More Than 1,000 Evacuated In Siberia Amid Flooding

BIISK, Russia -- More than 1,000 people have been evacuated in the Siberian region of Altai Krai after melting snow caused severe flooding.

The Emergency Situations Ministry's regional department told RFE/RL on March 27 that 3,035 yards and 1,255 houses were flooded in 13 towns and four cities.

The department's spokeswoman, Alyona Seleznyova, said that more than 1,000 people had been evacuated.

Altai Krai borders Kazakhstan to the south.

On March 26, officials in the neighboring East Kazakhstan region said that in the previous five days more than 750 people had been evacuated after snowmelt caused flooding.

A state of emergency has been declared in the towns of Glubokoye and Shemonaikha.