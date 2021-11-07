Moscow To Relocate More Than 150,000 Residents By 2024 As Soviet-Era Buildings Torn Down

Moscow plans to relocate more than 150,000 residents into new high-rise buildings by 2024 as it accelerates the pace of the demolition of dilapidated, Soviet-era homes.

More than 300 new homes containing 5 million square meters will be built under the city’s renovation program from 2022 through 2024, Andrei Bochkaryov, deputy mayor for construction, told the media on November 7.

He said 155,000 residents -- roughly 1.2 percent of the city's more than 12 million population -- will be relocated into the new buildings.

Last month, Bochkaryov said that 154 homes totaling 2 million square meters had been built over the past four years under the program, with more than 54,000 people relocated.

At the moment, 150 buildings are in the construction phase and another 150 are in the planning stages, he said.

Many of Moscow’s Soviet-era high-rise homes were cheaply built, offering residents little comfort, and are also notoriously energy inefficient.