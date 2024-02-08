Russian Skater Blamed Positive Drug Test On Dessert Made By Grandfather

BAKU -- Azerbaijan's incumbent strongman Ilham Aliyev looks set to breeze to a fifth consecutive term as president, according to nearly complete results of a snap election criticized by watchdogs as being neither free nor fair.

Aliyev, who called the early election following Baku's swift and decisive victory over ethnic Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, faced no opposition amid a crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real contender.



The Central Election Commission said early on February 8 that with just over 93 percent of the ballots counted, Aliyev garnered 92.05 percent of the votes.

Musavat and the People’s Front of Azerbaijan (APFP), the two parties in Azerbaijan that offer genuine opposition to Aliyev -- who has exercised authoritarian control over the country since assuming power from his father, Heydar, in 2003 -- boycotted the race.

The APFP on February 8 announced that it does not recognize the results of the election.

"There was no real election as the polls were held without competition, freedoms were completely restricted, [the voting took place] in an environment of fear, threats, and administrative terror, and the declared results are not an expression of the will of the people and are illegitimate," the APFP said in a statement.

Aliyev's closest contender, Zahid Oruj, was far behind with just 2.19 percent, while Fazil Mustafa came third with 2 percent. None of the other four ersatz candidates received more than 2 percent, according to the near-complete count.

Election officials reported a strong turnout of more than 76 percent of eligible voters.

A presidential election had not been scheduled to take place until 2025, but Aliyev, bolstered by Baku's recapture of Nagorno-Karabakh, announced the early vote in December to take advantage of the battlefield victory.

"I don't believe that we will see a different Aliyev in the new term," Berit Lindeman, secretary-general of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, told RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service.

"I think the reason why the elections were organized now instead of next year is exactly that he wants to proceed and continue the path that he's already on. It is a further step to cement his power and the way he is running it now. I mean, he's been becoming gradually more authoritarian."

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Aliyev in a phone call on February 8, according to a statement on the Azerbaijani president's website.

"The heads of state reaffirmed their confidence that allied and strategic partnership relations would continue to develop across various fields and discussed the prospects for cooperation," the statement said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also congratulated Aliyev in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

"Congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his reelection," Zelenskiy wrote, adding, "I value mutual support for our states' sovereignty and territorial integrity."

While Aliyev has voiced support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, Azerbaijan has maintained close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.

The 62-year-old Aliyev has stayed in power through a series of elections marred by irregularities and accusations of fraud. Under his authoritarian rule, political activity and human rights have been stifled.

He called the snap election just months after Azerbaijani forces retook Nagorno-Karabakh region in a blitz offensive in September from ethnic Armenian forces who had controlled it for three decades. The offensive forced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee the region, leaving it nearly deserted.

Some irregularities were reported as the vote took place. International monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe (OSCE) pointed to the alleged obstruction of an independent observer by police and an electoral official.

RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service also collected reports of alleged irregularities, including so-called carousel voting, where individuals are transported to multiple polling stations to vote more than once and ballot tampering.

Stephan Schennach, an Austrian delegation member to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which was not invited to observe the election, said Aliyev appeared to be using the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh as a springboard to winning the vote, but warned he may find the going tough as the breakaway region is brought back under Azerbaijani control.

"I think Azerbaijan has now a lot of problems to reconstruct the infrastructure in the former occupied territories," told RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service.



Aliyev and members of his family voted in Karabakh's capital, Xankendi (Armenians call the city Stepanakert), in an apparent move to emphasize the country's main achievement under his rule.

As Aliyev's popularity shot up dramatically following Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, a crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions intensified in the country.

Several independent Azerbaijani journalists were incarcerated after Baku took over Karabakh on various charges that the journalists and their supporters have called trumped-up and politically motivated.