Spacecraft Safely In Orbit After Launch From Kazakhstan On Rescue Mission To ISS
A Soyuz spacecraft is safely in orbit en route to the International Space Station (ISS) on a mission to retrieve three crew members whose return to Earth has been delayed by several months because of a leak in the original vessel due to bring them home.
The capsule safely reached orbit nine minutes after liftoff in what NASA described as “a perfect ride to orbit.”
The Soyuz spacecraft, which is flying without a crew, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan late on February 23 local time. Its mission is to retrieve two cosmonauts and an astronaut who were scheduled to return to Earth in March until a leak was found in the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft that was designated to bring them back.
The Soyuz MS-22 transported NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roskosmos cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin to the space station last September. The three crew members are now scheduled to return to Earth in the replacement capsule, Soyuz MS-23, in September.
The Soyuz MS-23, which is carrying hundreds of kilograms of supplies, is scheduled to dock at the ISS on February 25, NASA said. The damaged MS-22 spacecraft is now scheduled to land without a crew in March.
Two top NASA officials were on hand to observe the launch, which took place after Roskosmos delayed it to allow time for inspections to find any manufacturing defects. No issues were found.
Both NASA and Roskosmos believe the leak on the MS-22 spacecraft was caused by a micrometeoroid -- a particle of space rock -- hitting the capsule at high velocity.
A similar impact is believed to have caused a separate leak this month on the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship, which was taken out of orbit last week. Camera views showed a small hole in each spacecraft.
Despite tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Washington have continued to partner on space exploration and maintenance of the aging ISS.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS
Chechen Leader Awards Himself 'Hero Of Chechnya' Medal
Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, has awarded himself the Hero of Chechnya medal. The medal presented to Kadyrov on February 24 was established by Kadyrov in October "to award Chechens" who take part in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The decree signed by Kadyrov says the decision on who deserves the medal is to be made by the head of the region. Earlier this month, amendments were introduced to the constitution under which the Chechen leader's official title was changed to "father of the people." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Blinken Tells UN Security Council To Be Wary Of Unconditional Cease-Fire Proposals For Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the UN Security Council not to be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional cease-fire in Ukraine as the council met to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Blinken's warning came just hours after China called for a comprehensive cease-fire as part of a 12-point plan that largely reiterated its approach since Russia launched the invasion on February 24, 2022.
"Any peace that legitimizes Russia's seizure of land by force will weaken the [UN] Charter and send a message to would-be aggressors everywhere that they can invade countries and get away with it," Blinken said.
Blinken addressed the 15-member body over Western concerns that Moscow would use a potential cease-fire to rest and rearm.
The 193-member UN General Assembly on February 23 overwhelmingly passed a nonbinding resolution calling for a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" in line with the founding UN Charter and again demanded Moscow withdraw its troops and stop fighting.
China, which claims to have a neutral stance in the war, abstained, and its representative told the General Assembly that "sending weapons will not bring peace."
Beijing has said it has a “no-limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion.
In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed some elements of the Chinese cease-fire proposal but said it was not a concrete plan.
“China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to,” Zelenskiy said at a news conference.
The proposal corresponds in some ways with international law and territorial integrity, he said, adding, "Let's work with China on this point."
Zelenskiy also said there were parts he disagreed with and urged Beijing not to provide Moscow with arms. The United States has accused China of considering the idea of supplying arms to Russia and has warned Beijing against such a move.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranians Stage Protests At Graves Of Crackdown Victims, Call For Regime Change
Iranian protesters have staged fresh anti-government demonstrations and called for regime change at the graves of protesters killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide unrest that has rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini.
Videos published on social media showed a large gathering in a local cemetery in the western city of Sanandaj on February 23 with people chanting, "Death to the dictator!" -- a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In the northern Iranian city of Chalus, several people and supporters of Amir Hossein Shams Nateri -- who was killed by security forces -- gathered at his family home and celebrated what would have been his birthday.
The family of the slain protester wanted to hold a birthday ceremony at his grave in Chalus cemetery on February 22 but security forces summoned the family and prevented the event.
Similar videos published from other cities also appeared on social media, showing groups holding vigils and commemorations.
Iran has been roiled with unrest that was sparked by the death of Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters. The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protester Dies In Police Custody Soon After Rearrest, Group Says
Iranian protester Ebrahim Rigi has died in custody after allegedly being beaten by police following his rearrest, according to a rights group.
HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, said in a report that the 24-year-old Rigi was arrested on October 13 in connection with protests in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old protester by a local police commander.
HAALVSH has quoted local sources as saying that Rigi, a medical intern, had been released on bail but was then rearrested on the street in Zahedan on February 22 and was taken to the police station. He died an hour later.
The group said that the judge on duty and the forensic pathologist confirmed that Rigi died as a result of beating inside the police station.
A local police official described Rigi's death as the result of an "arbitrary act" in which the police had no role. He did not elaborate.
People in Sistan-Baluchistan Province have been holding protest rallies every Friday since September 30, when a demonstration turned deadly as security forces of the Islamic republic launched a brutal crackdown on demonstrators.
During the so-called Bloody Friday massacre in Zahedan, almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces during unrest sparked by the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
The protests grew even larger following the news of the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that, as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces attempt to muzzle dissent.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan but only account for about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
New U.S. Sanctions Target Banks, Companies Supplying Russian Military
The United States has imposed new sweeping sanctions on dozens of Russian banks, companies, and individuals, saying they were being targeted to further restrict the flow of materials to manufacturers that supply the Russian military and to punish companies and individuals that have helped Moscow evade sanctions.
The sanctions, announced on February 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, seek to punish 250 people and firms and put financial blocks on banks, arms dealers, and technology companies tied to weapons production, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release.
The sanctions are a “significant action to diminish Russia’s ability to continue its brutal war and to procure the resources used to support it,” the department said.
The department said the sanctions, taken in coordination with the Group of Seven (G7), take aim at sanctions evaders, including companies and banks in countries such as Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.
The action, together with additional measures taken by the State and Commerce departments and the U.S. trade representative, “further isolates Russia from the international economy and hinders Russia’s ability to obtain the capital, materials, technology, and support that sustain its war against Ukraine, which has killed thousands and displaced millions of people," the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions will have both short-term and long-term impact and will be “seen acutely in Russia’s struggle to replenish its weapons and in its isolated economy," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
Measures announced by the State and Commerce departments and the trade representative increase tariffs on Russian products, including Russia’s metals and mining sector.
The White House said the actions include a 200 percent tariff on aluminum and aluminum derivatives produced in Russia.
The White House also said the sanction are aimed at targets in Russia and others across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East supporting Russia's war effort.
Also designated for sanctions are a dozen financial institutions, including Credit Bank of Moscow, one of Russia's largest nonstate banks; importers of microelectronics; and producers of materials for defense systems.
The package names more than 30 people and firms allegedly connected to Russia’s sanctions evasion efforts. Among them are Nurmurad Kurbanov, a Russian-Turkmen arms dealer who the Treasury Department said represented Russian and Belarusian defense firms abroad, and Russian businessman Aleksandr Yevgenyevich Udodov, the former brother-in-law of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
In addition, the announcement adds nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies to a list of identified sanctions evaders.
The United States and other Western governments have directly sanctioned roughly 2,500 Russian firms, government officials, oligarchs, and their families since Russia launched the full-scale invasion. The sanctions deprive those designated access to any assets they may hold in U.S. banks and access to U.S. financial markets. They also prevent them from doing business with Americans and traveling to the United States.
Sanctions already imposed by Western countries place price caps on Russian oil and diesel, freeze Russian Central Bank funds, and restrict access to SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions.
At a G20 meeting in India on February 24, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie told a press conference that the sanctions are strong, efficient, and “are hitting and reducing all revenues of Russia."
Also speaking at the G-0 meeting, Britain's treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, said, “We don’t think the job is by any means done.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Deputy NATO Chief Says Russia Is Suffering Defeats Off The Battlefield As Well
The deputy secretary-general of NATO, Mircea Geoana, says Russia has suffered a string of defeats on and off the battlefield in the year since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but a "long war" is likely still ahead for Kyiv, making support from Western allies critical.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Geoana, speaking to RFE/RL's Romanian Service in an interview to mark the first anniversary of the invasion, said Moscow has challenged the international rule-based order with its actions, making it not only significant for Ukraine but also for democratic nations around the world that the aggression is defeated.
"This probably will be remembered in the history books as one of the turning points in European and possibly world history," he said in a video interview from Brussels to commemorate the anniversary.
"By helping Ukraine, we help the very idea that any country, any place around this world, has the sovereign right to choose its destiny," he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified his decision to attack Ukraine -- what he calls a "special military operation" -- by using false narratives such as Kyiv was led by a "neo-Nazi regime" and that Russia's future was threatened by aggression from the West.
Putin’s camp expected the conflict to last weeks, at most, but a year later it is showing no signs of concluding.
Geoana said Putin's move has had the opposite effect that he intended, with NATO and the West more united than ever while "marking a succession of strategic defeats for Russia."
"You can see already that Russia has lost its reputation, the reputation of its armed forces. They were bragging that they are a superpower militarily. Now they cannot even prevail in Ukraine," he said.
"And probably the most important count where Putin has lost and Russia has lost is they've lost Ukraine emotionally. If 10 years, 15 years back Ukraine and Ukrainians were looking at Russia as a natural -- you know, relatively friendly -- nation, now they see Russia as the No. 1 existential threat to their very survival.
"So I think Mr. Putin has made a very wrong calculation, both in terms of war, both in terms of national identity for Ukraine, and also in terms of unity of the West."
Many countries have used the first anniversary of the invasion to increase military aid to Ukraine, which has said it needs to gain the upper hand as fierce close-quarter fighting rages in the eastern part of the country.
Geoana said the allies have been keen to listen to Kyiv's needs and are trying to move as quickly as possible to give Ukraine's military what it wants.
However, he cautioned, issues such as providing fighter jets aren't a quick option given the amount of time needed to train personnel, set up logistics, and ensure proper usage of weaponry.
"We have to focus on how to make sure that the capabilities we deliver today to Ukraine are fully functional," Geoana said, saying fighter jets are "an ongoing conversation."
"I know one thing: that we have to do more for Ukraine and also have to do more with the existing material that we have on the ground.... There's always need for more. But the process is working. The process has produced results, and the fact that today, after one year, Ukraine is standing and Russia has so many difficulties is because of the bravery of the Ukrainians, but also the support that they've been receiving from allied nations and partner nations."
Amid Ongoing Crackdown On Dissent, Unknown Belarusian Activists Raise Ukrainian Flag In Minsk
Amid a brutal crackdown on dissent by the authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime, unknown activists in Belarus raised a large Ukrainian flag on a high-rise building in Minsk on February 24, the anniversary of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Photos of the flag were published by the MotolkoPomogi Telegram channel, saying: "Belarusians raised Ukraine's flag in Minsk to mark their solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Long Live Belarus! Glory to Ukraine!" To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service in Minsk, click here.
- By AFP
EU Official Warns Russia Trying To Thwart Kosovo-Serbia Talks
Russia is trying to derail negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo, an unnamed senior EU official warned on February 24, ahead of talks that Brussels hopes will lead to "de facto recognition" between the former foes. On February 27, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will host Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti seeking to help normalize ties. Both sides, the EU official told AFP, have accepted in principle the terms of an unpublished EU plan that would lead to their re-establishing links more than two decades after they at war.
Kyrgyz Court Fines Four Russian Citizens After Honoring Invasion Victims
BISHKEK -- Police in Bishkek have fined four Russian citizens after they marked the first anniversary of Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by honoring victims of the conflict on February 24.
In all, five Russian citizens were detained at Bishkek's Emen Bagy Park (The Oak Park) where they laid flowers and blue-and-yellow bands symbolizing Ukraine's national flag earlier in the day. They were later released but ordered to pay fines. Two others who also commemorated the invasion's victims were not detained as they had children with them.
Lawyer Janysh Barakov told RFE/RL that the four men and women who moved to Kyrgyzstan last year after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, were fined 5500 soms ($63) each on a charge of residing at addresses other than shown in their registration papers. Barakov said the police decision was incorrect and the fines will be appealed.
One of the detained and then fined Russian nationals, who introduced herself as Yulia, told RFE/RL that initially police said they all would face a charge of inciting ethnic hatred, which carries a prison term for those found guilty of the offense.
"The lawyer's participation helped us; otherwise we would be now in a pretrial detention center," said Yulia, who did not give her last name fearing repercussions.
Police have not issued an official statement on the situation.
In the capital of neighboring Kazakhstan, police detained the leader of the local branch of Kazakhstan's Bureau of Human Rights, Artur Alkhastov, who planned to picket the Russian Embassy to mark the first anniversary of the war.
Alkhastov says he officially asked Astana city authorities to allow him to hold the picket but did not receive an answer. It is not clear on what charge he was detained.
In Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, dozens of activists, local residents, and Russian citizens who fled Russia for Kazakhstan after the invasion was launched, gathered at the monument of prominent Ukrainian poet and thinker Taras Shevchenko in the city center to lay flowers to commemorate the victims of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Because Almaty city administration did not officially permit a public gathering to commemorate the war victims, people came to the monument individually.
Police units with dozens of vehicles monitored the proceedings but did not interfere.
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have neither officially condemned nor supported Russia's decision to attack Ukraine.
The two Central Asian nations, along with several other former Soviet republics, are members of Russia's led Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
U.S. Frees Two Guantanamo Detainees, Hands Them Back To Pakistan
Two Pakistani brothers who had spent the past two decades at the U.S. detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, have been released and returned to Pakistan, the Pentagon said. Abdul and Muhammad Rabbani were detained in 2002 in Karachi. They were accused by U.S. officials of helping Al Qaeda members with housing and other logistical support. The two alleged they were tortured while in CIA custody before being transferred to Guantanamo. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
U.S. Pledges Another $2 Billion In Security Assistance To Ukraine
The U.S. Defense Department has announced an additional $2 billion in "security assistance" for Ukraine as Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor enters its second year.
The Pentagon said in a statement on February 24, the first anniversary of the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion, the package includes ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems and other weaponry, high-tech drones, mine clearing equipment, and funds for training.
"One year ago today, Russia launched an unprovoked and indefensible full-scale invasion of its peaceful and democratic neighbor Ukraine," the Pentagon said in a statement.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"One year on, the commitment of the United States, together with some 50 countries who have rallied to rush urgently needed assistance to Ukraine, has only strengthened," it added.
Since the launch of the invasion, the United States has provided more than $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a separate statement on February 24 that aid and support for Ukraine in its fight to repel Russian troops will remain "steadfast."
"Russia launched an unprovoked and indefensible invasion of its peaceful and democratic neighbor Ukraine -- a cruel war of choice that has killed thousands of innocent Ukrainians, forced millions more from their homes, left countless Ukrainians wounded or traumatized, and inflicted tragedy and terror on a sovereign U.N. member state," he said in the statement.
"Putin thought that Ukraine's defenses would collapse, that America's resolve would falter, and that the world would look the other way. He was wrong. One year later, Ukraine's brave defenders have not wavered, and neither has our commitment to support them for as long as it takes," he added.
Britain Bans Export Of Every Item Used By Russia In War On Ukraine
The British government on February 24 said it was introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia, including export bans on every item Moscow has been found using on the battlefield. The ban includes aircraft parts, radio equipment, and electronic components that can be used by the military industry, including in the production of drones, the Foreign Office said in a statement. The ban also targets more Russian executives including those at the nuclear power plant Rosatom.
Germany Will Support Ukraine 'As Strongly And As Long As Necessary'
Germany will support Ukraine "as strongly and as long as necessary," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on February 24, the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the country by Russia. "What impresses us all very much -- that is the determination and courage of the Ukrainians, how they defend their freedom," Scholz said in a video message marking the anniversary. "Germany supports them in this - as strongly and as long as necessary," he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
On Invasion Anniversary, Zelenskiy Says Russia 'Must Lose' In Ukraine As Allies Pledge More Aid
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia "must lose in Ukraine" as Moscow's full-scale invasion entered its second year on February 24 amid heavy fighting in the east and south, while Ukraine's Western allies marked the anniversary by announcing more military aid for Kyiv.
"On February 24, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag, but a blue-and-yellow flag," Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in a message on social media.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Not escape, but resistance. Resistance against the enemy. Resistance and struggle. It was a year of pain, regret, faith and unity. And this is the year of our indomitability," Zelenskiy said in his message on February 24, adding, "We know that this will be the year of our victory."
Russia had hoped that its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that President Vladimir Putin called "a special military operation" would end in a matter of days as Moscow's forces attempted to occupy Kyiv and overthrow Zelenskiy's pro-Western government.
But the invading army met with obdurate Ukrainian resistance and was forced to withdraw from the capital amid heavy human and equipment losses.
Zelenskiy separately told a conference in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius that only defeat in Ukraine would stave off Russian President Vladimir Putin's expansionist policies toward Moscow's former sphere of influence.
"Russia must lose in Ukraine," Zelenskiy told a conference in Vilnius via video link later on February 24. "Russian revanchism must forever forget about Kyiv and Vilnius, about Chisinau and Warsaw, about our brothers in Latvia and Estonia, in Georgia, and every other country that is now threatened."
Even as Zelenskiy spoke to the Vilnius conference, the specter of Russian expansionism was floated in Moscow by former President Dmitry Medvedev, who used the occasion to threaten with "pushing back" NATO member Poland's border.
"It is so important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation. To push back the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland," said Medvedev, who now is deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.
On the streets of Kyiv, people's feelings after one year of war were fluctuating between weariness and hope, despair and determination.
"I thought things would get better faster," Lesya Derska, a 24-year-old copywriter told RFE/RL. "There is no stability.... We should start rebuilding the country and the economy quicker. But after a year, I feel stronger because I understand one can endure a lot."
For 30-year-old Maksym Fadeyev, the war meant he lost his food delivery job. But he enrolled as a voluntary cook to feed the needy.
"I remember people coming to Kyiv from the grey (conflict) zone who did not eat for three days," he told RFE/RL. The world's support, he said, "did not prevent thousands of us from dying every month."
"I cannot do anything to end the war," Maksym said. "The war will last for much longer."
But 49-year-old Serhiy Slobodyan radiated more optimism. He enrolled as a soldier on the second day of the invasion and has fought ever since.
"I believe the war will end in the summer," Serhiy told RFE/RL during a two-day home leave in Kyiv. "We will kick Russians out if we have more ammunition and more weapons."
WATCH: Ceremonies were held on February 24 in different cities in Ukraine and across the world on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against its neighbor, Ukraine.
The United States marked the anniversary by announcing an additional $2 billion in "security assistance" for Ukraine.
The Pentagon said in a statement on February 24 that the package includes ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems and other weaponry, high-tech drones, mine clearing equipment and funds for training.
Poland, meanwhile, announced that it had delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine as Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki traveled to Kyiv on February 24.
"The prime minister couldn't be here; he went to Kyiv to bring Leopard tanks, which are the first batch delivered to Ukraine," President Andrzej Duda said in his opening remarks at the meeting in Warsaw.
Canada on February 24 announced more than $32 million in aid for Ukraine that will include $7.5 million for demining efforts and more than $12 million to counter chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.
In Photos: When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it triggered the biggest military conflict in Europe since World War II, upending the lives of millions and bringing widespread devastation that continues today.
In Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will support Ukraine "as strongly and as long as necessary."
President Emmanuel Macron also reaffirmed France's support for Ukraine.
"People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity. To victory. To peace," Macron tweeted.
In a statement, NATO reaffirmed the 30-member alliance's "unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity"in the face of Russia's aggression.
Meanwhile, activists parked a bombed-out Russian tank in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin as protests were held across Europe to mark the anniversary. The Eiffel Tower, the National Theatre in Warsaw, and the Colosseum in Rome were among the buildings lit up in the blue-yellow colors of Ukraine's flag.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg observed a moment of silence to honor the fallen in Tallinn. A similar observance took place in front of Downing Street in London, and several European leaders published messages condemning the war.
The anniversary came as full-scale war raged in the east, where Moscow's forces have been throwing immense military and human resources against the Ukrainian forces' fierce resistance.
Ukrainian forces repelled wave after wave of enemy attacks along the front line over the past 24 hours, the military said.
Russian forces pressed on with fresh offensive actions in and around Bakhmut, the focal point of the battle for the eastern Donetsk region, as well as Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk.
"Over the past day, our defenders repelled about 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," the General Staff said.
Moscow's forces currently control some 20 percent of Ukraine's territory following a series of Ukrainian counteroffensives, but the war has settled into trench warfare as neither side has managed to make sizable advances in the east, where fierce artillery exchanges have turned Bakhmut and the town of Vuhledar into ruins.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on February 24 that Russia's campaign currently appears to seek to wear down the Ukrainian military, rather than grab more territory.
"The Russian leadership is likely pursuing a long-term operation where they bank that Russia's advantages in population and resources will eventually exhaust Ukraine," the British intelligence report said.
On the eve of the anniversary, the U.N. General Assembly voted to demand a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace and again called for Russia to stop fighting and withdrawal its forces from Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Support For Ukraine Remains Overwhelming At UN As Resolution Calls For Russia To Withdraw Forces
The United Nations voted overwhelmingly to demand Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The resolution on February 23 was backed by 141 of the 193 members of the UN General Assembly, indicating that support for Ukraine in the world body remains strong.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russia and six other countries -- Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Syria -- voted against the resolution, and 32, including China, India, Iran, and South Africa, abstained.
"Russia is just as isolated with its war as it was a year ago," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. "The world wants peace. The states of this world have made that clear together today at the United Nations."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also expressed satisfaction, saying Russia had failed to "undermine the international order" and that the coalition in support of Ukraine remained broad and strong.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said the war being waged by Russia "is everybody's business because it threatens the existence of a state, because it represents a domineering and imperialist plan, and because it denies the existence of borders."
The resolution reaffirmed support for Ukraine's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity," rejecting any Russian claims to the parts of the country it occupies.
It also demanded that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," and called "for a cessation of hostilities."
It goes on to call for a full exchange of prisoners of war and stresses the need for those responsible for the most serious war crimes to be held accountable.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia called Ukraine "neo-Nazi" during the debate and accused the West of sacrificing the country and the developing world in their desire to beat Russia.
"They are ready to plunge the entire world into the abyss of war" to maintain their own "hegemony," Nebenzia said.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell rejected the statement, telling the General Assembly, "I want to stress…this war is not a 'European issue,' nor is it about 'the West versus Russia.'"
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Borrell Says EU Must Ramp Up Support For Ukraine
The European Union must continue and speed up its support for Ukraine as it fights to defends itself against the full-scale invasion that Russia launched one year ago, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told RFE/RL in an interview.
Borrell said the EU should back Ukraine with "more of the same…and quicker" across the board. This includes economic support, military support, training of soldiers, humanitarian aid, diplomatic outreach to third countries, and sanctions to disable Russia’s ability to finance the war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"This is what we have been trying to do, and this is what we have to continue doing," he said, acknowledging that the approach has cost Europeans in terms of inflation, especially in the prices of energy and food.
"It has a cost for us, but much less than the cost that the Ukrainians and, sorry to say, also the Russian people are paying for it," said Borrell, who spoke with RFE/RL on February 18 at the Munich Security Conference.
Borrell also said multiple sanctions packages imposed by the European Union on Moscow are starting to take effect, but acknowledged that Russia was able to make money last year. He said, however, that Russia lost its main client for natural gas and is now losing money.
He pointed to the country’s budget deficit in January, which was 14 times bigger than in January 2022, and to the decrease in income from oil due to a cap on the price it can charge engineered by Western governments. But he said that while these measures have damaged the economy, achieving the desired effect takes time.
He also noted Russian losses on the battlefield, including an estimated 1,600 tanks destroyed, saying this was something Russian President Vladimir Putin could never have imagined before launching the invasion on February 24, 2022.
Borrell said he did not know how long the war would last nor what the relationship with Russia would be like after the war ends. The EU will one day have to start thinking about how peace and security in Europe can be rebuilt, but for now he is focused on maintaining unity within the EU on sanctions, military support, and diplomacy.
He noted that EU members states have taken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's request for fighter jets into consideration, but Ukraine's EU partners should focus on quickly sending the battle tanks that have been promised to defend against a Russian offensive that he said has already begun.
Russia has sent 300,000 soldiers to the front line -- twice the number it had at the border before the war -- to try to break the resistance of the Ukrainians.
The EU therefore must continue supporting Ukraine while "keeping a door open for any peace process that someone could be able to trigger," he said.
With reporting by Zoriana Stepanenko in Munich
One Year Into Ukraine War, China Says Sending Weapons Will Not Bring Peace
Chinese Deputy UN Ambassador Dai Bing told the General Assembly on February 23 that one year into the Ukraine war "brutal facts offer an ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace." He told the UN body that adding "fuel to the fire will only exacerbate tensions" and "prolonging and expanding the conflict will only make ordinary people pay an even heftier price." Bing's comments came after the United States and NATO accused China of considering supplying arms to Russia and warned Beijing against such a move. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Hundreds Of Iranian Activists Sign Letter Condemning Prison Sentence For Academic
Hundreds of Iranian political and civil activists have published a letter condemning the nine-year prison sentence handed to sociologist Saeed Madani for his writings on various aspects of society, saying it highlighted the lack of independence in Iran's judicial system.
The letter, signed by Hashem Aghajari, Abolfazl Ghadyani, Ali Afshari, and more than 600 other activists, says the accusations against Madani are baseless and were fabricated by the Islamic Republic's security institutions.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran in December found the prominent Iranian sociologist and journalist guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic republic of Iran."
Signatories to the letter, published on February 22, noted "such sentences have no result other than depriving Iranian society of committed thinkers who strive for freedom and justice, and only blocks the nonviolent development of the country."
The accusations against the 61-year-old Madani are mainly based on materials published by him describing and explaining various aspects of Iranian society, a source told RFE/RL.
In January, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
In a letter sent last year to Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, the minister of culture and Islamic guidance, Madani protested against the banning of the publication of his books without a court order.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after serving four years of an eight-year prison sentence at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Helicopter Crash In West Kazakhstan Kills Four People
Four people died after an Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the West Kazakhstan region, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee said on February 23. According to the committee, two other people were hospitalized with injuries in the accident. The aircraft crashed near the village of Chapurino while inspecting a pipeline for the KazTransOil energy company. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Iranian Woman Expresses 'Regret' In Video Supporters Say Was Made Under Duress
The female engineer whose video protesting the mandatory hijab at the Tehran Engineers Forum went viral on social media last week has expressed her "regret" in a video many of her supporters allege was made under duress.
In the video published on social media on February 17, the woman identified as Zeinab Kazemi was protesting against the nonapproval of her qualifications for the Tehran Engineering Organization due to noncompliance with the hijab law. She then threw her headscarf on the stage and left.
Kazemi's action was met with widespread approval on social media with many praising her courage amid a wave of unrest sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in custody after being detained by police for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
A day later, on February 18, a media outlet close to the IRGC announced a legal case had been filed against Kazemi, accusing her of "insulting the hijab."
In a video published on February 22, Kazemi expressed her "regret" for her actions onstage and said that it happened "as a result of psychological pressure caused by improper dealings with engineers."
Iranian authorities have gained notoriety for forcing several protesters to make similar "apologies" on video, prompting many social media users to question its authenticity.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Long-simmering tensions boiled over after the 22-year-old Amini died, with Iranians flooding streets across the country in protest. Women and even schoolgirls have put up unprecedented shows of defiance in the unrest, one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died in the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Eurojust Establishes Center To Bolster Efforts To Probe War Crimes In Ukraine
Eurojust, the European judicial authority, has established a new center to investigate crimes committed in Russia's aggression in Ukraine as the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of its neighbor ends its first year.
The Hague-based Eurojust said on February 23 that the center will be part of the current support structure for the joint investigation team (JIT), which ensures an "optimal alignment" between the investigations into war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression in Ukraine.
"While the damage caused by the Russian invasion can never be undone, we can make sure that those responsible are brought to justice," Myroslava Krasnoborova, the liaison prosecutor for Ukraine at Eurojust, said in a statement.
Since launching its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 last year, Russia has been accused by the United States, the European Union, and many human rights groups of committing "crimes against humanity," with its forces having pursued "widespread and systemic" attacks against civilians in the country.
Moscow has denied targeting civilians despite widespread evidence to the contrary.
Earlier this week, a report by Human Rights Watch and the SITU Research group said "strong evidence" indicates that an April 8 missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that killed 58 fleeing civilians and wounded 100 was launched from Russia-controlled territory and represents an "apparent war crime."
The JIT was set up in March 2022 to probe allegations of war crimes in Ukraine following Russia's invasion. The team will also coordinate with the International Criminal Court, the world's permanent war crimes tribunal, which opened its own investigation in Ukraine days after the invasion was launched.
Eurojust said the new center will comprise two parts: a core international crimes evidence database and a new international center for prosecution of the crime of aggression. Both will work closely with the JIT.
"The international legal community is incredibly determined to ensure accountability for the crimes committed in Ukraine," Margarita Sniutyte-Daugeliene, said Eurojust vice president and national member for Lithuania.
"The wish to make justice prevail clearly transcends national, continental, and organizational boundaries," she added.
U.S. Delegation To OSCE Meeting Urges Step Toward Boycott Of Russian Participation
The U.S. delegation to the parliamentary assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has urged the assembly to host its meetings in OSCE states that are prepared to block Russia's participation, vowing not to allow Russia’s "reprehensible propaganda to go unchallenged" at the OSCE or in any other international forum.
"The world must hold Russia accountable for its aggression and for the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide it is committing against the people of Ukraine," the delegation said on February 23 in a statement.
The statement also pledged "sustained and steadfast" support for Ukraine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.
“We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty over its 1991 borders," the U.S. delegation said.
The parliamentary assembly OSCE kicked off a two-day meeting earlier in Vienna amid harsh criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine and a boycott by Ukraine's delegation.
Austria granted visas to several Russian delegates to attend the meeting as it started on February 23, despite calls by dozens of countries for Moscow's envoys to be banned from the Vienna-based OSCE, prompting widespread criticism, including from senior U.S. lawmakers.
Ukraine and Lithuania are boycotting the gathering of representatives from the 57-member pan-European security body, which started one day before the anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that started the deadliest and most devastating conflict in Europe since World War II.
It was the first time that members of the Russian State Duma have journeyed to the European Union in an official capacity since being sanctioned for supporting the war, notably by voting in favor of seizing the four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya.
The Russian delegates have faced harsh criticism from the outset, as a Slovak member delivered a statement on behalf of the boycotting Ukrainian delegation.
"They [the Russian delegates] are not here for genuine dialogue nor for cooperation. They are here to spread their propaganda," the Ukrainian statement read, adding, "They are here to try and justify the war crimes they have committed and desecrate the principles of international law and human decency."
The assembly's president, Swedish lawmaker Margareta Cederfelt, added to the criticism, saying in her opening remarks, "Today some parliamentarians are aiding and abetting the crime of aggression."
Cederfelt said she felt sympathy for "the fact that some members find it unbearable to sit in the same room as the aggressors."
But she called on participants to use the two-day gathering as "your opportunity to stand up for Ukraine and to confront the lies from the aggressors."
Austria's decision to allow the Russian delegation into the country triggered protests despite Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg's explanation that it was his country's diplomatic obligation to allow participants from member states to attend the meeting.
The previous two meetings of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly -- in July in Birmingham, England, and in the Polish capital, Warsaw, in November -- were held without Moscow's participation as both times the Russian delegation was denied visas.
Representative Steve Cohen (Democrat-Tennessee), a member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission leadership who is attending the Vienna meeting, acknowledged Austria's reasoning behind the move to allow the Russians in, but told RFE/RL on February 22 that the visas should not have been granted.
"Russia has violated every part of the reasons for this meeting to happen at all. And I think when a country goes that far, that maybe that they shouldn't be permitted."
In a separate interview with RFE/RL on February 22, Joe Wilson, a Republican Congressman who heads the Helsinki Commission, said allowing Russia to attend the meeting sends "the wrong message to the world."
The OSCE, the post-Cold War successor of the Conference for Security and Cooperation in Europe, is involved in issues such as arms control, promotion of human rights, media freedom, and the monitoring of free and fair elections.
Former Russian Businessman Removed From Top Separatist Post Of Nagorno-Karabakh
Billionaire Ruben Vardanian, a former Russian citizen of Armenian descent, has been removed from the post of prime minister in the de facto government of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh less than four months after he was appointed, most of which has been dominated by an Azerbaijani blockade into the area.
Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto ethnic-Armenian leader, Arayik Harutiunian, announced the decree on relieving Vardanian of his duties on February 23.
Harutiunian then offered the prime minister's post to Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto prosecutor general, Gurgen Nersisian.
Media reports in Armenia indicated that Azerbaijan had made the removal of Vardanian one of its conditions in reaching a peace agreement during ongoing talks between Baku and Yerevan.
He has also publicly clashed with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over the role of Russian peacekeepers in the region, as well as being in office during an Azerbaijani blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, now in its third month.
Vardanian publicly renounced his Russian citizenship in September and said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding of all the risks he may face.
He said at the time that after the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijan war over Nagorno-Karabakh, which resulted in Azerbaijan's regaining control over big chunks of the disputed region and seven adjacent districts, "Armenians around the whole world" must be together with Nagorno-Karabakh.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which along with the seven adjacent districts had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades prior to the war in 2020, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The 2020 war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Vardanian was born in the Armenian capital, Yerevan in 1968. He is the former chief executive officer of Russia’s Troika Dialog investment bank, which was bought by Sberbank in 2011.
In 2021, Forbes estimated Vardanian's assets at $1 billion. Forbes has called Vardanian one of the "founding fathers" of Russia's stock market.
With reporting by Arminfo
Huge Ukrainian Flag Painted On Road Outside Russian Embassy In London
A group of activists poured hundreds of liters of yellow and blue paint onto the road outside the Russian Embassy in London on February 23 to create an enormous Ukrainian flag ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion. The campaign group Led By Donkeys halted traffic before spreading more than 300 liters of paint across the road using wheelbarrows and brushes to make the 500-square-meter (5,382-square-foot) flag. London's Metropolitan Police said three men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing traffic. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Protesters Rally In Chisinau Against Moldova's Pro-Western Government
