Moscow Court Refuses To Jail Activist Who Was Forcibly Brought From Kyrgyzstan

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a surprise stop in Norway for talks with Nordic leaders on further military and economic support for Kyiv, has warned that Ukraine can't successfully repel Russia's invasion without the West's help.

"You can't win without help. But you can't lose, because all you have is your country," Zelenskiy said at a joint news conference on December 13 after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

Zelenskiy is also due to attend a summit that brings together the leaders of the five Nordic countries -- Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden -- who are among Ukraine's main donors.

"Today we talked and will talk about such specific things that can save thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives, as well as increasing pressure on the aggressor," Zelenskiy told a joint news conference with Stoere in Oslo.

Stoere announced a 3-billion-crown ($273 million) disbursement for Kyiv, which is part of a larger, 75-billion-crown aid package over five years.

"Norway will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend itself. We are providing targeted, long-term support to assist Ukraine in its battle for freedom and democracy," Stoere said in a statement.

"Ukraine's efforts are important to safeguarding freedom and security here in Norway as well."

Zelenskiy, whose trip came as Russia launched another missile attack on Kyiv early on December 13, wounding dozens of people, including children, arrived in Norway straight after meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and American lawmakers in Washington to make the case for continued U.S. military support for his embattled country.

While Biden continued to stand behind Ukraine and said he would keep pushing for congressional support, many Republican lawmakers who met with the Ukrainian leader appeared unmoved by his pleas for aid. While Republicans say the support Ukraine, they have tied any funding bill to increase security at the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on December 12 in a last-ditch effort to press for more military aid that experts say is crucial for the nation's survival.

Amid the stalemate between the White House and Congress, Zelenskiy left the United States with little sign of a bipartisan deal anytime soon that will keep money flowing from Washington to Kyiv.

From Oslo, Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram that he and Biden would work to step up the number of air-defense systems for Ukraine to repel attacks such as the one of Kyiv.

"Ten ballistic missiles. All shot down!" Zelenskiy wrote, referring to the number of missiles destroyed by Ukraine's air defense, adding, "Just yesterday President Biden and I agreed to work on increasing the number of air defense systems in Ukraine, the terrorist country (Russia) demonstrated how important this decision is."

"We will continue to work on building up our defense capabilities. And we already have new powerful agreements," he wrote.

Later on December 13, Zelenskiy will join Stoere, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for the Nordic summit. The six leaders will then hold a news conference, the Norwegian government announced.

Zelenskiy's trip to Norway comes ahead of a crucial EU summit on December 14-15 where the bloc is to discuss opening membership negotiations with Kyiv as well as a massive financial aid package amid strong opposition to both measures from EU member Hungary, whose right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest European friend.

The EU is reportedly expected to unblock 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in EU funds for Budapest to placate Orban's opposition to Ukraine as early as December 13.

"We must give Ukraine what it needs to be strong today so it can be stronger tomorrow at the table when it is negotiating a long-lasting and just peace," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on December 13 ahead of the summit.

"Ukraine is not only fighting against the invader, but for Europe, and joining our family will be Ukraine's ultimate victory. And for this, we have a decisive role to play," von der Leyen told MEPs.

On December 12, Biden and Zelenskiy displayed their close relationship even as the American president struggled to convince opposition Republicans of the need to further aid Kyiv.

Biden has urged the U.S. Congress to pass a supplemental budget bill containing billions of dollars in additional aid for Ukraine, saying it was the best way to assure Kyiv’s eventual triumph in the war.

Zelenskiy also met with U.S. senators and had private talks with House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose Republican colleagues have blocked a bill that includes tens of billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine.

Following that meeting, Johnson maintained his opposition to further aid for Ukraine, telling reporters that "what the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed."

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP