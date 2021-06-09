Russian Man Shoots Two Bailiffs To Death Resisting Eviction

A man in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi has shot dead two bailiffs as they attempted to evict him and his family from their home.



Officials at the Sochi city interior directorate told the Interfax news agency on June 9 that the incident took place in the city's Adler district.



"Two bailiffs came to evict a family from a house, in accordance with a court decision. The man took a hunting gun and shot the bailiffs to death," the officials said.



Reports by other media outlets quoted sources in Sochi law enforcement as saying that the shooter was detained and investigators are working at the site.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, and Komsomolskaya Pravda