Russia Expels Three From Slovak Embassy In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia has expelled three Slovak Embassy staff members in retaliation for a similar move by Bratislava earlier this month.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on March 28 that Slovakia's ambassador was summoned to receive the news.
"The three are ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation within 72 hours," the statement added.
The move came in response to an announcement by the Slovak Foreign Ministry on March 14 that it had told three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava that they were considered personae non grata based on information provided by the country's intelligence service.
Bratislava also said at the time that it had charged two citizens with spying for Russia after they allegedly passed on highly sensitive intelligence to Moscow concerning NATO and Ukraine.
Slovakia, which has a tiny border on its eastern edge with Ukraine, has taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Moscow's unprovoked invasion.
Ukraine To Investigate Reports Of War Crimes Against Russian Troops
Ukraine says it will investigate unverified reports that its soldiers tortured Russian troops captured in the fighting as a result of Moscow's invasion.
"We take such cases extremely seriously.... There will be an investigation.... We do not torture POWs," Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a post on Telegram on March 28.
Arestovych published the post after a video circulated on social media appearing to show Ukrainian soldiers physically torturing Russian troops after their capture in Ukraine.
In the video, at least three Russian soldiers appear to have been shot in the legs after being detained, while some have white bags on their heads.
He added that "every member of the defense forces will be told that such behavior is considered absolutely unacceptable, that it is a war crime."
The incident, which Arestovych did not directly confirm as having taken place, allegedly happened in a village on the eastern outskirts of Kharkiv on March 25.
The contents of the video have not been independently verified, and some have warned it could be an attempt by Russia to discredit Ukrainian soldiers.
Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, both sides have accused the other of committing war crimes.
"I emphasize that service members of the armed forces of Ukraine and other legitimate military formations strictly adhere to the norms of international humanitarian law," Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, said in a statement on Facebook.
Volunteers Take To Trenches To Protect Ukraine's Capital
Biden's 2023 Budget Proposal Sees Another $6.9 Billion For Ukraine, NATO
U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed spending another $6.9 billion to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's unprovoked invasion and bolster European security through NATO.
The White House said in a statement outlining the 2023 budget that the funds would be used to "enhance the capabilities and readiness of U.S. forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression."
"I'm calling for continued investment to forcefully respond to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's aggression against Ukraine with U.S. support for Ukraine's economic, humanitarian, and security needs," Biden said in the statement on March 28.
Overall Biden's budget proposal sees $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal 2023, which begins in October, slightly less than what was projected to be spent this year before a supplemental spending bill was signed into law this month.
The deficit for 2023 would be $1.15 trillion, "cutting in half the deficit from the last year of the previous administration and delivering the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in U.S. history.”
Moscow Student Gets Two Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktail During Anti-War Rally
A court in Moscow has sentenced an activist to two years in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail at a rally protesting war in Ukraine even though it failed to ignite.
The Tver district court in the Russian capital sentenced 22-year-old Anastasia Levashova, a university student in Moscow, on March 28 after it found her guilty of attacking police.
Investigators say Levashova threw a Molotov cocktail toward police officers during an anti-war rally on February 24.
The Investigative Committee presented a video showing Levashova saying she regretted her actions. The video included the moment when she threw the Molotov cocktail during the rally. It was not clear where she was aiming the bottle, which failed to ignite when it hit the ground.
Thousands of people protested across Russia on February 24, the day Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
According to the OVD-Info group, at least 1,866 people were detained in 60 Russian towns and cities that day.
Azerbaijan's First President, Ayaz Mutallibov, Dies At 83
BAKU -- Ayaz Mutallibov, Azerbaijan's first president following the collapse of the Soviet Union, has died in Baku at the age of 83.
Media reports on March 28 citing Mutallibov's relatives and friends said that he died the day before in Baku. The cause of death was not revealed.
Mutalibov was elected in the wake of Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms in January 1990, as the Soviet Azerbaijan republic's Communist Party head. In May that year he became president of the Soviet Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan.
On September 8, 1991, three months before the Soviet Union was officially dissolved, Mutallibov was elected as Azerbaijan's first president. The Soviet Union collapsed in December that year.
In 1992, political opposition forced Mutallibov out of the presidency and he left for Moscow.
He stayed in the Russian capital for two decades after being accused at home of involvement in a crackdown on pro-independence protests in January 1990 -- dubbed Black January -- in which dozens of people were killed.
Mutallibov returned to Azerbaijan in July 2012 after lawmakers approved legislation that granted heads of state immunity for acts committed while in office.
Russia's Novaya Gazeta Announces Suspension
Leading independent Russian newspaper Novaya gazeta, which is edited by Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, says it is suspending operations after receiving official warnings.
The newspaper reported being warned twice by Roskomnadzor, which would have allowed the state communications regulator to pursue closing it down through court action.
"After this we are stopping the release of the newspaper on the website, on (social) networks and on paper -- until the end of the 'special operation on the territory of Ukraine,'" the newspaper said in a statement on March 28.
Russia strictly limits how media can describe events in Ukraine, which it labels a "special military operation." Several other Russian media outlets have already opted for suspending operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report, and the Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
Last week, Muratov announced he was putting his Nobel Prize medal up for auction to raise funds to help some of the more than 3 million Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia invaded on February 24.
Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government.
In related news on March 28, the Russian Justice Ministry added German broadcaster Deustche Welle (DW) to its registry of foreign agents.
DW shut down operations in Russia in early February after Moscow announced it was revoking its accreditation following a move by Berlin that banned broadcasts by Russia's RT DE channel due to the lack of a proper license
Putin Orders Preparation Of Proposals For 'Unfriendly Countries' To Pay In Rubles For Gas
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian central bank, the government, and Gazprom to present proposals by March 31 for gas payments in rubles from "unfriendly countries," including all European Union states.
Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its natural-gas exports in rubles and it will make decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on March 28.
"We are not going to supply gas for free, this is clear," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call. "In our situation, it is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity" with European customers.
But the Group of Seven major economies has agreed to reject the demand, the German energy minister said on March 28.
Robert Habeck told reporters that "all G7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts."
He said officials from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada met on March 25 to coordinate their position and that EU representatives were also present.
Habeck said that "payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow Putin's demand."
Putin said on March 23 that Russia will implement the changes and stop accepting payments in currencies that have been "compromised" within one week.
The announcement means that European Union members who have imposed sanctions on Russia, along with Britain, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United States, will have to buy rubles with their euros or U.S. dollars at rates fixed by Russia's central bank to pay for the gas delivered from Russia. The move would bolster the ruble by raising demand for it.
The announcement on March 23 immediately raised concerns over the security of supply, and companies and EU states have scrambled to understand the ramifications while questioning its legality.
Carlos Diaz, a gas and power analyst at Oslo-based Rystad Energy, told RFE/RL that Russia's existing long-term gas-export contracts with European countries stipulate payment in dollars and euros.
In order to be paid in rubles, Russia would have to renegotiate those contracts, opening the door for European countries to drastically cut the amount of gas they are required to buy from Kremlin-controlled Gazprom each year as well as the length of the contract, he said.
If Russia tries to force the situation, European countries can take Russia to arbitration court, a process that can last months or years, Diaz said.
"There's a lot of legal aspects that need to be sorted out before you can actually just change a clause in the contract. [Putin's demand is] practically impossible," he said.
On March 25, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner advised German energy providers not to pay for Russian gas in rubles, in an interview with broadcaster Welt.
Italy will continue paying Russia for energy in euros, a top economic adviser to the Italian government said last week.
"The only big issue in Europe is gas and Russia is asking us to pay in rubles which we don't have and it's not in the contract," the chief executive of Italian energy group Eni , Claudio Descalzi, said on March 28 at an industry event in the United Arab Emirates.
Poland's PGNiG, which has a contract with Gazprom until the end of the year, has also said it cannot simply switch to paying in rubles.
The EU aims to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027.
On March 25, the United States said it will work to supply 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year.
U.S. LNG plants are producing at full capacity and analysts say most of any additional U.S. gas sent to Europe would have to come from exports that would have gone elsewhere.
Investigative Report Suggests FSB Agents Followed Nemtsov Before His Murder
A new investigative report alleges opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was followed by agents linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for almost a year before he was assassinated on a bridge leading to the Kremlin in 2015.
Journalists from The Insider, the BBC, and Bellingcat said in a joint investigation that Nemtsov was shadowed by FSB agents who also appear to have followed opposition politicians Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, as well as writer Dmitry Bykov, who is known for his criticism of the Russian government.
The three Kremlin critics suffered poison attacks but survived.
Nemtsov rose to prominence in the 1990s, served as deputy prime minister under President Boris Yeltsin, and was considered the front-runner to succeed Yeltsin, only to be pushed aside by Putin when he became acting president in 1999 following Yeltsin's unexpected resignation.
The report says FSB agents Valery Sukharev, Dmitry Sukhinin, and Aleksei Krivoshchyokov started to follow Nemtsov after he began to openly call on the West to impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's associates over the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent and its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in March 2014.
According to the report, the FSB officers stopped following Nemtsov just days before he was gunned down on February 27, 2015, and just before he was due to lead a protest against Russia's annexation of Ukraine in 2014.
The report also said that Sukharev, a low-ranking FSB recruit, was linked to two other apparent assassination attempts aimed at prominent critics of Putin.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the BBC that the investigative report "looks like another fabrication," while the FSB did not respond to BBC request for comments.
Five men of Chechen origin were arrested and later jailed for Nemtsov's murder, but an official investigation did not say who ordered the killing and why.
Bellingcat is an open-source investigative group that probes a wide variety of subjects -- from Mexican drug lords and crimes against humanity, to tracking the use of chemical weapons and conflicts worldwide.
Europe's Criminal Justice Agency Backs Investigation Of Alleged War Crimes During Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Eurojust, Europe's agency for criminal justice cooperation, has said it would support a joint investigation team (JIT) that was announced last week to probe allegations of war crimes in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine signed an agreement last week to set up a team to enable the exchange of information and the investigation of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Participation in the team may be extended to other EU member states, third countries or other third parties, Eurojust said in a statement issued on March 28, which did not mention Russia.
"The main aim of the JIT is to support the gathering of evidence and its swift and secure exchange between partners, as well as the transmission of information and evidence," Eurojust said.
Eurojust said it would provide legal and technical assistance and support evidence gathering and sharing.
The team will also coordinate with the International Criminal Court (ICC), the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, which opened its own investigation in Ukraine days after Russia's invasion on February 24.
With reporting by Reuters
North Macedonia Expels Five Russian Diplomats For 'Inappropriate' Activities
North Macedonia has expelled five Russian diplomats for what Skopje described as “inappropriate” diplomatic activities.
North Macedonia's foreign ministry said on March 28 that a note on the expulsions has been handed to Sergei Bazdnikin, the Russian ambassador to the Balkan country.
The five, who were not named, were given five days to leave the country. No further details were immediately available.
North Macedonia has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
It is not the first time North Macedonia has expelled Russian diplomats, triggering reciprocal steps each time from Moscow.
In 2021, North Macedonia expelled two Russian diplomats in separate incidents.
Two years before that, a Russian diplomat was expelled for "domestic security reasons" and in solidarity with Britain over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.
Kazakh Court Rejects Opposition Figure's Appeal Against Pretrial Detention
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Noted opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai has been remanded in custody by a court in Kazakhstan on charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information," accusations he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The Almaty City Court on March 28 rejected an appeal by Mamai against his pretrial detention. About a dozen of his supporters rallied in front of the court building during the hearing.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 230 people.
Mamai was expected to be released on March 12 after serving a 15-day jail term. However, he was not released and faced the additional charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information."
On March 14 a court in Almaty sent Mamai to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Mamai has been known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government.
He has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the country's political power to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the Central Asian country.
Sapega Goes On Trial In Belarus In Closed-Door Procedure
The Russian girlfriend of a Belarusian opposition journalist who were both arrested when their plane was forced to land in Minsk last year triggering global outrage has gone on trial.
Sofia Sapega could face up to six years in jail if found guilty of charges that include “inciting social hatred” and “violence or threats” against police.
The closed-door hearing began on March 28 in the western city of Hrodna.
Sapega, 24, was detained with Belarusian opposition activist Raman Pratasevich, 26, in May when Belarus scrambled a military jet to force a Ryanair passenger jet flying over its airspace to land in Minsk. Many countries regarded the diversion as a "state hijacking."
After the plane landed, law enforcement immediately arrested the two, who were flying from Athens to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. They were later put under house arrest.
Human Rights Watch has described the arrests as part of a “purge” of civil society in Belarus by Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Pratasevich faces charges of being behind civil disturbances that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
He was a key administrator of the Telegram channel Nexta-Live, which had been covering mass protests denouncing the official results of the election.
Sapega has been accused of administering a Telegram channel that published the personal data of security forces, which have led a crackdown on the country’s pro-democracy movement, civil society, and independent media.
After their arrests, both Pratasevich and Sapega appeared in "confession" videos that their supporters said were recorded under duress and are a common tactic of the regime to pressure critics.
Pratasevich remains under house arrest in Belarus awaiting trial.
Lukashenka's regime has been under international pressure since it launched a brutal crackdown in the wake of the disputed election.
The opposition says the election was rigged, while the EU, the United States, and other countries have refused to recognize the official results of the vote and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
The United States, the European Union, Britain, and Canada have slapped several rounds of coordinated sanctions on Belarus.
With reporting by AFP
Slovakia Awards Zelenskiy Dubcek Prize For 'Freedom and Hope'
Slovakia has awarded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy one of the country’s top awards, the State Award of Alexander Dubcek symbolizing "freedom and hope."
Zelenskiy has been hailed as a hero in Ukraine and around the world, remaining in Kyiv and rallying Ukrainians to keep up their resistance after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his unprovoked assault on the country on February 24.
He has also made virtual addresses to parliaments and other elected bodies around the globe, appealing for more aid for Ukraine, particularly military aid.
Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Geger announced in a tweet late on March 27 that Zelenskiy was being honored with the award, named in honor of the Slovak reformer.
Dubcek was the reformist leader of then-Czechoslovakia when Soviet-led Warsaw Pact troops invaded the country in 1968 to put down the Prague Spring that he had initiated, including an easing of media censorship and restrictions on free speech.
Ukraine Says No Plans For Evacuation Corridors On March 28, Blames Russian 'Provocations'
Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iyrna Vereshchuk, says there are no plans to open any humanitarian corridors from besieged cities because of possible "provocations" from Russia.
"Our intelligence reported possible provocations by the occupiers on the routes of humanitarian corridors. Therefore, for reasons of public safety, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," she wrote on Telegram on March 28 without elaborating further.
More than four weeks into its unprovoked invasion, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city, but it has cut off supplies to -- and escape routes from -- some of them.
The most acute situation appears to be in the southern port city of Mariupol, where tens of thousands are on the verge of a "humanitarian catastrophe," according to Mayor Vadym Boychenko.
Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war, has been reduced to rubble, with thousands of civilians dead, while those still there are trapped with no utilities and little food.
Most of the previous agreements on humanitarian corridors have failed, with each side blaming the other for making them impassible.
Beer Giants Heineken, Carlsberg Latest Western Businesses To Abandon Russia Amid War Against Ukraine
Danish brewery Carlsberg has joined Dutch brewing giant Heineken in announcing that it will pull out of Russia entirely amid Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine.
Heineken and Carlsberg said on March 28 they would sell their businesses in Russia, both citing the war.
Heineken said its business in Russia "is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment. As a result, we have decided to leave Russia."
It said it was seeking an "orderly transfer of our business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws."
Heineken will continue to pay its 1,800 staff in Russia through the end of the year. The company said it will not profit from the sale of its Russian operations and expects to take a 400 million-euro ($438 million) charge as a result.
Amid international outrage and sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the Netherlands-based brewery halted new investments and sales to Russia and ended production, sales, and advertising of its Heineken brand beer there.
Carlsberg said the war and the "escalating humanitarian and refugee crisis shock us all," adding its deep condemnation of the Russian invasion and the deaths, devastation, and human suffering it has caused.
The Carlsberg Group decided earlier in March that it would no longer produce or sell its main Carlsberg brand in Russia. But after a strategic review of its presence in the country, the decision was made to sell the Russian business completely, Carlsberg wrote in a stock exchange release.
Once this process is completed, the company will no longer be represented in the country. Until then, operations will be maintained on a reduced scale, it said.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Zelenskiy Signs Law Restricting Distribution Of Ukrainian Military Information
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a law restricting the dissemination of military information during the current state of emergency, with violators facing up to 12 years in prison.
According to the document, filming the movements of Ukrainian military personnel, sites of shelling, street names, transport stops, shops, factories, and other civilian and military facilities is now prohibited.
The law, signed by the president over the weekend, also forbids the publication of data on the movement of foreign military aid received by Ukraine.
The ban on the dissemination of information does not apply to the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.
The move reportedly was sparked in part by concerns that people were posting sensitive information on Ukraine's army online.
On March 21, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) detained a person who it says posted a video on TikTok with the positions of the armed forces in Kyiv. Soon afterward, Russia launched a missile attack on a site nearby, killing eight people.
The SBU is investigating whether the person, who remains in detention, was purposely trying to reveal classified information to Russia.
Zelenskiy Insists On Ukraine's 'Territorial Integrity' Ahead Of Russia Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted on the territorial integrity of his country ahead of talks with Russia in Turkey this week.
Ukraine's priorities at the talks will be "sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelenskiy told the nation in his nightly address late on March 27.
"We are looking for peace, really, without delay," he said. "There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey."
In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to host the talks and called for a cease-fire and better humanitarian conditions, his office said.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators confirmed that in-person talks would take place, although it was unclear whether discussions would begin on March 28 or 29.
More than four weeks into its unprovoked invasion, Russia has failed to seize any major Ukrainian city and signaled on March 25 that it was scaling back its ambitions to focus on securing the Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian Army for the past eight years.
The disposition of Russian forces in Ukraine during the last 24 hours has seen no significant change, British military intelligence said on March 28.
However, Russia has gained more ground in the south, in the vicinity of Mariupol, as it fights to capture the port, it added.
Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of Mariupol, said the city on the shores of the Sea of Azov was on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe and must be completely evacuated.
Boychenko said about 160,000 civilians were trapped in the city without power.
Twenty-six buses were waiting to evacuate civilians but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage, he said on March 28.
"The Russian Federation is playing with us," he said.
Data released by Boychenko's office showed 90 percent of buildings had been damaged and 40 percent destroyed, including hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and factories. Boychenko also said almost 5,000 people had died in the city since Russia launched its invasion.
Another official, Tetyana Lomakina, a presidential adviser now in charge of humanitarian corridors, told AFP that about 5,000 people had been buried, but said burials stopped 10 days ago because of continued shelling.
She added that the number of people killed could only be estimated.
Elsewhere, Russia continues to bomb key Ukrainian infrastructure.
Late on March 27, a rocket attack hit an oil base in the far northwestern region of Volyn, AP reported.
Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, making the comparison to North and South Korea.
"The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine," Budanov said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry on March 27. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.
A separatist leader in Luhansk said on March 27 that the region might soon organize a referendum on joining Russia, in a move that would be reminiscent of a referendum on the same topic after Russia occupied Crimea in March 2014.
"All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity," a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement. "Instead, Russia will facе an even stronger response from the international community, further deepening its global isolation."
In comments made to Russian journalists earlier on March 27, Zelenskiy said his government would consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia, repeating earlier statements. That would include keeping Ukraine nuclear-free, he said.
He told the reporters that the issue of neutrality -- and agreeing to stay out of NATO -- should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw. He said a vote could take place within a few months of the troops leaving.
Russia quickly banned the interview from being published. Roskomnadzor, which regulates communications for Moscow, issued the ban, saying there could be action taken against the Russian media outlets that took part, which included "those that are foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents."
Zelenskiy responded by saying Moscow was afraid of a relatively short conversation with journalists. "It would be funny if it weren't so tragic," he said, according to the Ukrainian news agency RBK Ukraina.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender has faltered against staunch Ukrainian resistance -- bolstered by weapons from the United States and other Western allies.
Ukraine says that, to defeat Russia, the West must provide fighter jets and not just missiles and other military equipment. A proposal to transfer Polish planes to Ukraine via the United States was scrapped amid NATO concerns about being drawn into direct fighting.
Zelenskiy accused Western governments of being "afraid to prevent this tragedy. Afraid to simply make a decision."
With reporting from AFP, AP, dpa, and Reuters
Russia Warns Local Media Not To Publish Interview With Ukrainian President
Russia’s communications regulator has warned Russian news agencies against publishing an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the web portal Meduza reported.
Zelenskiy gave a roughly 90-minute interview on March 27 to Meduza and the Russian TV station Dozhd, daily Kommersant, and YouTube channel Zygar.
In giving the interview, Zelenskiy said he wanted “Russia to know the truth” about the war.
In a statement issued later in the day, Roskomnadzor warned agencies against publishing the interview, saying an “inspection has been launched” against the four media outlets.
Meanwhile, the prosecutor-general said it would give a “legal assessment” of the material if published.
Russia has further tightened its grip on freedom of information following its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 in order to maintain its narrative.
Russia has criminalized the use of the word “war” to describe its actions in Ukraine, describing it instead as a “special military operation.”
It has also passed a law criminalizing the publication of “fake” information about its war in Ukraine, with those “guilty” facing up to 15 years in prison.
Roskomnadzor has also recently banned multiple news websites, including Meduza and Dozhd, as well as popular social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, to prevent Russians from consuming nongovernment-approved information about the war.
Zelenskiy regularly posts video statements on Instagram, including in Russian.
Czechs Freeze Millions Belonging To Sanctioned Russian Tycoons
The Czech Republic has frozen assets worth millions of dollars belonging to Russian tycoons under sanctions, Prime Minister Petr Fiala told national TV.
He did not name the individuals whose assets were frozen.
Fiala said the government needs to take care of the Czech citizens working at local firms owned by the sanctioned Russian individuals, but excluded the idea of nationalizing their assets.
The Czech Republic is the latest European Union country to announce it has frozen assets of Russian tycoons following unprecedented EU sanctions against the country and its wealthiest individuals.
The United States, EU, Canada, Japan, and other countries agreed to place sanctions on Russia's financial sector, including its central bank, and freeze assets of people believed to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Italy has frozen the assets of Russian tycoons worth more than 800 million euros ($880 million).
The Central Bank of the Netherlands has blocked 200 million euros of Russian assets, while France has frozen 22 billion euros belonging to Russia's central bank.
Russians Ditch Instagram Following Ban, Study Shows
Russians have ditched the popular U.S. social-media platform Instagram after the country's communications regulator banned it for "extremism," opening the door to persecution, a study shows.
Russian-language posts on the picture-sharing platform dropped 30 percent between February 24 -- the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine -- and March 24, Moscow-based Brand Analytics reported.
The number of active users also declined by 31 percent during the period, Brand Analytics reported.
Usage of Facebook and Twitter, which were also banned earlier in the month, declined as well but at a lower rate, while Russian social-media platforms including Vkontakte and Telegram saw an increase.
Instagram had been the most popular of the three U.S. platforms, explaining its sharper decline.
Roskomnadzor on March 11 announced it would ban Instagram effective March 14. A week later, a Moscow court reiterated the ban on the grounds the platform was "extremist."
The ruling outlaws Russian individuals or entitles from transacting on the platform, including paying for advertisement or buying goods and services.
Some Russians initially slowed down posting on Instagram following the start of the war due to shock, while others felt doing so was inappropriate or "tone deaf," social-media-content marketers have said.
The decline in activity on the platform accelerated after March 11, with some influencers saying their views fell by as much as 50 percent.
Many Russians entrepreneurs -- including photographers, artists, shop owners, content marketers, and influencers to name a few -- heavily depend on Instagram to generate income and the ban has been a blow to their livelihood.
Leader Of Kremlin-Backed Separatists In Ukraine Planning 'Referendum' To Join Russia
The leader of territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk region has said he plans on holding a "referendum" on accession to Russia, a move that will escalate tensions between the Kremlin and the West.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions in February before launching a war against Ukraine to bring the country back under the Kremlin's sphere of influence.
Putin has backed separatists that control parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions with money, weapons, and troops since 2014 as he seeks to prevent Ukraine from joining Western-led organizations including the European Union and NATO.
"I think a referendum will be held in the near future," Leonid Pasechnik, the Luhansk separatist leader, said on March 27, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
Russia is reportedly discussing the pros and cons of a "referendum."
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that such a vote in Luhansk would not be recognized.
"The Russian Federation does not abandon attempts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Any fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are legally null and void and will have no legal consequences," ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement to RFE/RL.
"But Russia will receive an even more decisive response from the international community, which will accelerate its fall into the abyss of global isolation," Nikolenko said.
The Kremlin tightly controls elections inside Russia and in territories it holds to generate the outcome it seeks.
After seizing Crimea in 2014, the Kremlin immediately pushed through a "referendum" on joining Russia. Though Moscow claims citizens overwhelmingly voted in favor of annexation, a leaked report from its Human Rights Council two months later put turnout at only 30 percent, with about half of those voting to join Russia.
The internationally community deemed the vote to be rigged and only a few countries today recognize the peninsula as part of Russia.
The West has imposed sanctions preventing its companies from doing business in Crimea. It has also imposed sanctions on the separatist-controlled territories of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukrainian Officer Says Kremlin Plans To Split Country As New Talks To Begin
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence has said Russia hopes to split the country in two as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again pleaded with the West to send jet fighters to his besieged country.
General Kyrylo Budanov said in a statement on March 27 that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to partition his country much like the Korean Peninsula after World War II
His comments come just days after Russia said it was changing its military strategy to focus its campaign on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled swaths of territory since 2014.
Budanov said that Ukraine would conduct a "total...guerrilla" warfare campaign to drive out the Russian forces and maintain the country's territorial integrity.
"There are reasons to believe that he may try to impose a separation line between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country. In fact, it will be an attempt to set up South and North Koreas in Ukraine," Budanov said.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 after massing about 150,000 troops on the border as the Kremlin seeks to keep the former Soviet state within its sphere of influence.
Ukrainian armed forces, civil defense forces, and volunteers have put up staunch resistance against Russian troops, even retaking some cities, in part with the help of Western weapons.
However, NATO has refused to intervene or impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite pleas from Kyiv.
Some of the war's fiercest fighting is now taking place in Mariupol, a key port city in the Donetsk region. Russian troops are trying to encircle the city, whose loss would be a huge blow to Ukraine's defense of the region.
Zelenskiy cited the fighting in Mariupol as he pleaded with the West to supply his country with jets and other weapons.
Russia has control of the skies over Ukraine and is using its air supremacy to decimate Ukraine's military and civilian infrastructure, hampering the country's ability to defend itself.
The West has refrained from sending MiGs to Ukraine amid concern it could provoke Russia and widen the war beyond its current boundaries.
"I've talked to the defenders of Mariupol today. I'm in constant contact with them. Their determination, heroism, and firmness are astonishing," Zelenskiy said in a video address.
"If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1 percent of their courage," he said, referring to the West.
Meanwhile, peace talks between the two countries are set to continue this week.
David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, said that a second round of in-person talks between Kyiv and Moscow would take place in Turkey starting on March 28.
The two sides have held several rounds of talks via videoconference, but little progress has been made.
Zelenskiy said in an interview on March 27 that he was willing to discuss his country's neutrality and nonnuclear status if it would be backed by the UN Security Council.
He said a deal was only possible if Russia withdrew its troops from Ukraine.
Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for territorial guarantees from Moscow. Ukraine also had neutrality enshrined in its constitution until Russia seized Crimea in 2014.
Ukraine has since been seeking to join NATO to protect itself from Russian aggression, something the Kremlin has called "a red line."
NATO officials have said that alliance's door is open to Ukraine, but have refused to give a concrete date, saying only that membership is years away.
Days before the launch of the all-out war that began last month, Putin announced the recognition of claims by those separatists to independence from Ukraine -- defying the UN view that the Donbas region and Crimea are Ukrainian territory.
A separatist leader in Luhansk said on March 27 that the region might soon organize a referendum on joining Russia, in a move that would be reminiscent of a referendum on the same topic after Russia occupied Crimea in March 2014.
"All fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void and will have no legal validity," a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleh Nikolenko, said in a statement. "Instead, Russia will face an even stronger response from the international community, further deepening its global isolation."
Putin has dismissed Ukrainian nationhood and culture, claiming that Ukraine's existence is rooted almost solely in Russian history.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Regulator Adds Three RFE/RL Central Asian Sites To Ban List
Russia's media regulator has placed the Russian-language websites of three of RFE/RL's Central Asian broadcast services on its rapidly growing list of banned sites, a move condemned by RFE/RL President Jamie Fly.
The fresh ban comes as a Russian media and information clampdown intensifies amid the month-old war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin-led restrictions have targeted both domestic and international media outlets covering the invasion.
The independent Russian media outlet Mediazona cited watchdog Rozkomnadzor's listing of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service (Radio Azattyq), Tajik Service (Radio Ozodi), and Turkmen Service (Radio Azatlyk) as banned sites.
The blocks were said to be effective from March 26.
“RFE/RL’s Russian language websites for Central Asian audiences play an important role in providing news and information to Russian speakers in Central Asia and those from the region who may be working and living in Russia. They are now affected by the Kremlin’s outrageous effort to censor all independent information regarding the disastrous war in Ukraine. We will not censor our content and we will continue to tell our audiences the truth in all of our 27 languages,” Fly said in a statement.
Mediazona was itself blocked in Russia earlier this month and ordered to close down, as have been numerous media outlets that had previously withstood decades of consolidation and restrictions under Putin's rule.
Multiple other websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators say is erroneous reports, meaning they did not follow the government line, which includes a ban on calling Moscow's actions in Ukraine an invasion or a war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to justify the invasion as a campaign to "de-militarize" and, echoing previous false claims against Kyiv's democratically elected government, "de-Nazify" its post-Soviet neighbor.
New Russian laws and other measures passed and enacted since the invasion began on February 24 have criminalized distributing allegedly "false information" about the military, diplomatic missions, and state bodies, as well as limited coverage to officially sourced information on what the Kremlin officially calls a "special military operation."
Several major international broadcasters that have announced suspensions include BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, German ARD and ZDF to suspend reporting from inside Russia. The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
On March 27, Russian news agency Interfax said Roskomnadzor had restricted access to German tabloid Bild's website after a request by prosecutors.
Roskomnadzor has also blocked some social-media platforms.
On March 21, a Moscow court ruled that Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms is an "extremist organization."
At Israeli Talks, Blinken Says U.S., Allies 'See Eye To Eye' On Iran Nuclear Issue
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has joined his counterparts from Israel and four Persian Gulf countries for talks in Jerusalem expected to center on continuing Iranian nuclear negotiations after assuring U.S. allies that they and Washington "see eye to eye."
Host Israel has publicly opposed the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers to grant sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.
But the Biden administration continues talks to revive the agreement, which was abandoned by Washington in 2018.
"When it comes to the most important element, we see eye to eye," Blinken told a news conference alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. "We are both committed, both determined that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon."
Tehran has continually insisted its nuclear program is for civilian energy needs, despite accusations by Israeli, U.S., and UN officials that it hid a covert weapons effort in the past.
EU-mediated indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington have continued since being restarted late last year, with key snags tempering suggestions that the sides are on the brink of striking a deal.
A senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chief U.S. nuclear negotiator Robert Malley on March 27 sparred in separate statements over whether a deal is "imminent."
EU coordinator Enrique Mora is due in Tehran on March 27 for talks to try to bridge outstanding differences over a new agreement.
Based on reporting by AP
