Russian Soldier Who Quit Military Following Ukraine Deployment Gets Three Years Behind Bars
A Russian contract soldier who resigned from the military after serving one month in Ukraine has been sentenced to three years in prison following an appeal.
The Central District Military Court in Yekaterinburg on May 22 reduced Marcel Kandarov's sentence imposed by a lower court from five years to three years, according to the court's website.
Kandarov had been serving as a contract soldier in Ufa, the capital of the Russian region of Bashkortostan, when President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
His unit was sent to Ukraine to fight but after a month at the front, Kandarov was sent back to Russia to recuperate. While on medical leave, he wrote a resignation letter stating that he did not want to kill people.
While his request was being reviewed, Kandarov returned home to Ufa where he was detained in January.
Hundreds of Russian contract soldiers reportedly quit during the first few months of the war as Ukrainian armed forces put up fierce resistance.
As Russia officially termed the war a "special military operation," contract soldiers could not legally be prosecuted for quitting, lawyers said at the time.
However, that changed after Russia announced a mobilization in September. Contract solders could only quit service for health reasons or age.
Kandarov is one of many contract soldiers have been sentenced to prison terms since the start of the war.
According to OVD-Info, an independent human rights defense and media group, there are at least 550 people who have either been sentenced or are under investigation for opposing the war in Ukraine.
U.S. Says Russia's Wagner Group Is Seeking To Transit Military Equipment Through Mali
The U.S. State Department said on May 22 that the Russian mercenary group Wagner is trying to obscure its efforts to buy military equipment from foreign nations for use in Ukraine. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States has learned that Wagner is seeking to transit the foreign equipment to Russia via Mali, where Wagner forces are already present. Miller said that the United States does not yet have information that Wagner has finalized any deal to purchase foreign military equipment but added that “we are monitoring the situation closely.” To read the original story by Reuters, please click here.
Pashinian Says Armenia Is Ready To Recognize Nagorno-Karabakh As Part Of Azerbaijan Under Certain Conditions
Armenia said it is ready to recognize the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of neighboring Azerbaijan under certain conditions, a compromise that could help end a decades-old conflict and revive an impoverished region.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian told a press conference on May 22 that any recognition by Yerevan of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan would be dependent on guaranteeing the rights and security of ethnic Armenians living in the mountainous region.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have been engaged in a dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh since the late 1980s, when ethnic Armenians comprising a majority in the territory demanded it be transferred from Soviet Azerbaijan to Soviet Armenia.
A civil war erupted following the collapse of the Soviet Union with Nagorno-Karabakh declaring its independence from Azerbaijan. However, its independence is not recognized by most of the international community.
Baku regained control over part of the territory following a six-week war in 2020. The two sides signed a truce that is currently monitored by Russian peacekeeping forces.
However, the truce has not brought peace to the region with occasional battles flaring up between the two sides. The latest clash occurred earlier this month.
Pashinian’s May 22 statement comes a week after he met Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels at the European Union’s invitation to discuss a durable peace agreement.
The EU called the meeting, the latest in a series between the two leaders, a positive step forward. However, any lasting peace could still take significant time to hammer out and overcome domestic opposition in Armenia.
A durable peace would allow investment to flow into the South Caucasus, a poor but strategically located region and a key transport hub.
Mahsa Amini's Family Accuses Iran's Security Forces Of Vandalizing Her Grave
The family of Mahsa Amini have blamed Iran's security forces for vandalizing the grave of the young woman whose death while in police custody in September 2022 ignited nationwide protests that have turned into one of the biggest threats to the Islamic republic's leadership since it took power in 1979.
The Amini family's attorney, Saleh Nikbakht, told journalists that early on May 21, "individuals, known for such distasteful actions in the past, attacked and destroyed the tomb of Mahsa Amini."
He then showed pictures of the damaged gravesite that he received from Amini's parents. He said Amini's father revealed that authorities had obstructed the installation of a protective canopy over the grave by threatening a welder that, if he carried out the work, his business would be closed. He did not show any evidence, however, that specifically linked any security officials to the damage.
Mojgan Eftekhari, Amini's mother, had alerted the public to the desecration of her daughter's grave and said she also was upset about the closure of the entrance and exit to the cemetery by officials.
"Please refrain from disturbing the people; their loved ones are here," she wrote in a statement addressing government officials who she said were hindering access to the site.
Ashkan Amini, Mahsa Amini's brother, shared a picture of his sister's grave on Instagram, writing that "even the glass of your tombstone bothers them," referring to Iranian officials whom the family and supporters blame for Amini's death on September 16 in Tehran.
Amini's brother said this was the second time his sister's burial site was destroyed, defiantly stating: "No matter how many times they break it, we will fix it. Let's see who gets tired first."
Mahsa Amini, 22, from the western Iranian city of Saqez, died during her arrest by morality police on a family trip to the Iranian capital. The incident triggered a wave of protests that rapidly swept the nation.
In October 2022, Nikbakht, along with his colleague, Ali Rezaei, took charge of the Amini family's security and filed a lawsuit on behalf of Mahsa's parents against those implicated in her death. To date, the Islamic republic's officials and the judiciary have yet to address the complaint.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says the unrest has led to the deaths of at least 587 individuals, including dozens of children and teenagers.
Additionally, many have lost their sight due to the use of pellet guns by security forces, and at least seven arrested protesters have been executed by the Islamic republic's judiciary.
Iranian government forces have been accused of attacking and destroying the resting places of killed and executed protesters, cultural figures, poets, writers, artists, critical political forces, and even Baha'i citizens, and in some instances, Christians.
In 2020, Amnesty International reported that officials, by concealing burial sites, inhibiting mourning ceremonies, and preventing families from installing tombstones or decorating their relatives' graves with flowers, pictures, badges, or memorial messages, are violating these families' rights and Article 15 of the International Covenant On Economic, Social And Cultural Rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgarian Parties Reach Deal On Coalition Government After Five Elections In Two Years
Bulgaria's center-right GERB party, which narrowly won last month's parliamentary elections, has reached a compromise with the second-placed We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition to form a government, top officials from both political organizations said.
GERB's nominee for prime minister, former EU Commissioner Maryia Gabriel, and Continue the Change--Democratic Bulgaria's leader Nikolay Denkov have agreed to rotate as head of the government every nine months, they both announced at a joint news conference on May 22.
GERB won a narrow victory in the April 2 vote -- the country's fifth inconclusive parliamentary poll in two years -- with 26.5 percent of the vote, or 69 seats. The pro-European We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria was next with 24.5 percent, giving it 64 mandates. The combined 133 seats will give the two parties a slim majority in the 240-seat parliament.
According to the agreement, the coalition government will have a pro-European Union agenda, with obtaining membership in the Schengen passport-free area and the euro monetary union as top priorities along with fighting Russian influence in Bulgaria's security sector.
Bulgaria has been governed mainly by caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev since public anger over years of corruption boiled over into massive protests in 2020. In February, Radev dissolved parliament and announced the April 2 vote.
Last year in June, the pro-Western government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov fell after a no-confidence vote in parliament after only six months in power.
Petkov and his fragile coalition took over in December 2021 following eight months of political impasse and two interim administrations after protests against high-level corruption ended the decade-long rule of former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov -- the head of GERB.
The political crisis has prompted EU and NATO member Bulgaria to postpone adopting the euro by one year to 2025. In December, Austrian and Dutch opposition blocked Bulgaria and neighboring Romania from being admitted to the Schengen area.
NOTE: This article has been amended to clarify that Mariya Gabriel and Nikolay Denkov jointly announced the deal to form a coaliton government.
Dissident Ghadyani Says Iran May Be Ripe For Revolution Amid Executions
Abolfazl Ghadyani, a prominent Islamic revolutionary-turned-dissident, says that Iran may be ripe for a revolution to overthrow the Islamic leadership as anger turns to rage over the execution of protesters, oppressive policies, and poor living standards.
The 78-year-old Ghadyani, a senior member of the reformist party the Mojahedin of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Organization, said in a published statement on May 22 that the most peaceful path for political change in Iran would require Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to "willingly resign, ask for national forgiveness, and make way for a democratic system of governance."
He added, however, that the likelihood of this was nearly impossible given the nature of totalitarian leadership and previous historical trends.
"Let [Khamenei] out of the way of the nation so that the people can hold a free referendum to restore the system," said Ghadyani, who is known for his close ties to prominent opposition figure Mir Hossein Mosavi.
"Let them implement their wish, which I believe is a secular democratic republic system based on human rights, and start rebuilding the country."
Ghadyani said the recent executions of three young protesters -- Saleh Mirhashemi, Saeed Yaqoubi, and Majid Kazemi -- were further evidence of Khamenei's 'tyrannical rule' and that such crimes serve only to harden public resolve to bring about change.
In the face of steady protests around the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in custody for a dress-code offense last September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsh penalties for participants in the unrest.
Several protesters have been condemned to death and at least seven of those convicted after what rights groups have called "sham trials," have been executed, including the three young men last week.
A harsh critic of Khamenei, Ghadyani has been summoned repeatedly and imprisoned by Iranian authorities. He has published multiple letters and notes critical of Khamenei in recent years.
Ghadyani also made headlines recently when he announced he was refusing to honor a summons to the Tehran Revolutionary Court because it lacked legal legitimacy.
He has also accused Khamenei of being behind a wave of suspicious illnesses striking mainly girls at schools. Some have accused the government of releasing poisonous gas in schools as retribution for the role young women and students have played in the "Woman, Life, Freedom" protest movement.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have joined protests since Amini's death in September 2022 calling for authorities to respect their human rights and women's rights.
Many have blamed Khamenei for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have cracked down brutally on public expressions of frustration.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkish Police Detain Turkmen Opposition Vlogger At Ashgabat's Request, Colleagues Say
Police in Istanbul have detained self-exiled opposition vlogger Farhat Meimankulyiev (aka Durdyiev) at the Turkmen Consulate’s request, Meimankulyiev's colleagues told RFE/RL. According to the activists, the 30-year-old vlogger was detained on May 19 and transferred to a deportation center in the municipality of Tuzla. Meimankulyiev's colleagues say the vlogger may face arbitrary arrest and torture if deported to Ashgabat. Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Seek Answers From University Rectors Over Plan For Lectures By Ex-President Akaev
Kyrgyz lawmakers have demanded an explanation from the rectors of Bishkek-based universities over a controversial plan to allow ex-President Askar Akaev to hold lectures, a move that sparked student protests over the weekend. A parliamentary committee on May 22 urged the Education Ministry to exercise stricter control over university curricula because of the issue. Akaev, who was toppled by protesters in 2005 and fled the country, arrived in Bishkek on May 18 amid reports saying he will lecture at several universities, which many students opposed. Kyrgyz authorities said in January all corruption charges against Akaev were dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Case Of Russian Teen Accused Of Burning Koran To Be Investigated In Chechnya
The case of a Russian teenager accused of publicly burning a Koran in the southwestern region of Volgograd will be investigated in the Russian region of Chechnya, where most residents are Muslim. The Investigative Committee said on May 21 that the decision was made to launch the probe in a different region due to "multiple requests by residents of the Chechen Republic." Nineteen-year-old Nikita Zhuravel was charged with "insulting believers' feelings." The Investigative Committee said the Ukraine-born Zhuravel "confessed that he publicly burned a Koran for Ukrainian secret services who paid him for the action." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Tajikistan Repatriates Dozens Of Women, Children From Syria
Tajik authorities have repatriated 109 women and children, including five citizens of Kazakhstan, from Syria, where they had moved along with their husbands who joined the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in recent years. A plane brought the women and children to Dushanbe on May 21. It was the second group of women and children brought to Tajikistan from Syria. Last year, 146 Tajik women and children were repatriated to Tajikistan from Syrian camps. Human Rights Watch has said more than 41,000 people are being held in crowded camps and prisons in northeastern Syria over their alleged links to IS. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Austria Beefs Up Border Security, Demands Explanations From Hungary After People Smugglers' Release
Austria's government on May 22 asked Hungary for explanations as it stepped up security along the countries’ shared border following Budapest’s decision to grant early release to convicted people smugglers. The Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement to AP it expected "an immediate and comprehensive clarification from Hungary," adding that Hungary’s ambassador to Austria had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Vienna for an urgent meeting on May 22. Hungarian officials said the release of the convicted people smugglers, all of whom are foreign nationals, was intended to free up space in Hungarian prisons and unburden taxpayers. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Governor Of Russia's Belgorod Says Ukrainian 'Sabotage Group' Crossed Border
The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said May 22 that a Ukrainian army "sabotage group" had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine. In a statement on Telegram, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the Russian Army and security forces were taking measures to repel the incursion. Earlier, the Telegram channel Baza, which is linked to Russia's security services, published footage apparently showing a Ukrainian tank attacking a Russian border post. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Head Of Successor To Russian Rights Group Memorial Placed In Pretrial Detention
Aleksandr Chernyshov, the chief of the Memorial human right group's successor entity, the Center of Historic Memory, has been detained in the Russian city of Perm on a charge of "attempted smuggling of cultural artifacts." Perm's Lenin district court ruled on May 22 that Chernyshov must stay in pretrial detention at least until July 11. Chernyshov is accused of attempting to transfer Memorial's archives to Germany. The authorities ordered the archives to be transferred to Moscow after the group was liquidated in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Navalny Placed In Russian Solitary For 16th Time In Nine Months
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement for the 16th time since August 2022, his self-exiled associate Ivan Zhdanov tweeted on May 22. It is not clear on what charges the outspoken Kremlin critic was sent to solitary confinement this time. Navalny, who has called all of his placements in punitive solitary "politically motivated," has served 165 days in solitary confinement. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Son Of Former Would-Be Belarusian Presidential Candidate Babaryka Goes On Trial
MINSK -- Eduard Babaryka, the son of former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, has gone on trial in Minsk while the whereabouts of his father, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021, remain unknown.
The Minsk regional court started the trial on May 22, almost three years after Eduard Babaryka's arrest.
Eduard Babaryka, who along with his father was arrested in June 2020, is charged with tax evasion, money laundering, assisting the organization of mass disorder, and inciting hatred. He rejects all charges as politically motivated.
If found guilty, Eduard Babaryka faces up to 20 years in prison.
Eduard Babaryka was a member of his father's election campaign staff when the two were arrested two months before the disputed presidential vote.
In July 2021, the 59-year-old Viktar Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of bribe taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Last month, the Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) quoted sources as saying that Viktar Babaryka was rushed from prison to a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk with pneumothorax (a collapsed lung) and signs of multiple beatings. His exact whereabouts has been unknown since late April.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians who say the balloting was rigged. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security officials cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and pushing most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed in the violence and rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture being used against some of those detained.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the “falsification” of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Belarusian Blogger Raman Pratasevich, Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison, Says He Was Pardoned
Raman Pratasevich, a former editor of an opposition Telegram channel who was handed a prison term earlier this month after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk in 2021, told journalists on May 22 that he had received a pardon. On May 3, a Minsk court sentenced Pratasevich to eight years in prison. His codefendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, who were tried in absentia, to 20 years and 19 years in prison, respectively, on charges stemming from their online coverage of unprecedented mass protests against officials results of the August 2020 presidential election. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Siberian Actors Demand Removal Of 'Illegal' Pro-War Banner From Theater
Actors in the Siberian city of Irkutsk have asked the authorities to remove a large banner with the letter "Z" -- a sign of support for Russia's war against Ukraine -- from the theater's facade, after the banner was pelted with rotten eggs and a green liquid known as "zelyonka." The actors' letter, published by the Irkutsky blog Telegram channel on May 22, says the decision to put the banner on the theater housed by a building raised in the late 19th century was illegal, as the law bans putting any ads on buildings officially recognized as cultural heritage centers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Says His Troops Will Leave Ukraine's Bakhmut By June 1
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner private mercenary group, says his troops will leave the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut between May 25 and June 1. Prigozhin recently claimed his troops had taken Bakhmut after the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, while Kyiv denied the city had fallen. In a May 22 audio report on Telegram, Prigozhin reiterated his previous statement that the ruined city will be handed over to the regular Russian military, adding that the Defense Ministry should create "a platoon of generals" to hold Russian positions in Bakhmut.
Iranian President Replaces Chief Of Powerful Security Council
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has removed Ali Shamkhani as the head of the powerful Supreme National Security Council and replaced him with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) who has been under sanctions from the United Nations, the European Union, and the United States for more than a decade.
"Ali Akbar Ahmadian was appointed as the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council by the decree of the president," the official presidential website reported on May 22.
The leadership overhaul comes amid reports that the 67-year-old Shamkhani, a reformist who held the post as head of the Supreme National Security Council for almost a decade, was linked to dual-national ex-official Alireza Akbari, who was executed in January for allegedly spying for the United Kingdom.
Shamkhani, who had also previously served as an IRGC commander, was a leading figure in helping Iran rebuild ties with some Persian Gulf states, including the negotiation of an agreement in March to reestablish relations with Saudi Arabia after years of hostility that threatened to boil over and disrupt stability in the region.
Ahmadian, whom the Middle East Institute once referred to as Iran's "most palatable" official, was the head of the strategic center of the IRGC before his appointment as head of the Supreme National Security Council.
No reason for the change was given, but a day earlier, Raisi gave a major speech to a government meeting emphasizing the need "to improve the level of relations and expand interactions with Muslim, neighboring, and aligned countries."
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also stressed last week that flexibility in foreign policy was needed "when necessary" to overcome any obstacles.
Teachers In Romania Strike For Better Pay, More Investment In Education
Tens of thousands of Romanian teachers went on strike on May 22 demanding substantial pay raises and calling for more investment in education. An estimated 100,000-150,000 primary- and secondary-school teachers stopped work until the coalition government fulfills their demands. Last-minute talks on May 21 between teachers' unions and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca's government failed to reach an agreement. The strikers' main demand is a starting salary for new teachers at least equal with the national average. A fresh-out-of-university Romanian teacher's monthly salary is the equivalent of just over $520 compared to the national average of $988. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Russia Adds Actor Aleksei Panin To Wanted List
Noted Russian actor Aleksei Panin, who since 2020 has lived in Spain, has been added to Russia's wanted list on unspecified charges. The information appeared on the Interior Ministry's website on May 22. In early May, Russian authorities launched a probe against the actor on a charge of "justifying terrorism." The charge stems from an online post by Panin in October in which he expressed his support for an explosion that seriously damaged the Kerch Bridge connecting Ukraine's occupied Crimea region with Russia. Panin has openly criticized Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, launched in February last year. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Two Girls' Schools Blown Up In Pakistan's Tribal Area
Two schools for girls in Pakistan's North Waziristan tribal region on the border with Afghanistan were blown up overnight apparently by gunmen, regional officials told RFE/RL on May 22. No one was hurt in the bombings, which targeted schools in the villages of Musakki and Hassukhil of the Mir Ali subdivision, the officials said. Several Musakki residents, who did not give their names for fear of reprisals, told RFE/RL that the school in Musakki had been closed until recently due to threats issued by militants. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
EU May Restore SWIFT Link For Russian Bank Only After Ukraine Conflict Ends
The European Union may restore access to the SWIFT payment system for a Russian state agricultural bank only after the conflict in Ukraine ends, the Russian newspaper Izvestia quoted EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano as saying on May 22. Last week, the Black Sea grain deal to allow safe passage of Ukrainian farm produce was extended for two more months. But Moscow says it wants to see more progress on implementing parts of the package affecting Russia, including readmitting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT.
Russia Claims Group Crossed Border From Ukraine In Attack; Nuclear Plant Back Online
Violent clashes erupted on the Russian-Ukrainian border with Moscow accusing a Ukrainian "sabotage group" of trying to make an incursion into the country, an allegation Kyiv rejected.
Explosions and sporadic gunfire could be heard on May 22 in the Belgorod region, with the local governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, saying that fighting had spilled into Russia in the Graivoron district which borders Ukraine. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The governor said six people were injured in the clashes. The incursion into Russian territory may be the biggest since the Kremlin launched its war against Ukraine 15 months ago.
A group calling itself the Liberty of Russia Legion, which claims to be made up of Russians cooperating with Ukrainian forces, took responsibility for the attack. The Ukrainian government denied any role in the events.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been informed of the incursion, and that work was under way to drive the "saboteurs" out.
Meanwhile, Ukraine said on May 22 that it had restored external electricity supply to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear station, after a brirf cut-off earlier in the day.
Russia launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight causing damage to the last high-voltage transmission line leading to the nuclear power plant.
"Ukrenerho restored the power transmission line that supplies the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The station is switching to power supply from the Ukrainian power system," the national transmission operator, Ukrenerho, said in a statement.
It was the seventh time that the nuclear plant had been operating without external power since the start of Russia's invasion, the plant's Ukrainian operator, Enerhoatom, said in a statement earlier on May 22.
Enerhoatom said diesel generators automatically turned on during the external power interruption. The diesel generators have enough fuel to operate for 10 days.
The situation around the plant has been a cause for concern ever since Russian forces took control of it soon after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
During the nighttime attack, Russian forces launched 16 missiles and 20 Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine’s air defense command said. As a result of the attack, several people were wounded, it added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration head, Serhiy Lysak, said that 15 drones and four cruise missiles had been shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses.
Bakhmut Fighting
Ukraine’s military said on May 22 that it was continuing to fight for control of Bakhmut, despite claims by Russia that it had taken full control of the devastated city.
Bakhmut has been the epicenter of the fighting in eastern Ukraine with massive casualties on both sides. Though military experts say the city has little strategic value, it has taken on great symbolic importance for both Kyiv and Moscow.
Ukrainian military officials claim to control an “insignificant” area in Bakhmut but say they are in the process of surrounding the city by retaking territory to the north and south.
In the meantime, Ukrainian forces said they continued to repel attacks along the whole Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the Donetsk region.
Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily report that its forces beat back 37 Russian attacks in the previous 24 hours.
Russian forces carried out 52 missile and air strikes on Ukrainian military and civilian targets alike, the military said.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk regional military administration, said two civilians were killed by Russian shelling in the region.
In the southern region of Kherson, Russian shelling of civilian areas killed one person, Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional administration, said on May 22.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
More Than 100 Nobel Laureates Sign Letter Calling For Byalyatski's Release
More than 100 Nobel Prize laureates have signed a letter calling for the release of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski. The veteran activist was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March on smuggling and tax-evasion charges that rights defenders and Western governments have called politically motivated retribution by longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka. The letter was signed by 103 former laureates, including independent Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, and published on the webpage of PEN International, a worldwide association of writers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian service, click here.
