydropower plants along the Sary-Jaz River and high-voltage powerlines in the country's northern regions. TBEA was involved in the modernization of the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant in 2014-17. A massive accident at the plant in January 2018 left Bishkek without heating for several days. Dozens of high-profile politicians were subsequently arrested for corruption in connection with the plant. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By dpa
First Ship To Use Ukraine's Black Sea Corridor Arrives In Istanbul
The first ship to use a temporary corridor to and from Ukraine's seaports entered Turkey's Bosporus Strait early on August 18, the state news agency Anadolu has reported. The Hong Kong-flagged container ship operated by a German firm left the Ukrainian part of the Black Sea on the evening of August 16, several hours after leaving the southern port of Odesa. The ship had been stuck there since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago. Kyiv set up the corridor after Russia last month terminated a UN-brokered deal to move grain exports out of blockaded Ukrainian ports. To read the original story by dpa, click here.
Pakistani Police Arrest Two Christians Accused Of Blasphemy
Police have arrested two Christians accused of blasphemy in eastern Pakistan, a spokesperson said on August 18, two days after a Muslim mob burned churches and houses in a Christian settlement, accusing the two men of desecrating the Koran. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan. Although no one has ever been executed, numerous accused people have been lynched by outraged mobs. The police said they have so far rounded up 128 people involved in the attack on the Christian community in Jaranwala in the industrial district of the city of Faisalabad on August 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Lithuania Closes Two Border Crossings With Belarus
Lithuania on August 18 closed two of its six border checkpoints with Belarus in a move it announced earlier this month citing the security risk posed by Russia's Wagner mercenary group. "Both Sumsko and Tvereciaus border checkpoints were shut at midnight," the spokeswoman of the border guard service, Lina Laurinaityte-Grigiene, told AFP. Officers laid road spikes at the closed checkpoints and will proceed to erect fences with barbed wire in the area on August 18, she added. Lithuania, a member of NATO's eastern flank, responded to escalating tensions between the neighbors, with Vilnius warning of provocations by Minsk. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Saudi Crown Prince Meets Iran's Foreign Minister As Relations Thaw
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Jeddah in the highest level talks since the countries reconciled after years of bitter rivalry that destabilized the region. The unscheduled meeting on August 18 comes a day after Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the kingdom and declared that ties between the countries were "on the right track" following talks with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Bin Salman is the kingdom's de facto ruler and has pushed to reorient Saudi foreign policy in recent years amid questions over its historically close relationship with the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Approves Sending F-16s To Ukraine From Denmark, Netherlands
The United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands to defend against Russian invaders as soon as pilot training is completed, a U.S. official said on August 17. Ukraine has actively sought the U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets to help it counter Russian air superiority. "We welcome Washington's decision to pave the way for sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine," Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Denmark also said providing Ukraine with the jets would now be discussed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Yerevan Says Airport Fired On From Azerbaijan Hours After Prime Minister's Visit
Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) has said that an airport near the southeastern border with Azerbaijan was fired upon from Azerbaijani territory hours after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian visited the facility.
The NSS said the incident took place in the early morning of August 18 at the Syunik airport in the town of Kapan. Pashinian had flown to the airport on August 17 from Yerevan.
According to the NSS, an unidentified individual fired three shots at the airport from across the border, striking windows and the roof of a building at the airport.
“We call on the authorities of Azerbaijan to conduct a proper investigation of the incident and to take measures to exclude the repetition of such incidents,” the NSS said in a statement.
“The Border Guard troops of the Republic of Armenia NSS are ready for a joint investigation and/or a transfer of relevant videos to the Azerbaijani side,” it added.
Azerbaijan did not immediately comment on the incident.
Syunik airport was recently renovated and is expected to begin regular passenger flights to and from Yerevan next week.
Pashinian was accompanied by Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Gnel Sanosian during his tour of the facility, which last had regular routes to and from Yerevan in the 1990s. The airport's runway is situated less than 100 meters from the border with Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Afghan Warlord Dostum Vows From Exile To Fight Taliban
Abdul Rashid Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek warlord and former politician in Afghanistan who is a member of the Supreme Council of National Resistance coalition, has said that his fighters are prepared to act against the Taliban whenever the world comes to the conclusion that it cannot deal with the hard-line extremist group in control in Kabul.
Dostum made the comments during an online meeting of the council on August 17 that was held in connection with the second anniversary of the Taliban's seizure of power on August 15, 2021.
Dostum said that the Taliban was unwilling to accept any proposals from the international community, which has expressed concerns over its treatment of women and religious minorities as Afghanistan suffers from a humanitarian crises brought about by drought, economic instability, and difficulties in distributing aid.
Dostum said that the Afghan people are fed up with the rule of the Taliban, which is considered illegitimate by the international community, and called for political support from the United States and other countries in his effort to oust it from power.
The Taliban has not commented on Dostum's remarks, which were made from Ankara, where he resides in exile.
In 2019, while serving as a first vice president in the former Afghan government, Dostum narrowly survived an assassination attempt claimed by the Taliban and was identified as a key target by the extremist group.
In 2018, Dostum survived a suicide-bomb attack at Kabul airport after a year of self-imposed exile in Turkey after being accused of torturing and abusing a political rival in northern Afghanistan.
Members of the Supreme Council of National Resistance operate from outside Afghanistan.
Dostum led troops against the Taliban two decades ago before spending various stints in senior government defense positions and other posts, including vice president, after the former Taliban government was toppled in 2001.
Ukrainian Drone Strike Temporarily Shuts Down Civilian Airports In Moscow
Flights from civilian airports in Moscow were temporarily restricted in the early morning on August 18 after authorities said that a downed Ukrainian drone had struck a building in the Russian capital.
"At about 4 a.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime launched another terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on objects located in Moscow and the Moscow region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The drone crashed into the Expo Center complex in a nonresidential district a few kilometers west of the city center. The drone, which the Russian Defense Ministry said it had shot down, reportedly caused a powerful explosion and sent emergency workers scrambling to the scene.
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the situation and no injuries were reported.
Air traffic at four major civilian airports in and around Moscow was suspended briefly following the incident, but flights were reportedly operating normally within an hour.
Moscow has been targeted regularly by drone strikes in recent months as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive to regain Ukrainian territory lost to Russian forces in the course of the 18-month-long war.
A drone was destroyed over the Kremlin and civilian areas of Moscow were hit in separate incidents in May. Earlier this month, a Moscow business district was targeted twice.
On the battlefront, Russia military officials on August 17 claimed success in an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region and said two Russian warships had repelled a Ukrainian sea drone in the Black Sea.
Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, announced they had liberated the village of Urozhayne, a village on the edge of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening summary on August 17 that Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to retake the village. If Ukraine holds Urozhayne, it would be the first settlement Kyiv has retaken since July 27.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that an attack by a Ukrainian sea drone had occurred just before 11 p.m. local time on the Black Sea about 240 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol, but was thwarted. The attack reportedly attempted to hit two Black Sea fleet warships tasked with overseeing navigation in the southwestern section of the Black Sea. The unmanned surface drone was destroyed by fire from the two ships, the ministry was reported as saying.
Ukraine’s Western backers have trained and supplied as many as nine new brigades in hopes that Ukrainian forces could successfully retake territory occupied by Russian forces, but two months into Ukraine's counteroffensive, Kyiv's forces have struggled to break through formidable Russian defensive lines in the southern Zaporizhzhya region and in the eastern Donetsk region.
On August 17, The Washington Post reported that an assessment by the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that the counteroffensive will fail to reach the southeastern city of Melitopol, preventing Kyiv from meeting its objective of severing Russia's land bridge to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Lukashenka Says Putin Not Pushing Belarus To Join War In Ukraine
Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka said Russian President Vladimir Putin is not trying to push Belarus into joining the war in Ukraine and vowed that Minsk's forces would never take part in the war unless Ukrainian troops crossed the border into Belarus.
"To involve Belarus...what will that give? Nothing," Lukashenka said in an online interview with a pro-Russian Ukrainian journalist published by state news agency BelTA on August 17. "If you Ukrainians do not cross our border, we will never participate in this war."
While Belarus has not sent forces to fight in Ukraine, it has allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion Moscow launched in February 2022, and Lukashenka has backed Russia's war and met with Putin frequently.
He vowed in the interview to “always help Russia,” adding that they “are our allies."
Lukashenka showed his loyalty in late June when he took part in talks to end a mutiny by the private Wagner mercenary group, claiming he helped halt the revolt by agreeing with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin to host Wagner troops in Belarus.
The authoritarian leader also said that there had been direct contacts between Ukraine and Belarus, including as recently as a few months ago, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy put a stop to them.
The topics discussed included Belarus's potential involvement in the war, the potential use of nuclear weapons, and Wagner Group mercenaries.
"These questions accumulated. But we had these contacts, we talked. We don't mind. And there are still proposals to continue this dialogue."
There has been no confirmation from Ukraine that these talks took place.
Lukashenka said he believes Russia has achieved its goals in what Moscow calls its “special military operation” and said the two sides should sit at the negotiating table and be ready to discuss all issues, including the future of Crimea, which he said Russia would never relinquish, and other Ukrainian territories that Moscow claims.
"Negotiations should begin without preconditions. This is a classic of any diplomacy.... We need to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss everything. And Crimea, and Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk,and Luhansk," he said.
Kyiv says peace talks are only possible if Russia stops attacking and withdraws.
Zelenskiy has touted a peace initiative, which includes 10 principles that Kyiv wants to serve as the basis for peace. Among them, according to observers, is a demand for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
The president's chief of staff said last week that it was the only peace proposal discussed at a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia on August 6. Officials from around 40 countries, including China the United States, and European countries, took part in the talks.
Before launching the invasion, Russia claimed its security was under threat from Ukraine’s stated desire to join NATO. It also claimed that it had to protect native Russian-speakers, especially those in eastern Ukraine, from what Putin said were "neo-Nazis" and ultranationalists in power in Kyiv.
The democratically elected government of Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's claims that Kyiv is led by neo-Nazis as nonsense and said that the war is nothing more than an attempt by Putin to grab Ukrainian territory.
Lukashenka also reiterated that Belarus would use tactical nuclear weapons in the event of aggression by Ukrainian forces.
"There can be only one threat -- aggression against our country. If aggression against our country starts from Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, we will respond instantly with everything we have," he said.
Putin said in June that Russia would begin deploying tactical nuclear warheads in Belarus as soon as the storage facilities were prepared and would maintain control over the use of the weapons.
With reporting by Reuters
Gazprom Unit Blocks Move To Approve Extension Of Russian Broadcaster's Trademark
The board of directors of the shuttered independent Russian broadcaster Ekho Moskvy have voted down a proposal to extend the radio station's trademark. Former chief editor Aleksei Venediktov said a representative of the station voted to extend the trademark, but two representatives from state controlled Gazprom-Media voted against, while the station's general director abstained. Venediktov said the outcome showed that the state is looking to take over the brand. Ekho Moskvy's broadcasts and its website were blocked in March last year on a charge of "deliberately publishing false information" on the war in Ukraine. Gazprom holds 66 percent of Ekho Moskvy. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Iran Detains Prominent Women's Rights Activists As Anniversary Of Amini's Death Nears
Iranian security forces have detained nine prominent women's rights activists in various cities in the northern province of Gilan as authorities continue a crackdown ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly violating the country's head scarf law.
Among those arrested on August 16 were Matin Yazdani, Forough Sami'nia, Yasmin Hashdari, Jelve Javaheri, Zahra Dadras, Negin Rezaei, Shiva ShahSiah, and Vahehdeh KhoshSirat, activists reported on social media.
The exact reasons for the arrests and the whereabouts of the detainees have not been disclosed and officials have not commented publicly on the matter.
Speaking to RFERL’s Radio Farda, women's rights advocate Mansureh Shojaee said the detentions appear to be part of a broader strategy by the Islamic leadership to manage the first anniversary of Amini's death on September 16. She emphasized that many of those detained, including Javaheri, Sami'nia, and Yazdani, have been champions of the women's rights movement for more than two decades.
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin, Raisi Hold Call, Discuss Possible Iranian Membership Of BRICS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi discussed Iran's possible future membership in the BRICS grouping of emerging economies during a phone call on August 17, TASS reported citing the Kremlin. The BRICS grouping -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- is due to discuss its possible expansion at a summit next month in South Africa. Putin and Raisi also reaffirmed their support for the further development of bilateral ties in trade, transport and logistics, and energy, TASS reported. (Reuters)
To read the original story by Reuters, click here. https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-irans-raisi-hold-call-discuss-possible-iranian-membership-brics-tass-2023-08-17/
Kazakhstan Blocks Russian TV Channel's Website Over Extremist Content
Kazakh authorities have blocked the website of the Russian TV channel Tsargrad due to extremist propaganda and "inciting discord." Materials aimed at "inciting ethnic hatred" were found on the website, the Ministry of Information and Social Development said on August 17. YouTube blocked Tsargrad TV in 2020, with Google, the video-hosting company's owner, citing violations of export laws. The Tsargrad website was founded by Konstantin Malofeev, a Russian businessman known for supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Malofeev has faced U.S. and EU sanctions since 2014. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Third Death Confirmed After Fire Breaks Out In Kazakh Coal Mine
A third miner has been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at the Kazakhsanskaya coal mine in Kazakhstan on August 17. At least 227 miners were underground when the fire broke out, 222 of whom were rescued. Thirteen people have been hospitalized, while two miners remain missing. The coal mine is one of eight owned by ArcelorMittal Temirtau and is one of the oldest mines in the country, having been in operation since 1969. The incident led the government to order an audit of ArcelorMittal Temirtau's safety record. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Citing Kremlin's 'Contempt For Human Rights,' U.S. Sanctions Four Russians Linked To FSB In Navalny Poisoning
The United States has imposed sanctions on four Russians who it says were involved in the 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on August 17 that the four men are linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).
“Today we remind Vladimir Putin and his regime that there are consequences not only for waging a brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine, but also for violating the human rights of the Russian people,” said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the Treasury Department.
“The assassination attempt against Aleksei Navalny in 2020 represents the Kremlin’s contempt for human rights, and we will continue to use the authorities at our disposal to hold the Kremlin’s willing would-be executioners to account.”
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the four men designated for sanctions are Aleksei Alexandrov, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, Ivan Osipov, and Vladimir Panyayev, saying all were involved in the poisoning of Navalny.
They were designated under the Magnitsky Law, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia.
The U.S. State Department also imposed visa restrictions on the four men "for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
"Today’s actions are a reminder that there are consequences for violating internationally recognized human rights," Miller said. "We condemn the latest injustice against Navalny and renew our call for his immediate release."
The sanctions come three days ahead of the three-year anniversary of the day that Navalny fell violently ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. After receiving emergency care in Omsk on August 20, 2020, he was medically evacuated to Germany, where he was treated for what Western doctors said was poisoning by a Soviet-era nerve agent.
The operation against Navalny reportedly involved multiple individuals who were on the ground in both Tomsk and Omsk, as well as operatives coordinating the situation from afar, the Treasury Department's statement said.
Those involved collaborated to surveil Navalny ahead of the attack and then broke into his hotel room and applied "the chemical weapon to his personal belongings." They then attempted to erase any evidence of their operation, the Treasury said.
Navalny was detained in January 2021 after returning to Moscow from Germany. The Kremlin denied any involvement in what happened to him.
Navalny, who investigated corruption in the highest echelons of the Russian government, was convicted earlier this month on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years. Navalny was already serving a combined 11 1/2-year prison sentence on previous convictions. The judge ruled that the sentences will be served concurrently, meaning his prison term would end in 2040.
Navalny and his supporters have called all charges levied against him politically motivated.
The sanctions imposed against the four Russians on August 17 freeze all property and interests in property that they have in U.S. jurisdiction. The OFAC’s regulations also generally prohibit all dealings by U.S.-based persons that involve any property or interests in property of designated entities.
With reporting by Reuters
Taliban Bans Political Parties In Afghanistan After Declaring Them Un-Islamic
Afghanistan’s hard-line Islamist Taliban rulers have banned all political parties, saying there is "no justification" for them under Shari'a law.
“Political parties are banned completely, we will not permit any political party to operate in the country,” Abdul Hakim Sharaee, the Taliban's de facto justice minister, said during a news conference on August 16, one day after the Taliban marked two years of rule since international troops withdrew from the country.
“Political parties have no justification in Islamic Shari’a law and they are not in the best interest of our nation,” he added, claiming political parties have been the main factor causing turmoil in Afghanistan for decades.
The ban is the latest Taliban restriction on political activities after dozens of political parties were registered after the militants were ousted in 2001 from their previous stint as rulers.
Since returning to power in 20221, the ultraconservative militants have monopolized power by giving all major government leadership posts to Taliban leaders while muzzling the press and abolishing democratic institutions.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban administration and its strict rule, which has also severely cut basic freedoms in most facets of daily life, from banning women and girls from schools to outlawing music.
The fear of Taliban persecution, assassination, and arrests has driven Afghanistan's once-vibrant civil society and political class out of the country. Political leaders living inside the country live under strict Taliban supervision and are mostly not allowed to travel abroad.
The political party ban is expected to complicate reconciliation efforts among Afghans seeking to initiate a dialogue between various political factions. The international community has supported such a dialogue with the aim of eventually forming a broad-based government in the war-torn nation.
The Taliban government operates without a constitution even after some Taliban members, such as Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, a former Taliban diplomat, called on the group to adopt a document.
“Forming a constitution is important to preserve Afghanistan’s sovereignty,” he said in a recent interview. “It will determine the destiny of our people, outline the power of the people [in the government] and how to interact with the world.”
Political parties made a limited comeback in Afghanistan after the demise of the first Taliban government in 2001.
Anemic political organization continued to be dominated by former anti-Soviet guerrilla commanders from the 1980s and the communists who fought them.
Most Taliban leaders were educated in religious madrasahs in neighboring Pakistan. Most of the religious schools are run by clerics associated with Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI), a major Islamist political party. JUI participates in elections and often joins alliances with secular political parties.
In the mid-1990s, the Taliban emerged as a ragtag student militia opposed to Islamist and former communist factions engaged in a civil war. These groups evolved from within the leftist and right-wing Islamist political factions that emerged in the 1960s when Afghanistan first attempted to develop its democracy.
Belarus Sentences Woman To Six Years In Prison For Online Comments
The Minsk City Court has sentenced Natallya Petrovich, a 68-year-old Belarusian citizen, to six years in prison and fined her 3,000 Belarusian rubles ($1,183) for comments she made online about officials. The human rights center Vyasna said Petrovich was found guilty of insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, a government representative, inciting harm to national security, and participating in an "extremist organization." Belarus has seen a wave of arrests for those critical of Lukashenka since he was declared the winner of a disputed 2020 presidential election. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Belarusian Officials Designate Two Poems By 19th-Century Author As Extremist
Belarusian authorities have designated two 19th-century poems by a writer who is considered a father of Belarusian literature as extremist. The August 17 decision by the Prosecutor-General’s office targeted poems by Vintsent Dunin-Martsinkevich, written during the uprising of Kastus Kalinouski, a partisan who led a revolt against Russian imperial forces in 1863. Many of Dunin-Martsinkevich’s writings are required reading in Belarusian schools. His plays are frequently staged in Belarusian theaters, and several streets and theaters also bear his name. Dunin-Martsinkevich died in 1884. A 20th-century preface to a collection of his works, written by a scholar of Belarusian literature and culture, was also designated extremist. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Hundreds Of Ukrainian Men Illegally Crossing Into Romania, Says Report
Hundreds of Ukrainian men have crossed into neighboring Romania illegally since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Agerpres news agency reported on August 17, citing data from the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police (ITPF). The agency said that from February 24, 2022 to August 15, 2023, border police detected 451 people entering the country illegally, in Botosani county in northern Romania. All are seeking residence in Romania, Agerpres reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Scorsese Urges Signing Of Petition Calling For Justice For Sentenced Iranian Filmmakers
Acclaimed director Martin Scorsese is urging people to sign an online petition calling for justice for Iranian filmmakers Saeed Roustayi and Javad Noruzbeygi, both of whom have been sentenced to jail terms for screening their film, Leila's Brothers at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
The petition, initiated by Scorsese's daughter, Francesca, had over 8,000 signatures as of August 17, more than half of which came after Martin Scorsese posted his appeal on Instagram.
"Please sign this petition to bring justice to Saeed Roustayi & Javad Noruzbeygi," the Oscar-winning director said in the post.
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court said on August 15 that it had sentenced Roustayi, the director of Leila's Brothers, and Noruzbeygi, one of its producers, to six months of jail time with the pair to serve about nine days of that, after which the remainder will be suspended for five years.
The ruling also stipulates that during the suspended sentence term, the two are prohibited from engaging with film activists and are required to undertake a filmmaking course at the Sound and Vision Academy in the religious Iranian city of Qom.
"We now have less than 20 days to help garner enough attention to appeal their sentence. Please sign and share this petition seeking justice for Roustayi and Noruzbeygi, so they can continue to be a force of good in the world," the petition, launched on August 16, said.
"Their voices needs to be heard," it added.
The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival have already called the court ruling "a serious violation of free speech."
The actions against Roustayi and Norozbeygi are part of a broader pattern of governmental pressure on artists in Iran. Notably, filmmaker Jafar Panahi previously faced a filmmaking ban and a six-year prison term.
Before its release last summer, Iran's Cinema Organization at the Ministry of Islamic Guidance banned the film about the tribulations of a woman trying to keep her family solvent amid corruption and the effects of international sanctions, saying the producer and director "violated and disobeyed regulations."
The ban came after the critically acclaimed film won the FIPRESCI Prize from international critics at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the Palme d'Or award for best film.
While accepting the FIPRESCI award, Roustayi said it was made in honor of the grieving people of Abadan after the deadly collapse of a tower building in the southwestern Iranian city killed 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
Roustayi's speech angered authorities who quickly moved to prevent the film from screening in Iran.
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police last September for an alleged dress-code offense.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf for women, is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including director Hamid Porazari.
Other celebrities, including prominent Iranian actresses Afsaneh Bayegan, Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Katayon Riahi, and Pantea Bahram, have been interrogated and faced legal action after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab to show support for the protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
