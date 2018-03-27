Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

More Than 1,000 Evacuated In Siberia Amid Flooding

Emergency Situations Ministry personnel erect flood barriers in Altai Krai on March 24.

BIISK, Russia -- More than 1,000 people have been evacuated in the Siberian region of Altai Krai after melting snow caused severe flooding.

The Emergency Situations Ministry's regional department told RFE/RL on March 27 that 3,035 yards and 1,255 houses were flooded in 13 towns and four cities.

The department's spokeswoman, Alyona Seleznyova, said that more than 1,000 people had been evacuated.

Altai Krai borders Kazakhstan to the south.

On March 26, officials in the neighboring East Kazakhstan region said that in the previous five days more than 750 people had been evacuated after snowmelt caused flooding.

A state of emergency has been declared in the towns of Glubokoye and Shemonaikha.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG