At Least Six Killed After Belarusian Plane Crashes In Siberia

Russian media are reporting that at least six people died after a cargo plane crashed near the city of Irkutsk in southeastern Siberia.

According to the Air Transport Agency, the Antonov An-12 aircraft belonged to a Belarusian company -- Hrodna -- and was transporting food and other goods to Russia's Far Eastern Chukotka Peninsula when it crashed on November 3.

The Emergency Ministry said that fire brigades had extinguished a fire caused by the crash.

The Interfax news agency quoted sources as saying that five bodies burned beyond recognition were found at the crash site.

The Investigative Committee said there were six people aboard the plane, adding that a probe was being launched into the crash.

