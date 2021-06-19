Nine Dead After Skydivers' Plane Crashes In Siberia

Nine people have died after an airplane with recreational skydivers-in-training aboard crashed at an air field in the Siberian region of Kemerovo.

There were initially conflicting reports of how many people were aboard the L-410 aircraft on June 19.

Later, the owners of the plane said that 19 people had been on the plane, and that both pilots and seven parachutists had been killed.

A local branch of the federal investigators' office said it was looking into the causes of the accident, which occurred near Tanay airfield at around 10 a.m. local time.

It said the plane was returning to the airfield after one of the pilots radioed that one of the aircraft's engines had failed, and that it apparently clipped a tree with its wing and crashed.