Buzz Builds For Russian Singer Sentenced To More Time

The 18-year-old Russian singer Diana Loginova, also known as Naoko, has become a rising star on social media after she received a second jail sentence on October 28. Now accused of discrediting the Russian Army, she and guitarist Aleksandr Orlov, plus drummer Vladislav Leontyev, were arrested following a street concert in St. Petersburg weeks ago for singing protest songs by exiled Russian groups, including Noize MC, who are labeled as foreign agents by the Kremlin.