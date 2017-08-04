Rescue Operation Under Way At Flooded Siberian Diamond Mine

Russian authorities say rescuers are trying evacuate more than 150 workers from a flooded Siberian diamond mine.

Russian diamond giant Alrosa said water flooded into the Mir mine in the Republic of Sakha-Yakutia on August 4.

The Emergency Situations Ministry said that 151 workers were in the mine when water broke though and flooded the lower level of the mine.

It said rescue teams established contact with many of the miners and that some have been evacuated.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.